Tallahassee, FL

FAMU baseball returns to practice field with great motivation and anticipation

By Gerald Thomas III, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YkaNw_0kX7nxl600

Back on the grind.

The Florida A&M baseball team returned to Moore-Kittles Field to prepare for its 2023 campaign.

The Rattlers are back from a 29-30 (19-11 SWAC) 2022 season in which they reached the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals before faltering to the eventual runner-up Southern.

FAMU took the field for its first day of official practice on Friday, Jan. 27.

"It feels great," FAMU coach Jamey Shouppe said. "The guys are excited and it's always good to be out here during baseball season."

The Rattlers will have three weeks to get ready for their first pitch. They will open the season by hosting Eastern Illinois at Moore-Kittles in a three-game series that runs from Feb. 17-19.

"We had a really good fall and winter break ― a lot of guys got out here and grinded," FAMU pitcher Hunter Viets said. "We're looking really good and I think it's going to carry over to the first game."

FAMU ready to build on last season's success after putting SWAC on notice

The Rattlers were a hair away from reaching the SWAC title game in their first year in the conference.

A 10-2 meltdown against Southern would be to their detriment as it served as the Rattlers' second loss in the double-elimination tournament.

FAMU hasn't forgot about that shortcoming.

Therefore, the team will carry that chip on its shoulder entering the season to not only reach the tournament, but advance to the championship round.

"To finish in the semifinals in our first year in the SWAC ― we got a little more business to do," Shouppe said. "I think the guys sense that it's part of the motivation for this year."

Viets, a senior, returns as FAMU's All-SWAC Second Team pitcher .

Last season, he accounted for eight of the Rattlers' wins on a 2.92 ERA and a .235 opposing batting average in his first year after transferring from Division II's Auburn University at Montgomery.

"We set the record in the SWAC that we're here to play," Viets said. "I think we have a way better offensive team this year and the pitching is going hold up well.

"I feel like we're going to have another good run."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RL3JT_0kX7nxl600

The Rattlers’ season will be about unity and continuity

With good health, Shouppe is confident of the heights that his team can reach in 2023.

Last season, a chunk of FAMU's season was derailed by major injuries that caused third baseman Jared Weber (pulled hamstring) and left fielder Ty Hanchey (broken hand) to miss a extended time.

Weber, Hanchey, and Viets will be looked to take the next step on the diamond for the Rattlers.

"Staying healthy is the key. Health is always an issue," Shouppe said. “(Weber and Hanchey) weren't often in the same lineup in the same game. If we can stay healthy, we got a chance to swing the bats a little bit.

"Same thing goes for pitching. Zach Morea has been in our bullpen for the last four years and Viets is the best pitcher in the SWAC by far in my opinion."

FAMU has 16 of 39 new players on its roster.

As gameday looms, Viets will help the newcomers acclimate just as he did just a season ago in his first year as a Rattler.

"I had a lot of older guys in the pitching staff that helped me along the way," Viets said. "A lot of these guys are the same and I will try to help them stay the course along 14 weeks."

It's a new chapter for FAMU.

If the Rattlers want to reach that coveted SWAC championship game in Atlanta on May 28, they must stay together to maximize their success.

"The saying this year is 'burn the boats,'" Viets said. "From here on out, everything that has already happened, happened and we're going to have to stay together and keep pushing."

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

Follow the Tallahassee Democrat on social media at Tallahassee Democrat (Facebook), TallahasseeDemocrat (Instagram), and @TDOnline (Twitter)

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU baseball returns to practice field with great motivation and anticipation

