Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Wind Chills Move In
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A glancing blow of snow hit far southeastern Kentucky this morning and now comes the coldest wind chills since Christmas. The cold winds blowing later tonight and Friday may even spit out a few snowflakes to kick off the first weekend of February. With cold northwest...
kyweathercenter.com
It’s Groundhog Day… Again
Good Thursday and Happy Groundhog Day! A southern winter storm is grazing far southern Kentucky early today as we focus on a blast of cold for the next couple of days. This will knock our wind chills way down and may even be accompanied by a few flakes on Friday.
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: One more showery night before better weather in sight
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We still have one more system to get through later tonight before we are finally able to shut the door on the wet and wintry weather...for a few days at least!. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. We’re keeping an eye on another one of these disturbances that’s...
WCPO
Flurries and snow showers still possible tonight
This evening, a weather maker sliding to the south of the Tri-State will likely trigger a few flurries and, perhaps, a couple snow showers. Overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy and cold once again, but it will be dry. Temperatures will dip down towards 20°, but with a wind from the north at 5 to 10 mph leads to a wind chill into the upper single digits and low teens. Plus, re-freeze could create slick spots in the morning.
WATE
More rain for most and a wintry mix for some overnight
We will see some additional rain showers around overnight into Thursday while some along the Plateau into Kentucky could once again see a light, wintry mix. More rain for most and a wintry mix for some overnight. We will see some additional rain showers around overnight into Thursday while some...
WSAZ
Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.
WEST VIRGINIA/KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Drivers throughout much of Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, and Boone counties in West Virginia woke up to wet roads and the potential for icy patches Wednesday morning, as temperatures kept falling below freezing. Multiple crews have been out treating the roads. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, winter weather conditions...
lakercountry.com
Crews ready for next winter weather event
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 snowfighters snow and ice removal crews will remain on duty this evening ready for the next round of winter weather expected to move into the area later tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all ten counties in District...
WTVQ
Wintry mix on the table heading into Tuesday
We saw an interesting start to the week Monday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with a frontal boundary draped across the area. With cooler air on the north side of the front interacting with some low level moisture created some fairly dense fog during the early afternoon hours along the I-64 corridor. Visibility dropped to less then 1/4 of a mile at times as we saw quite a spread on either side of the boundary. By mid-afternoon, temperatures had dropped into the upper 30s in Lexington with mid-50s down south.
spectrumnews1.com
Frigid winter weather impacts classes, morning commute for many in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Freezing rain, sleet and snow rolled through the Commonwealth overnight and left many roads slick and unsafe for travel early Tuesday morning. The wintry conditions forced several school districts to call off classes or utilize a non-traditional instruction day in lieu of in-person classes. What You Need...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local 6 tracks sleet, drizzle, and freezing rain Monday evening
Local 6 is continuing to track a tricky forecast on Monday evening. Multiple precipitation types are expected across the area, and one or two degrees in ground temps & temps aloft could make a big difference in what you see in your town. Travel may become very difficult later tonight...
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
KTLO
Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
bereadylexington.com
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Through This Afternoon
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 pm Monday through 1 pm on Tuesday. Mixed precipitation is expected across north-central Kentucky. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch will be possible. Across portions of central and south-central Kentucky, ice accumulations of one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch will be possible. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slick again Wednesday morning in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — For the second consecutive night, Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for slick driving thanks to freezing rain, and snow. A weather system is moving in again from the southwest with a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow, mainly after midnight but exiting rapidly before 7 a.m. Road conditions will be at […]
Kentucky ice storm: Transportation cabinet prepares for weather this week
The forecast includes a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain that could impact roads overnight Monday.
KFVS12
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
14news.com
On alert for sleet and freezing rain Monday night, early Tuesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -January will end on a wintry note as sleet and freezing rain move into the Tri-State late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the southern half of the Tri-State tonight through Tuesday morning. Heaviest amounts will fall over Western Kentucky, where up to 2 tenths of an inch could accumulate...this would be enough to cause a few power outages and slick roads. Areas north of I-64 may not see any measurable precip with this event. Sharply colder air will move in Tuesday night as lows fall into the teens by Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday should recover into the middle 30s. Mainly dry for the rest of the week with temps climbing back into the 40s on Saturday and into the lower 50s on Sunday.
radionwtn.com
West Kentucky Icy Conditions Worsening
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is alerting the public to icy conditions, particularly on rural secondary highways. While sunshine this morning is helping to melt ice, it is also creating slick driving conditions that may be as bad as they were at the height of the freezing rain and sleet earlier in the week.
WSAZ
Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday. If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield. When it comes to traveling on roadways,...
Comments / 0