Kentucky vs Ole Miss basketball: How to watch, stream, follow live updates from SEC game

Here is the information you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as Kentucky men's basketball travels to Oxford, Mississippi, to battle Ole Miss Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (14-7, 5-3 SEC) had their four-game win streak snapped Saturday in a 77-68 loss to Kansas at Rupp Arena. But UK still has won four straight outings in conference play, which it aims to build on Tuesday night.

Minutes prior to tipoff, Kentucky announced freshman guard Cason Wallace would not play due to a leg injury .

The Rebels , under fifth-year coach Kermit Davis, have had a rough go of it this season. They are 9-12 overall, and their 1-7 record in the SEC has them in a four-way tie (alongside Mississippi State, LSU and South Carolina) for last place in the 14-team league. Ole Miss lost its previous contest, a Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup against Oklahoma State 82-60 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Ole Miss also lost its last league game, 89-77, to Missouri at home Jan. 24. Its lone conference victory came on the road against South Carolina on Jan. 17. That marks the Rebels' lone win in their last 10 games.

Perhaps even more worrisome for Ole Miss: Leading scorer Matthew Murrell has missed the last two games with a right knee injury. His status for Tuesday is up in the air.

Last time out: Kentucky basketball shows fight vs. Kansas, but loses battle on boards as win streak ends

Opponents, times, TV: What to know about the rest of the Kentucky men's basketball team's 2022-23 schedule

When is the UK vs Ole Miss basketball game?

When: 9 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Jan. 31

Where: The Pavilion (9,500); Oxford, Mississippi

Burger boy: Reed Sheppard among Kentucky basketball signees named to 2023 McDonald's All-American Game

What channel is the Kentucky vs Ole Miss basketball game on?

The game will be televised live on ESPN. Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analysis) will have the call.

Eligible subscribers can find the game on Spectrum 28, DISH Network 140 and DirecTV 206.

For subscribers: Analyzing Kentucky basketball signee Justin Edwards' game after a live look in Louisville

How to stream the Kentucky-Ole Miss basketball game?

You can watch the game through WatchESPN.com , the WatchESPN app, ESPN+ or fuboTV .

Best of the best: Who are Kentucky men's basketball's all-time coaching wins leaders?

How to stream the UK-Ole Miss basketball game for free?

You can stream ESPN on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial here , and can get a free trial with fuboTV here .

Kentucky basketball recruiting: These players have signed to the Wildcats' 2023 class

How to listen to the UK basketball vs Ole Miss game on the radio?

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com .

K.T. Turner: This new assistant could be vital to Kentucky basketball recruiting in the transfer portal

What are the Vegas odds for Kentucky basketball vs Ole Miss game?

The Wildcats are a 6.5-point favorite over the Rebels.

What is the series history for Kentucky vs Ole Miss men's basketball?

As is the case with many opponents, the Wildcats own a decisive edge in their matchup with the Rebels, boasting a 109-14 lead in the all-time series . Dating back to UK coach John Calipari's first season in 2009-10, the Wildcats have won 13 of the 15 meetings. Both of the Rebels' victories in the Calipari era, however, have come at home. That includes the last time the pair played in Oxford, as Ole Miss won 70-62 on March 2, 2021.

From March 2011 through February 2020, Kentucky won 11 consecutive games against Ole Miss.

But that's not even close to UK's longest run of success in the series.

From 1929 through 1972, the Wildcats never lost to the Rebels — 39 wins in a row. Legendary Kentucky coach Adolph Rupp, who led the program from 1930 to 1972, went 37-0 against Ole Miss. The Wildcats also have had win streaks of 16 (1975 through 1981) and 11 (1982-86) against the Rebels in addition to their 11-game run under Calipari.

Where are they now? The 2012 University of Kentucky men's championship basketball team

Cream of the crop: Will UK basketball's 2023 class be one of Calipari's best in Lexington? These 5 set the standard

Kentucky men's basketball vs Ole Miss live updates, score, highlights

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky vs Ole Miss basketball: How to watch, stream, follow live updates from SEC game