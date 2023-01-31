Girl Scout cookies are here with a new flavor — and it may be the best one yet

Girl Scout cookies are finally in season, so get ready to cave to temptation ... not that that's always a bad thing.

In the immortal words of the character John Bender in the movie "The Breakfast Club," sometimes "being bad feels pretty good."

Once again offering Do-si-dos, Toffee-tastic, S'mores, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Samoas, Thin Mints, Lemon-ups and last year's newbie Adventurefuls, the Girl Scouts have a new sweet treat in their 2023 cookie arsenal: Raspberry Rally.

More cookie news: Crumbl Cookies opens mouth-watering location in West Palm Beach

More: Be on the lookout for these fitness trends in 2023

Of course, every new cookie the scouts unveil has a certain flair — and, of course, it tastes good; but most of the time you'll still return to your old-school favorites.

Raspberry Rally just might be the one to steal you away from your first love.

First of all, it's basically a Thin Mint in terms of size, shape, cookie crunch and chocolate coating.

Then you take a bite and Holy Schnikes!! That raspberry taste with the chocolate. Whoa!

Warning: DO NOT open one of the sleeves and think you're going to stop after a few — you're just not. You are going to finish that sleeve and likely plow into the other.

If, after trying a Raspberry Rally, you're still sticking with your original favorites, no worries, the rest of the gang's still here.

If you're new to the Girl Scout cookie experience or just need a refresher, here's a quick breakdown of the other varieties:

Adventurefuls:

Debuting in 2022, this is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

Lemon-Ups:

Crispy lemon flavored cookies with an inspiring message stamped in each one to lift your spirits.

Trefoils:

Iconic shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout cookie recipe.

Do-si-dos:

Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling.

Samoas:

Crisp cookies with caramel, coconut, and chocolaty stripes .

Tagalongs:

Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolatey coating.

Thin Mints:

Crisp, chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolate coating.

S'Mores:

Crunchy graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling.

Toffee-tastic:

Gluten free! Rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy toffee bits.

If you buy: 2023 Girls Scout cookies:

When: On sale from Feb. 1 through March 5

Where: Outside local businesses including Publix, Winn Dixie, Duffy's Sports Grill, Hooters and Walmart; as well as online

Cost: $5 per box; $6 for Toffee-Tastic and S'Mores

Information: To find a booth, call 561-427-0177 or visit gssef.org ; to order online, text “Cookies” to 59618.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Girl Scout cookies are here with a new flavor — and it may be the best one yet