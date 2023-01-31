Records: 'Dances with Wolves' actor armed cult against cops. LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former actor Nathan Chasing Horse could be facing sexual assault and sex trafficking charges. Chasing Horse, known for his role in the Oscar-winning Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves," was arrested Tuesday near Las Vegas. He remains jailed Wednesday. Police say he built himself a reputation as a so-called medicine man and used that position to abuse young Native American girls and women. Police accuse him of sexually assaulting girls as young as 13 and taking wives as young as 15. Police say he also instructed his wives to take what he called suicide pills and to use firearms to “shoot it out” with officers if they ever tried to arrest him.

