Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Austin Fire Department busy with fires, arcing wires

The Austin Fire Department had a busy night as people tried to keep their houses warm without power. From 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, crews responded to 10 working structure fires. Since noon Wednesday, 369 calls have come in reporting electrical wires arcing or power lines down. ALSO...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in North Austin that has left one person dead. Just before 1 a.m. Feb. 2, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in his...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pflugerville Police on scene of shooting, no injuries reported

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department has responded to a "shots fired" call late Thursday night. According to a statement from the City of Pflugerville Spokesperson, police were sent to the Stone Hill Town Center after receiving a "shots fired" call in the area. Not many details are...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

No serious injuries reported in 5 vehicle crash in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a five-vehicle crash in Leander. Austin-Travis County EMS said around 7:08 p.m., at 12784 N US 183 southbound near Oak Knoll Drive, five vehicles were involved in a crash due to icy roads. ATCEMS said the vehicle rescue portion of the...
LEANDER, TX
CBS Austin

Icy roads cause five-car pileup in NW Austin, no injuries reported

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Travis County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving five drivers caused by icy road conditions in Northwest Austin Wednesday night. ATCEMS said they received the call at around 7:08 p.m. reporting the crash at 12784 N US 183 Hwy Southbound near Oak Knoll Drive.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 road rage shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached was produced in 2017 at Alfred Lockett's memorial. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has confirmed they have arrested the suspect connected with a road rage shooting death of a UT employee student in 2017. In 2017, Alfred Lockett, 48,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

I-35 reopened at Grand Avenue Parkway after crews clear downed power line

UPDATE: TxDOT says I-35 was back open in both directions at Grand Avenue Parkway at around 4 p.m. after crews were able to clear a downed power line. People are being urged to avoid travel Wednesday evening as more freezing rain is expected to move through Central Texas. ================================. EARLIER...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man killed in early morning shooting on Wells Branch Parkway

AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after a shooting on Wells Branch Parkway early Thursday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said at 12:56 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance call of shots fired in the 3100 block of Wells Branch Parkway. Deputies discovered a man in his 20s had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead outside an apartment unit.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

District-wide boil notice issued for portions of Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued in Travis County Water District 10 as Austin Energy crews work to repair a power outage at McConnel Pump Station. According to the district's website, it could be several hours before the power is restored at the pump station. After power is restored, it will take a while before normal levels return.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

One dead in South Austin crash involving at least 10 cars

One person is dead after a crash involving 10 vehicles in south Austin early Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on West Ben White Boulevard near the intersection of South Congress Avenue just after 6 a.m. ATCEMS said no one else was...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man shot and killed in North Austin

A man was shot and killed in north Austin early Thursday morning, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO said the call came in just before 1 a.m. and deputies responded to the scene at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. ALSO | Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl out...
AUSTIN, TX
getawaycouple.com

RV Stolen in Broad Daylight and on Camera in Austin

Having something stolen from you can leave you feeling dirty and somewhat violated. However, one RV owner recently posted on Reddit that his RV was taken. Imagine the owner’s surprise when he came looking for his camper and noticed it was missing. If we were the owner, we would likely have a few choice words for the thieves.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

LIST: Road closures in Central Texas

As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

