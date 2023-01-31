ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

When can younger people live in 55-and-over communities? Expert weighs in

By Ryan Poliakoff
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago

Live in a home governed by a condominium, co-op or homeowners association? Have questions about what they can and cannot do? Ryan Poliakoff, an attorney and author based in Boca Raton, has answers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HSRei_0kX7oBnN00

Question: Just over a year ago I moved into a 55-and-over community. I recently discovered in their HOA rules that the developer reserves the right to sell a limited number of homes to those under 55, but in accordance with Housing for Older Persons rules. We already allow a second person living in the house to be under 55. This was mainly for the benefit of a spouse. I am concerned that with a housing slowdown they might be tempted to open up sales to much younger people. Your opinion on the legality of selling homes to people under 55? Signed, B.S.

Dear B.S.,

By way of summary for those who are not knowledgeable about how Housing for Older Persons works, Federal Law (specifically, the Fair Housing Act as it was amended in 1988) prohibits housing providers, like community associations, from discriminating against residents on the basis of “familial status”— effectively, having children. There is an exception to this rule, however, for communities that are declared to be Housing For Older Persons (HFPA). There are two relevant types of HFPA that are found in typical residential communities — those intended and solely occupied by persons 62 years of age or older; and then communities like yours that are intended for occupancy (but not exclusive occupancy) by persons 55 years of age or older.

In order to qualify for a 55+ exemption, the community must adhere to policies and procedures that show it intends to be a 55+ community (usually, a specific provision in the declaration of covenants providing for such occupancy, along with other rules and practices that are consistent with the Act); and it must survey its residents to verify that it continues to be eligible to be a 55+ community (particularly, that at least 80% of the units have at least one occupant 55 years of age or older). Beyond that one age requirement, however, everything else if fair game.

Your developer can sell lots to younger persons with no issues, so long as that is allowed under the declaration. It just needs to make sure that at least 80% of the units are occupied by a person who is 55 or older. And, keep in mind this is totally separate from ownership — the important issue is residency. A young person could own a home in a HFOP community for their parents to live in and be entirely consistent with federal law.

The real question is, what does your declaration say about ownership and residency? So long as the community conforms to the basic federal law, everything else is allowed.

If the declaration expressly says that a certain number of homes can be sold to persons under 55, then it can. If the declaration has no restriction on ownership at all, but only restricts residency, that’s fine too. The declaration can do nearly anything, from allowing young persons to live in the community as long as it meets the minimum federal standard; or banning residency by young persons entirely. If the developer’s actions are consistent with both federal law and the declaration, there’s not a lot you can do. Yes, you bought a home in a 55+ community, but there are a lot of different types, and yours apparently allows ownership and residency by younger people in certain circumstances.

Question: What recourse is available if our HOA has not completed the financial reporting for 2021? Signed, D.Y.

Dear D.Y.,

HOAs, condominiums and cooperatives are all required to prepare an annual financial report within a set time period after the end of the fiscal year. If the total annual revenues are between specific amounts (which are specified in each act), this report must constitute either a compilation, a review or an audit (all different levels of financial accounting).

In a condominium, the Division of Condominiums has jurisdiction to investigate complaints relating to failures to comply with the annual reporting requirement, and it can even fine condominiums that do not comply. In an HOA, however, there is no enforcement agency, and so your only option would be to file a lawsuit against the association to compel them to comply. You would likely not be entitled to damages, however, although if you prevail you would recover your reasonable attorney’s fees.

Ryan Poliakoff, a partner at Backer Poliakoff & Foelster, LLP, is a Board Certified specialist in condominium and planned development law. This column is dedicated to the memory of Gary Poliakoff. Ryan Poliakoff and Gary Poliakoff are co-authors of "New Neighborhoods — The Consumer’s Guide to Condominium, Co-Op and HOA Living." Email your questions to condocolumn@gmail.com. Please be sure to include your location.

Comments / 6

JacketAtTheHome
2d ago

Condos hit FL big-time in 1970s and 1980s but lots of original owners have passed, leaving property to their kids or grandkids. So where I live their are lots of people under 55, and a lot are purchased by 55+ folks as a place for their college kids to live so when college kid graduate, parents have a paid for retirement place to live.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Volunteers spend 24 hours counting the homeless

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of people battling homelessness is on the rise in Palm Beach County and in most places across the country. There are many different reasons for that – like skyrocketing rent, inflation and lack of available housing. Other factors that have nothing to do with the economy include mental illness and drug addiction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

EPIC Clinics Pompano Open for Business

EPIC Clinics Pompano is now open for business for all patients looking to identify and correct their body’s dysfunctions of the NERVOUS SYSTEM. They are a premier Brain Health and pain resolution clinic located in Pompano Beach, FL offering precision care, at 41 N Federal Hwy Ste D. Dr. Daniel Hulsey & Dr. Samantha Carney and their team of committed professionals have been dedicated to helping patients find and correct the actual CAUSE of their problems. It is very rare that a physician is able to diagnose and discover misalignment syndromes in the upper neck area. This approach allows the EPIC Doctors to treat the underlying root CAUSE of the dysfunction.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate

FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county.  He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
iheart.com

11 Florida Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Among The 87 Closing Nationwide

A struggling retail chain says its permanently closing 87 more stores nationwide, including eleven in Florida. Of all counties in the state, Palm Beach has the highest number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores shutting their doors at four. They are in West Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Royal Palm Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Joint Venture Opens The Contemporary Independent Living Community in Metro Miami

WESTCHESTER, Fla. — Miami-based commercial real estate developer MAS^AJP and its equity partner OCTA have opened The Contemporary, an independent living community in Westchester, approximately nine miles west of downtown Miami. Charter Senior Living operates the community, which features a mix of one- and two-bedroom options on a six-acre...
WESTCHESTER, FL
WSVN-TV

Sunrise beauty salon customer flees without paying for pricey dye job

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a beauty salon in Sunrise said a customer dashed off without paying after she had her hair dyed. A sign on a wall at Sunky’s Salon along North University Drive reads, ‘What happens on the salon stays at the salon,’ but business owner Sunky Ferreira broke this policy when, she said, a customer took off without paying her bill last week.
SUNRISE, FL
cntraveler.com

My Favorite Airbnb: A Cabin Floating Above the Trees in Monteverde, Costa Rica

Costa Rica has been on my travel bucket list for what feels like forever now. The hikes. The waterfalls. The sloths, the butterflies, the hanging bridges, and the zip lining—all of it appealed to me. Many friends who have traveled to the country raved about its beaches, but I wanted a more adventurous, nature-filled itinerary and decided that Monteverde—home to dense cloud forests and the adorable, resplendent, avocado-loving quetzal—would be the ideal home base for a weeklong trip.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Scam alert in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Finding Black history in Palm Beach County is daunting, but rewarding

The Black diaspora in Palm Beach County is a rich multicultural story that unfolds along the coast of this vast county and spreads west to communities of Lake Okeechobee with each area — whether it be Delray Beach, Belle Glade, West Palm Beach or Jupiter — serving as a repository to its own chapter in an inspiring, heartbreaking and all-too-often unknown saga. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy