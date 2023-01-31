ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

makeuseof.com

Can You Change the iOS Text Color on an iPhone?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple has slowly but steadily added customization in iOS, especially on the Home Screen, which has been exclusive to Android users for a long time. With Apple gradually enabling customization on the iPhone, you might wonder whether it's possible to change the system-wide text color in iOS.
SlashGear

There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them

Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
shefinds

12 Things You Never Knew Your iPhone Could Do (They Might Surprise You!)

You already rely on your iPhone for so much. But the number of ways your device can prove helpful in your everyday life are practically endless. And there’s little doubt you are missing out on a few key iPhone settings, apps, and features that could simplify your days even more. Tech Expert Dan Riley from SpotifyUnlocked.com is here to provide 12 super-cool things you never knew your iPhone could do. Let these iPhone tricks and features surprise you — and then go on and put them to good use.
BGR.com

iOS 17 leaks reveal massive changes coming to the iPhone 15

Apple is still hard at work ironing out the bugs in iOS 16, but hasn’t stopped the first iOS 17 leaks from surfacing less than a month into 2023. This Wednesday, LeaksApplePro shared a number of new details on HowToiSolve about the next major iOS release, set to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 15. We can’t corroborate any of this information, but LeaksApplePro does have a decent track record of spoiling Apple’s plans ahead of time.
SlashGear

How To Customize The Lock Screen On Your Samsung Galaxy S22

From Android's earliest days, these smartphones running on Google's operating system have been packed with features and capabilities that would make even the most die-hard iPhone fan jealous. Despite how far Apple has come with the latest versions of iOS, Android phones still reign supreme in some areas. Samsung was...
TechRadar

Apple fixes dangerous iOS flaw that could have let hackers take over your iPhone

Apple has released a fix to a dangerous security flaw that could have allowed threat actors to completely take over older versions of the iPhone and the iPad. The flaw was apparently being used in the wild, but Apple is not sharing any details on exact incidents until the majority of the endpoints (opens in new tab) apply the patch.
Cult of Mac

This convenient magnetic iPhone charger can go anywhere you go

The iPhone is an exceptionally popular tool, and plenty of accessories promise to enhance the user experience. Few items are more paramount than a reliable charging option that allows you to power up without pausing your day, though. That’s the case with this handy wireless iPhone charger. And currently, you...
BGR.com

Gmail can now track your packages on iOS and Android

You can now track your packages right from your inbox…if you have Gmail. And if you have an iPhone or Android phone. As spotted by PCWorld, Google has officially started to roll out the ability for Gmail users to track their packages directly from their inboxes. Google initially announced the feature back in November with hopes of launching it “in the coming weeks” to assist with the deluge of holiday deliveries, but the holidays came and went without the feature making its way to our iPhones or Android phones.
Cult of Mac

Pump up Mac audio quality with new Sound Blaster X5

Creative’s new Sound Blaster X5, a USB sound card, digital-to-analog converter (DAC) and headphone amplifier, promises to jack up your Mac’s audio quality. It’s not cheap at $280. But the device launched Tuesday might make big difference in the sound flowing from speakers and headphones alike. Creative...
Android Headlines

Google TV Android app is readying a homescreen widget

Google TV is getting a homescreen widget on Android. The latest version of the Google TV Android app supports a widget but it isn’t completely ready yet. The company seems to have prematurely released the feature. A refined final version may arrive soon. Google TV recently picked up Material You redesign.

