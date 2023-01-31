ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

North Carolina awarded federal Preschool Development Grant to boost state’s Family Child Care Home Network

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced a $4 million Preschool Development Grant that will help support children’s health and well-being, improve access to high-quality early care and learning for families across North Carolina, and invest in the state’s early care and learning workforce. NCDHHS will use the federal funding through the end of the year to enhance North Carolina’s Family Child Care Home network. This includes providing access to more professional training, tools to improve classroom curriculum and instruction and more family engagement opportunities for the FCCH workforce. This work will pilot new practices to improve the availability and quality of care for families served by the FCCH network.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

How Medicaid expansion could impact ENC

The North Carolina General Assembly could soon look at Medicaid expansion, but it's not a new topic. In 2022, talks were on the table, but nothing was passed. The North Carolina General Assembly could soon look at Medicaid expansion, but it's not a new topic. In 2022, talks were on the table, but nothing was passed.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Causey says captive insurers like setting up shop in North Carolina

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey declared that the state’s Captive Insurance Program remains among the world’s strongest domiciles as it enters its second decade of operation. “We are excited by the continued success of our captive program here in North Carolina as we approach the 10th anniversary...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
rhinotimes.com

State Rolls Out Online Bed Registry For Mental Health Care

In an effort to keep people with behavioral health care problems out of hospital emergency rooms and get them into treatment centers faster, this week state health officials announced that a new online bed registry program, BH SCAN, which is expected to help significantly. According to state health officials, every...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
iredellfreenews.com

Children in the N.C. Health Choice program moving to N.C. Medicaid; new plan does not include co-pays for medical visits

RALEIGH — On April 1, 2023, approximately 55,000 children receiving N.C. Health Choice coverage will move to N.C. Medicaid and begin receiving additional physical and behavioral health services. This change will help save families money and increase access to care. North Carolina currently has two different programs that offer...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

New ‘parents bill of rights’ to ban sexuality curriculum through 4th grade passes North Carolina Senate committee

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Saying her new bill was about transparency, communication and age-appropriate curriculum, state Sen. Amy Galey (R-Alamance) introduced the latest version of the so-called “parents bill of rights” in the North Carolina General Assembly, giving lawmakers another shot at a bill that last spring was passed by the Senate but ignored by […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

North Carolina Residents, Find Out When Your February Food Stamps (EBT) Arrive

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is providing food stamp benefits to eligible families throughout the state in February. The department has announced the schedule for when benefits will be sent out to families who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). EBT benefits are sent out on the same day each month, based on the last digit of the recipient’s SSN. For example, if your SSN ends in a 1, benefits will be sent out on the first day of the month. If the SSN ends in 2, benefits will be sent out on the second day of the month, and so on.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

Proposed bill takes aim at removing local sheriffs from N.C. pistol purchase permit process

WILMINGTON - State lawmakers are aiming on a law that’s been on the books in North Carolina since 1919 that requires a local sheriff’s permission and permit before a North Carolinian can legally buy a handgun. Senate Bill 40, or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal, would do away with the system some say is duplicative — and others say saves lives.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy