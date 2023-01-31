ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Biden to announce $292M in funding for Hudson Tunnel Project between NY, NJ

By Alex Gangitano
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5GCb_0kX7o0Ad00

President Biden will travel to New York on Tuesday to announce that $292 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law will go to the Hudson Tunnel Project to improve travel between New York and New Jersey.

The project will rehabilitate the old North River Tunnel, which opened in 1910, and build a new tunnel beneath the Palisades, Hudson River and the waterfront area in Manhattan, according to a White House official. It is set to create 72,000 jobs and improve the New Jersey Transit and Amtrak trip for 200,000 weekday passengers.

The Hudson Tunnel Project is a total $16 billion investment to improve New Jersey Transit and Amtrak service between the two neighboring states. The project is funded by the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, which Biden signed in 2021.

The president will also announce that his administration has awarded almost $1.2 billion from the law’s National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, also known as Mega, for nine projects, including the Brent Spence Bridge connecting Kentucky and Ohio and I-44 and US-75 improvements in Oklahoma.

He will be joined in New York by fellow Democrats: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), New Jersey Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Biden’s trip to New York follows one to Baltimore on Monday, where he touted funding to modernize the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel.

Biden will then travel with Vice President Harris to Philadelphia on Friday to tout funding to replace lead pipes in the city.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 14

AP_001843.1e1cf7b3d0bf4fdca870da153f5768d1.1730
2d ago

So he’s asking for more money after he got money for infrastructure? Take it from the cash you got from China.

Reply
9
Related
New York Post

Biden claims he had Amtrak train key, rode home 15% of time with engineers

President Biden claimed Monday that he had an Amtrak train key when he was a senator and would ride “about 15% of the time” with engineers on trips home to Delaware. The 80-year-old president shared the memory in Baltimore while touting $4 billion from his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law that will be used to build a pair of train tunnels in the city to replace a passage from 1873. “I can say it now since there’s different leadership. I used to about 15% of the time ride with the engineers, for real. And I’m the only guy that I’m aware...
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records

WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
WILMINGTON, DE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Coast Guard sends SOS to DeSantis

How bad is the Biden border crisis? So bad that White House staffers can’t even keep track of who they are asking to help bail them out of the catastrophe they created. Last week, after more than 300 Cuban immigrants landed at Dry Tortugas National Park and Key West, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared a state of emergency and activated the Florida National Guard to help manage the situation. He even joked he would send President Joe Biden the bill since it is Biden’s nonexistent immigration enforcement policies that caused the current wave of illegal migration.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Dems block Kathy Hochul top judge pick Hector LaSalle in historic NY vote

ALBANY — In just 18 days, Kathy Hochul has gone from being sworn in as the first woman elected governor of New York — to making the wrong kind of history. Political disaster arrived Wednesday when she became the first governor in state history to have a judicial nomination voted down by the state Senate, after its newly-packed Judiciary Committee rejected Hector LaSalle to lead New York’s highest court. “This is a very big deal,” three-term Republican Gov. George Pataki told The Post. “It’s a question of who we have running the state – the governor or radical leftists in the legislature.” The embattled Hochul has claimed...
The Hill

Republican governors call on Biden to delay implementation of clean water rule

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) called on the Biden administration to delay implementation of the revised Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule until the Supreme Court rules this summer in a case pertaining to the Clean Water Act (CWA). In a letter, RGA members argued implementing the most recent revision would create new bureaucratic…
NJ.com

Murphy is one of America’s most left-leaning governors. So why are N.J. progressives unhappy?

Gov. Phil Murphy came into office five years ago describing himself as a proud progressive Democrat who wanted to make New Jersey “the California of the East Coast.”. His policies have frequently followed suit — a higher minimum wage, a millionaires tax, legal marijuana, stronger gun-safety and abortion-rights laws. All things that burnished his reputation as one of America’s most left-leaning governors.
The Hill

The Hill

871K+
Followers
95K+
Post
619M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy