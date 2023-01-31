Read full article on original website
Related
publicradioeast.org
More than 50,000 NC children will move to NC medicaid and start getting additional help
About 55,000 children receiving NC Health Choice coverage will move to NC Medicaid and begin receiving additional physical and behavioral health services on April 1. Deputy Secretary for NC Medicaid Dave Richard said the change will help save families money and increase access to care. He said the additional benefits...
North Carolina awarded federal Preschool Development Grant to boost state’s Family Child Care Home Network
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced a $4 million Preschool Development Grant that will help support children’s health and well-being, improve access to high-quality early care and learning for families across North Carolina, and invest in the state’s early care and learning workforce. NCDHHS will use the federal funding through the end of the year to enhance North Carolina’s Family Child Care Home network. This includes providing access to more professional training, tools to improve classroom curriculum and instruction and more family engagement opportunities for the FCCH workforce. This work will pilot new practices to improve the availability and quality of care for families served by the FCCH network.
iredellfreenews.com
NCDHHS announces new online bed registry to decrease wait times for behavioral health care
RALEIGH — Hundreds of people in North Carolina each day are waiting inside hospital emergency departments for behavioral health care. One reason is that a real-time list of operational beds isn’t available, which makes it difficult to connect people in emergency departments to care in more appropriate settings.
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
Policy change removes one barrier to prescribing buprenorphine
Every morning when Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram goes into the office in Arlington, Virginia, she walks by walls covered in photos of people of all genders, ages and races. She passes by portraits of more than 4,800 faces — all of people who died as a result of...
WNCT
How Medicaid expansion could impact ENC
The North Carolina General Assembly could soon look at Medicaid expansion, but it's not a new topic. In 2022, talks were on the table, but nothing was passed. The North Carolina General Assembly could soon look at Medicaid expansion, but it's not a new topic. In 2022, talks were on the table, but nothing was passed.
wfmynews2.com
COVID metrics trending the right direction, NC health leaders say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County continue to decrease with most of the Charlotte area in the CDC's "low" community spread level. The trends of this winter are very different than the last few when COVID-19 quickly spread. There was a spike in COVID-19...
WBTV
Foster care shortage leading to crisis in North Carolina, data shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now in North Carolina, there are around 12,000 children in the child welfare system. Kids who desperately need someone to take them in. To give them a bed to sleep in. A meal to eat. Someone to give them stability and a chance at some normalcy.
publicradioeast.org
New NCDHHS will help hospitals and doctors quickly find an open bed for behavioral health patients
Hundreds of people in North Carolina each day are waiting in hospital emergency departments for behavioral health care, in part because there has been no real-time list of available beds. To address the growing behavioral health crisis, the NC Department of Health and Human Services has launched a new tool...
Worried about being homeless? Thousands available for eligible NC families through Housing Assistance Program
North Carolina has a total of 100 counties. The boundaries, borders, and names of a few of them have been changed with time, and the major ones are Wake County, Mecklenburg County, Forsyth County, and Guilford County. No matter which county you live in, there will be times when you need immediate financial assistance.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Causey says captive insurers like setting up shop in North Carolina
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey declared that the state’s Captive Insurance Program remains among the world’s strongest domiciles as it enters its second decade of operation. “We are excited by the continued success of our captive program here in North Carolina as we approach the 10th anniversary...
rhinotimes.com
State Rolls Out Online Bed Registry For Mental Health Care
In an effort to keep people with behavioral health care problems out of hospital emergency rooms and get them into treatment centers faster, this week state health officials announced that a new online bed registry program, BH SCAN, which is expected to help significantly. According to state health officials, every...
ednc.org
Teacher vacancies in North Carolina increase dramatically, but there’s a catch
Teacher attrition was down in North Carolina’s public schools for the 2021-22 school year, according to a new report from the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI). At the same time, teacher vacancies went up dramatically. But there is a caveat: a vacancy doesn’t mean there is nobody in the position.
iredellfreenews.com
Children in the N.C. Health Choice program moving to N.C. Medicaid; new plan does not include co-pays for medical visits
RALEIGH — On April 1, 2023, approximately 55,000 children receiving N.C. Health Choice coverage will move to N.C. Medicaid and begin receiving additional physical and behavioral health services. This change will help save families money and increase access to care. North Carolina currently has two different programs that offer...
New ‘parents bill of rights’ to ban sexuality curriculum through 4th grade passes North Carolina Senate committee
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Saying her new bill was about transparency, communication and age-appropriate curriculum, state Sen. Amy Galey (R-Alamance) introduced the latest version of the so-called “parents bill of rights” in the North Carolina General Assembly, giving lawmakers another shot at a bill that last spring was passed by the Senate but ignored by […]
Up to $40,000 available to eligible homeowners in North Carolina
The COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of North Carolinians in need of housing assistance for mortgages, rent, and utilities. Assistance is available—but apply soon before funds run out! Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.
Staffing a main issue for newly created NC Dept. of Adult Correction
The agency broke away from the Department of Public Safety to focus on solving a long list of problems.
orangeandbluepress.com
North Carolina Residents, Find Out When Your February Food Stamps (EBT) Arrive
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is providing food stamp benefits to eligible families throughout the state in February. The department has announced the schedule for when benefits will be sent out to families who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). EBT benefits are sent out on the same day each month, based on the last digit of the recipient’s SSN. For example, if your SSN ends in a 1, benefits will be sent out on the first day of the month. If the SSN ends in 2, benefits will be sent out on the second day of the month, and so on.
North Carolina flags fly half-staff in memory of Alamance County tribal elder
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Feb. 1 The order, which came out Tuesday, honors John “Blackfeather” Jeffries, tribal elder and former chairman of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation. Jefferies died on Jan. 24. The Occaneechi Band […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Proposed bill takes aim at removing local sheriffs from N.C. pistol purchase permit process
WILMINGTON - State lawmakers are aiming on a law that’s been on the books in North Carolina since 1919 that requires a local sheriff’s permission and permit before a North Carolinian can legally buy a handgun. Senate Bill 40, or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal, would do away with the system some say is duplicative — and others say saves lives.
