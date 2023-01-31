Read full article on original website
Tech earnings hit pause button on market rally
(Reuters) - Big Tech led U.S. markets on a sharp rebound to kick off 2023. The message from their earnings on Thursday: not so fast. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) all posted results for the end-of-year quarter that left a sour taste in investors' mouths. The reports renewed questions about global economic demand, the effect of higher interest rates and whether the market's January rally got ahead of itself.
Stock market today: Dow cuts losses to end flat as tech reigns supreme
Investing.com -- The Dow closed flat Thursday, as investors piled in on tech stocks following a rally in Meta, though weakness in health care and energy weighed on upside momentum. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, or 39 points, the Nasdaq was up 3%, and the S&P 500 rose...
UniCredit hikes payout goal by 40% after record profit
The Italian bank said net profit came in at 2.46 billion euros in the three months through December, more than twice an average forecast of 1.10 billion euros ($1.2 bln) from analysts polled by the bank. The figure includes an 852 million euro boost from the write-up of deferred tax...
Santander Brasil's Q4 Net Profit Slumps as Loan-Loss Provisions Bite
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Banco Santander Brasil SA on Thursday reported a large fourth-quarter net profit miss as loan-loss provisions rose against a backdrop of higher interest rates and deteriorating credit conditions, potentially setting a negative tone for the sector early in the earnings season. Shares in Santander Brasil, which had...
European Markets Higher as European Central Bank and Bank of England Hike Interest Rates
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher as investors digested interest rate hikes by European central banks and the latest move by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8% in early afternoon trade, with sectors a mixed bag. Technology rocketed...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
HanesBrands stock plunges as company directs all free cash flow to debt paydown
HanesBrands shares plunged more than 27% Thursday as the apparel maker pulled its dividend and said it would direct all of its free cash flow to paying off debt. The big picture: The company's fourth quarter sales plummeted — a reflection of how fickle life can be for apparel companies that suddenly find themselves on the wrong side of shifting consumer preferences.
Stocks Rally, U.S. Yields Flat on Hopes for Central Banks Pause
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks climbed for a third straight day and longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields were flat on Thursday, as policy announcements from a host of central banks added to optimism that the cycles of interest rate hike cycles may be near an end. After...
Euro, sterling dip as investors assess rate outlook
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro dipped against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points, while the Bank of England adopted a more dovish tone on inflation. The ECB penciled in at least one more hike of the...
Dow futures trade lower as tech earnings disappoint, Apple sheds 2.8%
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading lower during Thursday's evening deals, after major benchmark averages finished mixed as investors grew cautious after a slew of mixed earnings reports. By 6:35pm ET (11:40pm GMT) Dow Jones Futures were down 0.2%, S&P 500 Futures fell 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 Futures were...
Adani's market losses top $100 billion as crisis shockwaves spread
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) - Adani's market losses swelled above $100 billion on Thursday, sparking worries about a potential systemic impact a day after the Indian group's flagship firm abandoned its $2.5 billion stock offering. Another challenge for Adani on Thursday came when S&P Dow Jones Indices said it would remove...
FTSE in the red ahead of Bank rates decision
The FTSE 100 closed down again on Wednesday as it continued a recent retreat from its four-year highs in mid-January.The index fell by 10.59 points, ending the day at 7,761.11, a drop of a little over 0.1% which was influenced by pharma giant AstraZeneca and some of the biggest mining companies in the world.The falls came as traders look towards interest rates decisions from the US Federal Reserve, and the Bank of England, which reports at midday on Thursday.The Bank is widely expected to raise its base rate to 4%, from 3.5% currently, although many think this could be one...
Zopa, the UK neobank, raises $93M more at a $1B+ valuation
Interestingly, Zopa is not disclosing a lead investor, but CEO Jaidev Janardana confirmed to us in an interview that it was an inside round from existing investors; that some of those involved included investment firms IAG Silverstripe, Uprising and Augmentum. Notably, he said that SoftBank was not in this round but it remains an investor and board member. The company also said in a statement that the funding “cements and markedly enhances” its unicorn status — the $300 million round in 2021 was made at a $1 billion valuation — but it’s not providing an actual valuation with this latest round.
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks waver as investors catch central bank jitters
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - World stocks stumbled and bond yields edged lower on Tuesday as hotter than anticipated European inflation numbers jangled investor nerves ahead of a slew of earnings reports, central bank meetings, and key U.S. economic data. Investors broadly expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest...
US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 post strong gains on Fed relief, Meta surge
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Meta soars on cost controls, $40 bln share buyback. Merck slides on disappointing forecast, UnitedHealth drops. *. S&P 500, Nasdaq hit roughly 5-month highs. *. Indexes: Dow down 0.11%, S&P...
European Central Bank hikes rates, vows 'we are not done'
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank chugged ahead with another outsized interest rate hike Thursday and vowed more will follow, underlining its drive to subdue inflation even as the economy slows and the U.S. Federal Reserve eases its pace of increases. The Frankfurt-based bank raised its key benchmarks by half a percentage point and said it intends to make a similar move in March. Policymakers are moving aggressively to choke off price spikes that have slowed from record highs but are still hurting households in the 20 countries that use the euro currency. The bank, which also hiked by a half-point in December, “will stay the course in raising interest rates significantly at a steady pace,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said at a news conference. “Now you will say, ‘Well, yes, but what about after March? Does that mean that you have reached the pinnacle or the peak?’ she later added. “No, no, no, no. We know that we have ground to cover. We know that we are not done.”
FOREX-Dollar pares losses after Fed statement
NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The dollar pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 25 basis points, as was widely expected, and promised "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs as part of its still unresolved battle against inflation. The Fed said the U.S. economy was enjoying...
U.S. execs sound a note of caution even as earnings outstrip estimates
CHICAGO/DETROIT (Reuters) -The companies that produce goods at the heart of the U.S. consumer economy - SUVs, washing machines, heavy equipment and hamburgers - kept rolling along at the end of 2022. But corporate executives on conference calls were guarded in their comments on Tuesday, noting solid demand while simultaneously...
ECB raises rates, signals at least one more hike
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 0.5% on Thursday and explicitly signalled at least one more hike of the same magnitude next month, reaffirming it would stay the course in the fight against high inflation.
