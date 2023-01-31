Wellington's aquatic complex: The 4 options for a major makeover

The recent displays of antisemitism in Palm Beach County show that hatred of Jews is not historical and distant but it is here and now. As a Jew and elected official it is my duty to speak up and condemn all instances of hatred and bigotry, against anyone. Disturbed by the rise in antisemitic incidents, I decided to host a roundtable on Tuesday. Roughly a dozen representatives of the Jewish Federation, Anti-Defamation League, State Attorney’s Office, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, local, state and congressional leaders came together to share information and talk about how to best tackle these incidents. I am grateful that the Post’s Mike Diamond wrote about the roundtable and the bill (HB 269) introduced by state representative Mike Caruso. In the story (New plan to confront antisemitism) Diamond correctly points out that our closed-door meeting did not violate Sunshine laws. He then goes on to quote an open government expert saying “there was no reason why the session could not have been open.” It’s unfortunate that the Post left it at that and did not ask the logical follow up question.

