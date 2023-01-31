ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWFL organization raises $5 million so far to build affordable housing in Immokalee

By Erica Van Buren, Naples Daily News
 2 days ago
Arol Buntzman, chairman of the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance, said the goal of the organization is to develop hurricane resistant, affordable housing for low income families in Immokalee.

“Because of the shortage of housing here there are families that have no choice but to live in 40-year-old trailers that are filled with mold and mildew,” said Buntzman. “On top of that, 70% of their income goes to paying rent. The rent in the housing that we're developing will be no more than 30% of household income.”

The housing project that’s currently underway has been a long time coming.

“The plan started right after Hurricane Irma,” said Buntzman, referring to the 2017 Category 3 hurricane that made landfall near Marco Island. “There were organizations working on disaster recovery. We realized that we could help with food, medicine and clothing. But the shortage of decent housing was so severe. We formed the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance in December of 2018. So it's taken us until now to acquire the land, do all the environmental studies, the master planning and get approval from the county planning department.”

The plot of land designated for the 128 two- and three-bedroom apartments is located at the intersection of Lake Trafford Road and North 19th Street.

“We probably need 10 of these developments in order to satisfy the need,” said Buntzman. “The families that are living in the worst conditions and paying the highest rent will get priority. We’re working with Health Care Network, St. Mathews House, Coalition of Immokalee Workers, Guadalupe Center, RCMA Immokalee Community School (Redlands Christian Migrant Association) to help us identify the people that have lived here the longest.”

Buntzman said the funding for the project comes from donations and grants.

“We've raised about $5 million dollars so far from individuals and churches,” said Buntzman. “That’s enough money to buy the land and build the first building. Any money that we raise goes right into the construction. This is the only project where if people put up money today within 10 to 12 months there's a building. Each building cost $2.8 million and we have seven more buildings to go.”

Buntzman said the organization is unable to accept federal funding for this project.

“The people that need help the most are people that are undocumented,” said Buntzman. “You can’t use federal or state funds to develop housing for anybody unless you can certify that everybody in the household is a legal resident. Thirty percent of the population or more doesn't fit that category.”

Buntzman said work will begin over the next few weeks or so.

“In a couple of weeks, you'll see the cement being poured for the first building,” he said. “By the third week of February, the walls will start going up and in 10 months the first building will be built and 16 families will be able to move into that building.”

Bernabela Gonzalez, along with her three children, Yesenia Bartolon, 18, Eddie Roblero Gonzalez, 17, and Ashley Roblero Gonzalez, 11, are looking forward to getting a new place.

“This (new home) will change my life as well as the lives of my children,” said Bernabela.

Bernabela has lived in Immokalee for nine years. She worked on the farms. Now she earns a living as a home health aide caring for individuals with disabilities.

Ashley Roblero Gonzalez recalls life living in a trailer on Second Street, one of many trailer camps throughout Immokalee, where the rent was $1,000.

“It was very difficult (living in the trailer) because we all had to share a room,” said Ashley Roblero Gonzalez. “It was very crowded and in bad condition. And there was a hole in the middle of the restroom.”

For more information or to donate visit the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance website ifhafl@immokaleefairhousing.org

Erica Van Buren is the underserved communities reporter for The News-Press and Naples Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Connect with her at EVanBuren@gannett.com or on Twitter: @EricaVanBuren32

