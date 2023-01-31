ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingly, CT

Armed Killingly security guards might not be in place this school year

By John Penney, The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGE0E_0kX7oJrB00

There is no guarantee armed security guards will on the job inside Killingly schools this school year, though town officials said the new hires may begin work sooner – just without weapons.

The town began soliciting applications for five open armed security officers, or ASOs, in December, about a month after the Town Council approved a memorandum of agreement with the school district that laid out operational and other guidelines for the new hires.

Town Manager Mary Calorio on Monday said she received four applications during the first round of advertising with two applicants making their way to the interview phase.

“I wasn’t overly shocked we didn’t get a larger applicant pool since December, with Christmas and the holidays, isn't the best time for advertising,” she said. “We began re-advertising about two weeks ago at the same $28-$30 per hour range and we’ll start reviewing those applications soon.”

Calorio said several other non-ASO job openings posted during that same December advertising period also failed to yield significant applicant interest.

Background:Killingly can start hiring armed school guards, but questions remain. Here's what we know.

ASO requirements

Under a plan approved by the Board of Education in August, five ASOs – which must be pulled from former police or state trooper ranks – are slated to be stationed at the district’s high school, intermediate school, two elementary schools and early childhood center.

In order to qualify for the job, applicants must pass a background check that includes a drug screen, physical and certification check. Once hired, the officers must still undergo weapons qualifications training before they can carry weapons inside the schools.

But even if five qualified applicants were immediately hired, it might not be until after the summer before they could be issued weapons, Calorio said.

“There’s a state-run course typically held once a year during the summer that all ASOs must first pass that includes training on the use of deadly force and child-specific de-escalation techniques,” she said. “That’s one of the pieces we don’t have a lot of control over. I’ve been talking with the state about them holding a substitution or make-up course earlier than the summer, but that course needs to be taken before a weapon can be carried in a school.”

Officers may start at schools before being weapon-certified

Calorio said there are plans being worked out to get the guards working at their assigned schools earlier, just without weapons.

“It’s going to take some time,” she said.

The decision on which officer gets assigned to a particular school is dependent on a host of factors, Calorio said.

“One priority was to first assign to the high school and then down though the lower grades,” she said. “But we’re also looking to match an ASO with the right student age group. We could have an applicant that specifically wants to work with younger kids and right now we have the flexibility to do that.”

During the school board’s Jan. 25 regular meeting, a brief update on the ASO process was provided to members as part of a preliminary 2023-24 budget discussion. Superintendent Robert Angeli said the two applicants being considered are former state troopers who worked locally “at least for part of their careers.”

Member Jason Muscara, a vocal advocate of introducing armed security officers into the district's schools, said he was frustrated by the slow pace of the hires.

“I knew this would be an issue, trying to find candidates and that’s why I mentioned my disapproval for how long this process is taking,” he said, noting he’d seen postings by other school districts seeking the same armed guard applicants being sought in Killingly.

“I saw this coming and I think other members saw this coming,” he said. “We’re beyond that now, so hopefully now we can get applicants for these positions.”

As he has previously, Muscara said the town of Putnam moved relatively quickly to get armed security into its schools this school year after a June referendum on the plan.

But unlike in Killingly, that vote – and the subsequent hiring of three full-time and one part-time school security officers - came only after more than a month of intense discussions involving Putnam town, school, finance and police officials.

Under the jointly approved Killingly ASO agreement, officers will be responsible for patrolling school grounds and buildings; monitoring campus cameras; checking for unauthorized individuals and items; be available to speak with students, staff and parents; and intervene in certain circumstances.

The ASOs would be hired as 10-month town employees to coincide with the school year and operate under the auspices of the town’s law enforcement division, with Calorio holding final hiring and firing power.

The school board will reimburse the town quarterly for any costs associated with the hires, including start-up equipment purchases such as weapons and uniforms.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Norwich voters strike down firefighter proposal

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich voters took to the polls Wednesday to strike down a plan about if the city should implement a new strategy about responding to fire calls. An ordinance recently passed by the city council put in place automatic aid, which means that both the city’s paid and volunteer firefighters would respond […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

‘The Walking School Bus’ hopes to fight chronic absenteeism in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A school in Hartford is taking an unusual approach to fighting chronic absenteeism. The S.A.N.D. Elementary School is literally hitting the streets to pick up students with something they call “The Walking School Bus”. “Around this time last year, our percentage was in the 60s, 60-70% of our average daily attendance […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Norwich tax preparer could face 75 years for allegedly filing fake returns

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 48-year-old man could face 75 years in prison for allegedly filing 25 false tax returns, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. David Etienne, of Norwich, has pleaded not guilty. He has been released on a $100,000 bond. Etienne is accused of preparing false tax […]
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Reports of mail theft in Simsbury

A new cannabis cultivation center is coming to New Britain, but not everyone is happy about it. Two students are facing charges after a stun gun was recovered by a school resource officer at Hamden High School, according to police. Updated: 5 hours ago. Custodian injured after confronting school intruder.
SIMSBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Contractor fined $375K in fatal trench collapse

Manchester-based contractor Botticello Inc. has been fined $375,000 for failing to provide legally required protections that resulted in the death of a construction worker in Vernon when the trench he was working in collapsed and crushed him. The fine comes after the company failed to address similar problems in the...
VERNON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two Rhode Island police officers indicted on multiple felony counts, including embezzlement, filing false tax returns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter Neronha has announced that a Statewide Grand Jury has returned indictments charging one current and one former member of the North Providence Police Department with multiple felony counts, including embezzlement and filing false tax returns. The charges stem from an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the United States Department of Labor, Office of the Inspector General and Office of Labor Management Standards, into alleged embezzlement of funds of North Providence Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy