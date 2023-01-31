ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nine viruses the World Health Organisation is concerned about

For infectious diseases experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO), the job is never done.While the immediate dangers of the coronavirus appear to be over three years on from the respiratory disease bursting out of Wuhan, China, and bringing the entire world to a standstill, epidemiologists must remain vigilant for the next virus that has the theoretical potential to explode into a public health emergency.The organisation has kept a list of “priority pathogens” since 2017, which compiles the diseases that pose the greatest potential threat to humanity and which we are, at present, most in need of more research...
WEKU

9 diseases that keep epidemiologists up at night

Thinking about the next pandemic is job number one for many researchers around the world. Here's a look at the World Health Organization's current list of pathogens with pandemic potential.
KVCR NEWS

Scientists hope to curb the deadly Nipah virus that terrorizes Bangladesh villages

Three years ago today, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern. That emergency eventually turned into one of the world's deadliest pandemics. To keep this from happening again, scientists have been studying how to detect and stop viruses with pandemic potential. AILSA CHANG, HOST:
The Independent

CDC warns deadly bacterial infection may be spreading in eye drops made in India

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against the use of an over-the-counter eye drop manufactured in India after finding that it may be linked to a bacterial infection leading to hospitalisation, permanent vision loss, and death.The CDC has identified at least 55 people in 12 states with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a type of bacteria resistant to most antibiotics. So far, one person has died and three people had permanent vision loss.While the agency has not traced the infection to the eye drop Artificial Tears, it said that a majority of people who became ill reported using it.“CDC...
UTAH STATE
ScienceAlert

COVID Autopsies Reveal The Virus Spreading Through The 'Entire Body'

COVID-19 is defined as a respiratory infection, but the effects of the novel coronavirus are certainly not confined to any one organ. Dozens of recent autopsies show persistent evidence of SARS-CoV-2 throughout the body, including in the lungs, the heart, the spleen, the kidneys, the liver, the colon, the thorax, muscles, nerves, the reproductive tract, the eye, and the brain.
The Independent

10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads

Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
BBC

Low immunity, overwhelmed hospitals fuel Covid-19 deaths in ageing Japan

Low immunity against Covid-19 and a growing population of frail elderly is driving a surge in coronavirus deaths in Japan which had, for a long time, upheld some of the strictest pandemic restrictions. Japan once boasted one of the lowest Covid-19 mortality rates, but the figure has been trending upwards...
KVCR NEWS

An explosion at a Pakistan mosque leaves many dead and injured

ISLAMABAD — An explosion struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing more than 18 people and wounding more than 70 worshippers, officials said. At a press conference, Pakistan's interior minister said initial information suggested the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber. The...
KVCR NEWS

How 'modern-day slavery' in the Congo powers the rechargeable battery economy

Smartphones, computers and electric vehicles may be emblems of the modern world, but, says Siddharth Kara, their rechargeable batteries are frequently powered by cobalt mined by workers laboring in slave-like conditions in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Kara, a fellow at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health and at...
KVCR NEWS

Junk food companies say they're trying to do good. A new book raises doubts

That's a question Coca-Cola and other soda makers are wrestling with as soda drinking has waned in U.S. and European markets. In the 2010s, Coke made a big push into rural parts of lower income countries to sell more soda. So they made smaller, more durable bottles – a 1-cup serving size that could be sold more cheaply and last longer on the shelves.
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

