ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Messages in bottle found in Cotuit may be from World War II POWs held on Cape Cod

By Eric Williams, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqsl7_0kX7n6VC00

COTUIT — A day of landscaping turned into a voyage of historical discovery for Shane Adams last week. Adams was working at a property in the Point Isabella neighborhood of Cotuit when he stumbled upon a half-buried bottle on a hillside near the water's edge.

There were messages inside the bottle. Adams peered through the glass, trying to decipher them.

"There were three or four little notes," he said, some of them written on cardboard from a Quaker rice box.

"I saw German names and a date of 1944 and it said something like 'prisoner of war,'" said Adams. He could see the names of Johann Huppertz, Andreas Wollny and Lothar Gernert.

Realizing he had something that might hold historical value, Adams, of Marstons Mills, left the fragile notes in the bottle and brought it to the Historical Society of Santuit & Cotuit.

The society's administrator and archivist Amy Johnson was intrigued by the find. She wondered if the note might somehow be associated with the World War II-era training area in Cotuit known as Camp Can Do It, where troops learned techniques of amphibious warfare.

Johnson also thought the bottle might make a dandy historical exhibit, "once we research more of its provenance," she said.

Many Cape Codders might be surprised to learn that there was a sizeable population of German World War II prisoners of war (POWs) housed at Camp Edwards, located on Joint Base Cape Cod on the Upper Cape.

According to a Camp Edwards history published by the Massachusetts National Guard, "shortly after the Allies' North African campaign began in 1944, the U.S. Army built a prisoner of war (POW) camp for captured German soldiers at Camp Edwards. The POW camp, located at the south end of the runway, housed up to 2,000 POWs at a given time, many of whom were from Rommel's famed Afrika Korps."

Military:Soldiers' memories shape National Guard history at Joint Base Cape Cod

And the POWs didn't spend all their time at the base. According to the Massachusetts National Guard, "the prisoners worked around Camp Edwards much of the time, but were also sent to work in the area's farms and cranberry fields. German prisoners also assisted in salvaging millions of board-feet of lumber after the Otis (air base) vicinity was devastated by a hurricane in September 1944 … by the end of the war, the camp had received, processed and repatriated up to 5,000 POWs."

Joseph Yukna, co-founder of the Cape Cod Military Museum, thinks Adams' discovery could be the real deal.

"It all fits the narrative and history that I'm aware of," he said.

Yukna said that German POWs were involved in the demolition of Camp Can Do It after amphibious training ceased at the Cotuit site. "They tore down all the buildings and warehouses."

He also wondered if the messages in the bottle might be more of a time capsule; buried in the hillside for posterity as opposed to launching it into the water.

Adams, who found the bottle, hopes it might be possible to get word of the messages to families of the German POWs. He said the discovery has made him reflect on the dangerous and turbulent World War II era.

"It made me think about how tough men had it in the 1940s," he said.

Contact Eric Williams at ewilliams@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: @capecast

Stay connected with Cape Cod news, sports, restaurants and breaking news.Download our free app.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

Vessel sinks in Hyannis Harbor

HYANNIS – A vessel sank at a dock off Pleasant Street in Hyannis Thursday morning. Hyannis Firefighters responded to the scene after 10:30 AM and deployed booms to contain fuel leaking from the boat. The Barnstable Harbormaster as well as the U.S. Coast Guard were also on scene. Further details were not immediately available.
HYANNIS, NE
capecod.com

Coast Guard airlifts ailing fisherman off Chatham

CHATHAM – Early Tuesday morning, Air Station Cape Cod MH-60T and HC-144A crews responded to a fishing vessel requiring immediately medical assistance for a crew member who experienced a severe head injury 90 miles east of Chatham. After battling difficult sea conditions, low visibility, and snow, the helicopter crew safely transferred the individual to a higher level of care.
CHATHAM, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Support pours in for Amesbury 20-year-old severely injured after being trapped under Green Line trolley

Ava Harlow, a student at Bridgewater State University, is expected to need a prosthetic. On Friday night, 20-year-old Ava Harlow of Amesbury was seriously injured after becoming trapped under a Green Line train. She is expected to need a prosthetic due to leg injuries suffered in the incident. Now friends, family, and others are rallying to support the young woman’s recovery.
AMESBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness

PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
PLYMOUTH, MA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deadliest Animals in New Hampshire

With 85% of the state covered in forests, New Hampshire is the second most forested state next to Maine. I can think of a few animals I would not want to encounter in the forest, but are any of them deadly? New Hampshire also has a small coastline along the Atlantic Ocean and I know there are deadly animals in the ocean, but have there ever been any fatalities off the coast of New Hampshire?
MAINE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Is Boston Named Boston?

The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Dad wants to thank firefighters who saved daughter crushed by Green Line train

BOSTON -- Early Saturday morning, Andrew Harlow got the kind of phone call that every parent dreads."Uh, your daughter has been hit by a train," Harlow said.His 20-year-old daughter, Ava Harlow, was visiting friends in Boston when she got off a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station, Friday night. MBTA police said Ava knocked on the window of the departing train to tell more friends to get off when, somehow, she lost her balance and fell under the moving train.Boston firefighters performed a technical rescue and Ava was sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital in critical condition."Ava was...
BOSTON, MA
capeandislands.org

Electric power for the Cape and Islands

Electricity rates in Massachusetts are among the highest in the nation: this comes at a time when we’re transitioning to home electric heat pumps and electric vehicles. On The Point, we talk about why our rates are so high, and if wind and solar will lower the cost. We also discuss how to think about the cost of electricity when considering changes to how we power our cars and heat our homes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
naticktownnews.com

Local Firefighters Graduate from Firefighting Academy 24 Graduates Represent 17 Massachusetts Fire Departments

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Director Jeffrey P. Winn announced the graduation of 24 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these newest firefighters are needed now more than ever,” said State Fire...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

New England State Wins the Award for Drinking the Most Booze in the Country

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There's no doubt New Englanders love their booze. Sam Adams, Allen's Coffee Brandy, Fireball, Twisted Tea, and anything from the hundreds of local breweries in all six of the New England States, we've got it covered. But one New England State is the grand champ in the entire country for the amount of alcohol they consume.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy