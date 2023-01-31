ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky high school basketball media poll: Holy Cross enters top 10 after All 'A' title

By James Weber and Jason Frakes, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
The Holy Cross girls basketball team entered the top 10 in the newest Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll after winning the All "A" Classic state tournament Sunday.

The Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists ― one from each of the state’s 16 basketball regions. The poll was created and the results were tabulated by Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier-Journal, which like the Enquirer is a Gannett property.

The Enquirer is the poll voter for the Ninth Region. The poll will be released each Tuesday morning throughout the regular season.

Boys statewide poll

First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Warren Central (16) 21-1 160 1

2. Lexington Catholic 22-2 127 2

3. Covington Catholic 18-2 120 3

4. George Rogers Clark 16-4 106 6

5. (tie) Ballard 17-3 75 4

5. (tie) Great Crossing 20-4 75 5

7. Mason County 22-2 74 7

8. North Oldham 18-5 65 8

9. Lyon County 17-5 22 10

10. Bowling Green 21-4 18 NR

Others receiving votes: McCracken County 12, Frederick Douglass 9, Evangel Christian 8, Collins 5, Holy Cross 2, Owensboro Catholic 1, North Laurel 1.

Girls statewide poll

First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Sacred Heart (15) 21-3 158 1

2. Manual 21-2 142 2

3. Cooper (1) 17-3 120 3

4. McCracken County 24-2 116 4

5. Mercy 16-8 92 5

6. George Rogers Clark 15-6 68 7

7. Holy Cross 21-5 39 NR

8. Henderson County 15-4 37 6

9. Ryle 17-7 29 8

10. Christian Academy 15-5 23 9

Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 21, Pulaski County 9, Graves County 7, North Laurel 5, Bethlehem 3, Pikeville 3, Central 2, Danville 2, Franklin County 2, Dixie Heights 1, Madison Central 1.

Cincinnati Enquirer's James Weber's 9th Region votes

My top five boys teams in the Ninth Region.

1. Conner

2. Covington Catholic

3. Holy Cross

4. Newport

5. Highlands

Eighth Region (Josh Koenig, Oldham Era): 1. North Oldham, 2. Collins, 3. Simon Kenton, 4. Spencer County, 5. Woodford County.

10th Region (Evan Dennison): 1. George Rogers Clark, 2. Mason County, 3. Campbell County, 4. Harrison County, 5. Scott.

My top five girls teams in the Ninth Region.

1. Cooper

2. Ryle

3. Holy Cross

4. Dixie Heights

5. Conner

Eighth Region (Josh Koenig, Oldham Era): 1. Spencer County, 2. Anderson County, 3. Owen County, 4. Grant County, 5. South Oldham. .

10th Region (Evan Dennison): 1. George Rogers Clark, 2. Montgomery County, 3. Paris, 4. Bishop Brossart, 5. Scott.

