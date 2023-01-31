ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington's aquatic complex: The 4 options for a major makeover

By Valentina Palm, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago
WELLINGTON — Village officials are studying four options to renovate, and possibly relocate Wellington's aquatics center. The council will review mater plans for each one in March. The costs listed below were estimates by the village staff from 2021.

Option 1: Renovate the aquatics center

  • Estimated cost: $3.7 million to $7.6 million.
  • Project: Install a new mechanical system for the existing competitive pool; demolish the spray pad, children’s pool and waterslide catch pool; add a leisure pool with waterslides or an additional 6-lane, 25-yard pool for exercise classes.
  • Operations: The Aquatics Center would remain closed during the one to two years of construction.
  • Lifespan: 15-20 years.

Option 2: Rebuild the aquatics center

  • Estimated cost: $10.4 million.
  • Project: Demolish the current aquatics center and build a new 50-meter competition pool with two diving boards. Add a leisure pool with waterslides or a six-lane pool for programming.
  • Operations: The Aquatics Center would remain closed during the one to two years of construction.
  • Lifespan: 15-20 years.

Option 3: Build two new pools at separate sites

  • Estimated costs: Leisure pool, $6.4 million; competitive pool, $11 million.
  • Project: Demolish the existing aquatics center and place a 50-meter competition pool with two diving boards and a six-lane pool for recreational swimmers in separate locations. Wellington High School has been suggested as a site for a separate competition pool.
  • Operations: The existing aquatics center pool could stay open while the new sites are being built.
  • Lifespan: 20-40 years.

Option 4: Build two new pools at one site

  • Estimated cost: $13.2 million.
  • Project: Demolish the existing aquatics center and place a 50-meter competition pool with two diving boards and a six-lane pool for recreational swimmers at one location, such as Village Park.
  • Operations: The existing aquatics center pool could stay open while the new sites are being built.
  • Lifespan: 20-40 years.

