ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenacres, FL

DUI crash that killed Greenacres woman sends man to prison for 13 years

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wf1hI_0kX7o4hX00

WEST PALM BEACH — A suburban Lake Worth Beach man has received a 13-year prison sentence for causing the April 2021 crash that killed a Greenacres woman.

Richard Lipinski pleaded to one count each of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the wreck that killed Amarilys Zamora. Lipinski, 27, also pleaded guilty to four counts of DUI causing property damage or injury during a hearing Jan. 25 before Circuit Judge Howard Coates at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said Lipinski was driving at least three times over the legal threshold for intoxication on April 3, 2021, when his SUV ran a red light at an estimated speed of 90 mph and collided with Zamora's sedan at Jog and Hypoluxo roads in suburban Boynton Beach just before 5 a.m.

Zamora died at the scene. An online obituary listed her age at 49.

'Not a victimless crime':Vigil recalls DUI crash victims as state deaths this year near 700

According to his PBSO arrest report, a blood draw taken at Delray Medical Center within two hours of the wreck revealed that Lipinski had a blood-alcohol content of .346. The state threshold for intoxication is 0.08.

Later that morning, a PBSO investigator asked a nurse to take another sample from Lipinski for law-enforcement records. It revealed 0.250 grams of ethanol per 100 milliliters of blood.

The blood sample also revealed traces of cocaine, lidocaine, morphine and THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in Lipinski's system, his arrest report said.

Coates sentenced Lipinkski concurrent prison terms of 13 years on the manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges, and one year on each of the remaining charges.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him atjwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at@JuliusWhigham. Help support our work:Subscribe today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Tesla driver shot on I-95 in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a driver was shot early Thursday morning on Interstate 95. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, the shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Sample Road. She said Pompano Beach...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man found guilty 37 years after woman's murder in 1985

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury found a man guilty for the murder and sexual battery of a woman in 1985. Prosecutors argued Richard Curtis Lange, 62, killed a 78-year-old woman from Lake Worth in 1985. A passerby found the woman naked and unconscious along Old Indiantown...
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers arrested Raymond Omar Gerena Ortiz on one count of 1st degree murder with a firearm. Police say an investigation led authorities to develop...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Charged With Neglect After Toddler Abused, Images Uploaded

Abuse Allegedly Observed During Department of Homeland Security Investigation. Claim: Women Didn’t Help Child. Caterina Best (left) and Amanda Hunter (right), Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two Delray Beach women are facing “child neglect” charges as part of a […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: DOUBLE FATAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON MAY HAVE BEEN DUI RELATED

“DRUGS, ALCOHOL A FACTOR” SAYS PBSO. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The double-fatal crash Wednesday in West Boca Raton may have been drug or alcohol related, according to a preliminary report just obtained by BocaNewsNow.com. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Missing man last seen in Greenacres found dead

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed Martinez was found dead by suicide. Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing 56-year-old man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Jorge Bello Martinez, 56, was last seen near 57th Avenue in...
GREENACRES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON 441 AT KIMBERLY BLVD. IN WEST BOCA RATON

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 9:14 p.m. — BocaNewsNow.com obtained new information from police. Read the latest here. UPDATE: 5:36 p.m. — We are awaiting word on the identifies of the victims. BocaNewsNow.com, on the scene, has learned that two people died in the vehicle. Their bodies had to be extricated. Two other people […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Dog put down after being struck by hit-and-run driver

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A pet owner is seeking answers after his dog was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the middle of the road in Boynton Beach on Tuesday. Frank Dalesio rushed his dog to the animal hospital. Although he was expected to survive, doctors said he wouldn’t...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Pit bull mauls woman, boy in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A woman and a boy were hurt when they were attacked by a pit bull Wednesday afternoon in Pompano Beach, authorities said.According to a statement by the Broward County Sheriff's Department, the two victims, who were not identified, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.The dog was taken by animal control officials following the incident, which occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the 100 block of NW 21st Street, officials said.The woman who was attacked by the animal said it belonged to her daughter. She told CBS 4 that the dog first attacked a boy who had come to the home to purchase some snacks. The woman said the dog turned on her as she was trying to separate the boy from the dog.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Family looking for father they believe vanished driving Lyft

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach Gardens Police say they are looking for 74-year-old Gary Levin after his family filed a missing persons report. Levin's family told CBS12 News Levin disappeared on Monday afternoon and hasn't been seen or heard from since 12 p.m. The family filed a missing persons report the next day.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy