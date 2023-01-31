Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
South Bend International Airport raises $10,000 for veteran's center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A boost for some local veterans. The St. Joseph County Airport Authority presented a $10,000 check to the Robert L. Miller Veteran's Center. That money comes from the annual "Bears in the Air" at South Bend International Airport. Over the past 11 years, the...
22 WSBT
Crash impacts major Mishawaka intersection
Several Mishawaka police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Lincolnway. It happened just before Noon on Thursday. Police on the scene are not releasing any information. At this point, it's unclear what caused the tanker truck and car to collide. The intersection is partially...
22 WSBT
South Bend to repair multiple four way stops by April
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Several broken traffic lights at busy intersections in downtown South Bend have drivers and pedestrians concerned. Since last November, the corner of LaSalle Avenue and North Hill Street has been turned into a four way stop. Nearby are schools, a church, and restaurants. The...
22 WSBT
South Bend officer justified for discharging weapon, prosecutor says
A South Bend Police officer discharged his weapon while responding to a shots fired call on Sunday. On Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutors office determined that the officer was justified in firing his weapon. The investigation was completed by the St. Joseph County Police and Mishawaka Police Departments. After...
22 WSBT
Jury finds South Bend man guilty of 16-year-old's murder
A jury on Wednesday found 19-year-old Danate Lowe, of South Bend guilty in the murder of 16-year-old Edwardo Rivera. The 16-year-old died of his injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the 1500 block of S. Fellows Street in South Bend on April 12, 2021. Another victim, a 17-year-old male, was also shot and taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.
22 WSBT
Michigan City man charged in deadly pedestrian crash near Notre Dame
Charges have been filed against a Michigan City man in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near the University of Notre Dame last September. Court documents say Donald Culpepper allegedly had methamphetamine and THC in his system when he hit Thomas Keyser with his vehicle. Culpepper was charged with one...
22 WSBT
Leanne Tokars visits Concord South Side Elementary School
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Concord South Side in Elkhart won their round of WSBT 22's "I love to Read Challenge!" Since they received the most votes yesterday with more than 8,000 votes, WSBT 22 First in the Morning anchor Leanne Tokars read to students at the school today. Photojournalist...
22 WSBT
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Decatur Township said Michigan State Police
Van Buren County, MI — Two people are dead from an apparent murder-suicide in Decatur Township in Van Buren County, according to the Michigan State Police. They were identified as Wayne Westphal, 49, of Decatur and Tara Phillips, 34, of Decatur. Initial evidence at the scene, as well as...
22 WSBT
Michigan reading assessment bill heads to Senate
LANSING, Mich. (WSBT) — A proposed bill in Michigan would help keep some third graders from being held back. Right now, third graders must pass the state's reading assessment or not move to fourth grade. One local superintendent is all for repealing this policy. She says telling a third...
22 WSBT
Lakeshore Public Schools purchases land, explores expansion options
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — Lakeshore Public Schools is acquiring nearly 20 acres of land, in a more than quarter of a million-dollar purchase to help the district, to help the district grow. Superintendent Greg Eding says he is thrilled about the acquisition. For years, it looked like the plot...
22 WSBT
Riley High School receives $26,000 grant
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Some South Bend high school students put in the work, and now they are getting the reward. Riley High School Computer Science and Engineering students applied for, and won, a $26,000 grant from the United Way of St. Joseph County and Project Lead the Way.
22 WSBT
Basement fire in abandoned Elkhart building causes $250,000 damage
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A basement fire in an empty downtown Elkhart office building early Wednesday morning caused an estimated quarter-million dollars in damage. Elkhart Firefighters responding to an alarm on West Franklin Street found smoke leaking into that building from the abandoned former Chase Bank building next door.
22 WSBT
Victim identified in US-12 deadly head-on crash
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Road conditions appear to have been a factor in a deadly crash on US-12 in Berrien County. The crash happened last week when an SUV tried to pass a semi, lost control and then hit another semi head-on. This caused both the second semi and...
22 WSBT
Thousands without power in Coloma, prompts school closure
COLOMA, Mich. (WSBT) — Thousands of people in the Coloma area are left in the cold and dark due to a power outage that started early Tuesday morning. Indiana Michigan Power's outage map shows nearly 5,000 customers are without power in the Coloma and Watervliet area. Coloma schools were...
22 WSBT
Plymouth mayor not running for fifth term
Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter will not run for re-election next year. He's served as mayor since 2008 after working for the Indiana State Police for 28 years. Senter tells WSBT 22 First in the Morning anchor Bob Montgomery that he hasn't made the official announcement but he doesn't plan to run again.
22 WSBT
Bakeries see impact of inflation, egg prices
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A new report from the USDA shows the price of eggs hit its peak at the end of 2022... at more than 5-dollars a dozen. Egg Market News Report by Emily Filipski on Scribd. Local bakeries are feeling the impact. Macri's Italian Bakery in...
22 WSBT
Common Council meeting rescheduled after cancellation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Mayor James Mueller has announced a special meeting of the Common Council on Monday, February 6. The meeting will address all items from the scheduled meeting on January 23, which was cancelled due to a recommendation from the Public Access Counselor regarding the state’s Open Door Law.
22 WSBT
Common Council candidates want to bring more representation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Three millennial candidates have filed to challenge multiple seats in South Bend's Common Council. Their applications come with two other candidates who are also running on a platform of "representation." Most are a part of the NAACP or Black Lives Matter South Bend. All...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Community Schools holds job fair
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Community Schools kicked off its jobs fair Tuesday. The goal is to fill teaching and non-teaching positions in the district. On-site interviews will be held for support roles including classroom assistants, building services, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, and secretarial staff. “ECS is...
22 WSBT
Potawatomi Zoo's Poppy the groundhog predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Poppy stepped out of her crate for a snack but never made it very far and zoo staff had to call it for her. It's official Poppy the groundhog made her first prediction (with a little help from staff). She is predicting six more weeks of winter!. Poppy saw her...
