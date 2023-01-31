Read full article on original website
Nine viruses the World Health Organisation is concerned about
For infectious diseases experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO), the job is never done.While the immediate dangers of the coronavirus appear to be over three years on from the respiratory disease bursting out of Wuhan, China, and bringing the entire world to a standstill, epidemiologists must remain vigilant for the next virus that has the theoretical potential to explode into a public health emergency.The organisation has kept a list of “priority pathogens” since 2017, which compiles the diseases that pose the greatest potential threat to humanity and which we are, at present, most in need of more research...
‘The silent disease’: Chagas is a killer. Now carriers want their voices heard
The parasite-borne disease is classed as ‘neglected’ yet causes 12,000 deaths a year, mostly in Latin America. Can the world really wipe it out by 2030?
9 diseases that keep epidemiologists up at night
Thinking about the next pandemic is job number one for many researchers around the world. Here's a look at the World Health Organization's current list of pathogens with pandemic potential.
Scientists hope to curb the deadly Nipah virus that terrorizes Bangladesh villages
Three years ago today, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern. That emergency eventually turned into one of the world's deadliest pandemics. To keep this from happening again, scientists have been studying how to detect and stop viruses with pandemic potential. AILSA CHANG, HOST:
CDC warns deadly bacterial infection may be spreading in eye drops made in India
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against the use of an over-the-counter eye drop manufactured in India after finding that it may be linked to a bacterial infection leading to hospitalisation, permanent vision loss, and death.The CDC has identified at least 55 people in 12 states with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a type of bacteria resistant to most antibiotics. So far, one person has died and three people had permanent vision loss.While the agency has not traced the infection to the eye drop Artificial Tears, it said that a majority of people who became ill reported using it.“CDC...
COVID Autopsies Reveal The Virus Spreading Through The 'Entire Body'
COVID-19 is defined as a respiratory infection, but the effects of the novel coronavirus are certainly not confined to any one organ. Dozens of recent autopsies show persistent evidence of SARS-CoV-2 throughout the body, including in the lungs, the heart, the spleen, the kidneys, the liver, the colon, the thorax, muscles, nerves, the reproductive tract, the eye, and the brain.
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
Food blogger fined $18,500 after sharing a video of her illegally buying and eating a great white shark
A popular Chinese food blogger, known as Tizi, recently faced the consequences of breaking wildlife protection laws in China by illegally buying and eating a great white shark.
Urgent warning to parents as cases of Victorian illnesses surge – the 10 signs you must know
PARENTS have been urged to be on the lookout for signs of a Victorian illness as cases surge. Waning immunity is believed to be behind the resurgence of conditions such as mumps, experts in the US have warned. The study comes as cases of another Victorian illnesses have been rising.
New 'concerning' strain of drug-resistant gonorrhea found in U.S. for 1st time
A troubling strain of gonorrhea was identified for the first time in the U.S.
Science Focus
Kraken COVID variant: All you need to know about the UK's XBB.1.5 coronavirus strain
Pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Also known as the 'Kraken', the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is predicted to cause a new wave of COVID cases across the globe. But what are its symptoms? And will the vaccine work against it?. A significant...
BBC
Low immunity, overwhelmed hospitals fuel Covid-19 deaths in ageing Japan
Low immunity against Covid-19 and a growing population of frail elderly is driving a surge in coronavirus deaths in Japan which had, for a long time, upheld some of the strictest pandemic restrictions. Japan once boasted one of the lowest Covid-19 mortality rates, but the figure has been trending upwards...
An explosion at a Pakistan mosque leaves many dead and injured
ISLAMABAD — An explosion struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing more than 18 people and wounding more than 70 worshippers, officials said. At a press conference, Pakistan's interior minister said initial information suggested the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber. The...
The CDC is testing eye drops after 1 death and 55 cases of drug-resistant infections that may be linked to a specific product
EzriCare says it expects the manufacturer of its Artificial Tears product to recall the eye drops.
Eye drops linked to US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
U.S. health officials are advising people to stop using over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections.
How 'modern-day slavery' in the Congo powers the rechargeable battery economy
Smartphones, computers and electric vehicles may be emblems of the modern world, but, says Siddharth Kara, their rechargeable batteries are frequently powered by cobalt mined by workers laboring in slave-like conditions in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Kara, a fellow at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health and at...
Warning as norovirus cases are rife as infections surge – the 6 signs you must know
CASES of norovirus have climbed once more across the UK, data from the NHS has revealed. The number of patients in hospital with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus symptoms increased from 371 to 393 in the last week. This time last year, this figure was at 316, the data showed.
Pope Francis is in Democratic Republic of Congo, its first papal visit since 1985
LAGOS — Pope Francis has arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo on a hugely anticipated trip, followed by a visit to South Sudan. Both countries have large Catholic populations and have suffered from long, violent conflicts, which the pope's visit is expected to spotlight. Several thousands in the...
Junk food companies say they're trying to do good. A new book raises doubts
That's a question Coca-Cola and other soda makers are wrestling with as soda drinking has waned in U.S. and European markets. In the 2010s, Coke made a big push into rural parts of lower income countries to sell more soda. So they made smaller, more durable bottles – a 1-cup serving size that could be sold more cheaply and last longer on the shelves.
Pentagon says a suspected Chinese spy balloon has been spotted over the Western U.S.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground, officials said Thursday. A senior defense official told...
