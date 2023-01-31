Read full article on original website
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Austin Fire Department busy with fires, arcing wires
The Austin Fire Department had a busy night as people tried to keep their houses warm without power. From 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, crews responded to 10 working structure fires. Since noon Wednesday, 369 calls have come in reporting electrical wires arcing or power lines down. ALSO...
CBS Austin
APD identifies pedestrian hit by vehicle in SE Austin who died 10 days later
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Southeast Austin over two weeks ago has died. APD identified the victim as 63-year-old Kenneth Edward Wilson. On Friday, January 13, police responded at 10:17 a.m. to a crash involving Wilson and...
fox7austin.com
Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in North Austin that has left one person dead. Just before 1 a.m. Feb. 2, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in his...
Pflugerville Police on scene of shooting, no injuries reported
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department has responded to a "shots fired" call late Thursday night. According to a statement from the City of Pflugerville Spokesperson, police were sent to the Stone Hill Town Center after receiving a "shots fired" call in the area. Not many details are...
fox7austin.com
No serious injuries reported in 5 vehicle crash in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a five-vehicle crash in Leander. Austin-Travis County EMS said around 7:08 p.m., at 12784 N US 183 southbound near Oak Knoll Drive, five vehicles were involved in a crash due to icy roads. ATCEMS said the vehicle rescue portion of the...
Map: Austin traffic incidents skyrocket, see where they’re happening
With freezing rain icing roads across Central Texas, traffic incidents to skyrocketed across the Austin metro area Tuesday and Wednesday morning. See where they are happening here.
EMS responding to slips, fallen branches, medical equipment needs
Wednesday, they say they're responding to an increased number of calls for people without power needing medical equipment, branches and ice falling on people and folks slipping and falling.
2 displaced, dog dead after Austin house fire
According to AFD, crews found fire burning through the roof of the home of the two-story home on Hawkshead Drive when they arrived after being called just after 12: 40 a.m.
CBS Austin
Icy roads cause five-car pileup in NW Austin, no injuries reported
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Travis County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving five drivers caused by icy road conditions in Northwest Austin Wednesday night. ATCEMS said they received the call at around 7:08 p.m. reporting the crash at 12784 N US 183 Hwy Southbound near Oak Knoll Drive.
Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 road rage shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached was produced in 2017 at Alfred Lockett's memorial. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has confirmed they have arrested the suspect connected with a road rage shooting death of a UT employee student in 2017. In 2017, Alfred Lockett, 48,...
311 backlog creates frustration for thousands of Austinites waiting for help from APD
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents are waiting weeks for a process that should just take only minutes: submitting a police report for crimes such as burglary, minor assaults or a noisy neighbor to begin an officer response or investigation. Meet Rachel Elsberry, who lives in North Austin...
CBS Austin
I-35 reopened at Grand Avenue Parkway after crews clear downed power line
UPDATE: TxDOT says I-35 was back open in both directions at Grand Avenue Parkway at around 4 p.m. after crews were able to clear a downed power line. People are being urged to avoid travel Wednesday evening as more freezing rain is expected to move through Central Texas. ================================. EARLIER...
2nd victim dies as a result of northwest Austin hookah lounge shooting, APD says
Another person has died in connection to a hookah lounge shooting that occurred Jan. 28 in northwest Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.
Man killed in early morning shooting on Wells Branch Parkway
AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after a shooting on Wells Branch Parkway early Thursday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said at 12:56 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance call of shots fired in the 3100 block of Wells Branch Parkway. Deputies discovered a man in his 20s had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead outside an apartment unit.
Fire stations, shelters, hospitals, houses of worship hit with blackouts
It seems no one is immune from possible power outages.
District-wide boil notice issued for portions of Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued in Travis County Water District 10 as Austin Energy crews work to repair a power outage at McConnel Pump Station. According to the district's website, it could be several hours before the power is restored at the pump station. After power is restored, it will take a while before normal levels return.
foxsanantonio.com
One dead in South Austin crash involving at least 10 cars
One person is dead after a crash involving 10 vehicles in south Austin early Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on West Ben White Boulevard near the intersection of South Congress Avenue just after 6 a.m. ATCEMS said no one else was...
CBS Austin
Man shot and killed in North Austin
A man was shot and killed in north Austin early Thursday morning, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO said the call came in just before 1 a.m. and deputies responded to the scene at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. ALSO | Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl out...
getawaycouple.com
RV Stolen in Broad Daylight and on Camera in Austin
Having something stolen from you can leave you feeling dirty and somewhat violated. However, one RV owner recently posted on Reddit that his RV was taken. Imagine the owner’s surprise when he came looking for his camper and noticed it was missing. If we were the owner, we would likely have a few choice words for the thieves.
CBS Austin
LIST: Road closures in Central Texas
As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
