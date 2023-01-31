ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

GSK beats expectations, shingles vaccine bolsters outlook

(Reuters) - GSK on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter profit and sales forecasts helped by sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix and unveiled an upbeat forecast for 2023. The positive outlook and strong Q4 results are the latest endorsement of chief executive Emma Walmsey's spin-off last year of consumer business Haleon.
New York Post

Meta Platforms Q4 profit nosedives 55%, hurt by cost-cutting moves

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms on Wednesday reported a 55% fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a hefty charge related to cost-cutting moves like layoffs, office closures and an overhaul of its data center strategy. Net income for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31 fell to $4.65 billion, or $1.76 per share, compared with $10.29 billion, or $3.67 per share, a year earlier, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook reported. The digital ad giant faced a brutal 2022 as companies cut back on marketing spend due to economic worries, while rivals like TikTok captured younger users and Apple’s privacy updates continued to challenge the business of placing targeted ads. However, Meta forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, signaling a rebound in demand for digital ads after months of weak sales. Zuckerberg’s firm forecast revenue between $26 billion and $28.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimates of $27.14 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Meta’s forecast is an indication that the ad market may be recovering as companies increase their marketing budgets, after a long pause due to macroeconomic uncertainties. Meta shares, which lost almost two-thirds of their value in 2022, were up about 10% in extended trading.
NASDAQ

A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
investing.com

Marathon Petroleum tops profit estimates on high demand, tight supplies

(Reuters) -Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit as its margins soared amid tight supplies and high demand for refined products. The top U.S. refiner also approved an additional $5 billion in stock repurchases, while rival Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) returned $1.2 billion to shareholders through...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Detroit

GM quarterly profit jumps 16% as sales rebound late in 2022

DETROIT (AP) — Rising factory output led to strong U.S. sales at the end of last year, pushing General Motors' fourth-quarter net income up 16% over the same period a year ago.The Detroit automaker made $1.99 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $2.12 per share, easily beating Wall Street per-share projections for $1.69, according to a poll of industry analysts by FactSet.Quarterly revenue rose 28% to $43.1 billion, the company said, also beating estimates for $39.96 billion.Shares of General Motors Co. jumped 4.6% before the opening bell Tuesday.GM made record pretax income of $14.47 billion, the high end...
NEVADA STATE
investing.com

McDonald's sales, profit top estimates as inflation persists

(Reuters) -Higher menu prices and customer visits boosted McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) quarterly profit and sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, but shares fell when the burger chain warned inflation will weigh on margins in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.6% to $263.84 in U.S. trading, after...
freightwaves.com

Ocean Network Express’ quarterly profit plunges

Ocean Network Express said it saw a “significant deterioration” in profit — a 50% drop quarter over quarter. ONE reported that its fiscal year 2022 third-quarter profit was $2.76 billion, a $2.75 billion plunge from the $5.52 billion reported in the second quarter and a $2.12 billion drop from $4.88 billion in the year-ago period.
CALIFORNIA STATE
investing.com

Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales

(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
investing.com

Alphabet A earnings missed by $0.13, revenue fell short of estimates

Investing.com - Alphabet A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported fourth quarter EPS of $1.05, $0.13 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.05B versus the consensus estimate of $76.07B. Alphabet A's stock price closed at $107.74. It is up 24.44% in the last 3 months...
Motley Fool

1 Dividend Stock to Buy With Incredible Long-Term Potential

Tractor Supply’s net sales and earnings rocketed higher during the fourth quarter. The company pairs a market-matching dividend with high growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
medtechdive.com

Edwards posts Q4 profit, reaffirms 2023 outlook as patients return

Edwards Lifesciences reiterated its sales growth forecast for the year ahead, helped by accelerating patient volumes in its transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) business as macroeconomic pressures eased. "As the global population ages and cardiovascular disease remains the largest health burden,” the company will have a steady stream of new...
Benzinga

AmerisourceBergen Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Boosts Annual Guidance

AmerisourceBergen Corp's ABC Q1 FY23 adjusted EPS reached $2.71, up 5% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.63. Revenue of $62.85 billion increased by 5.4% Y/Y, beating the analyst consensus of $62.67 billion, reflecting a 6.1% increase in U.S. Healthcare Solutions revenue and a 0.6% decrease in revenue within International Healthcare Solutions due to the negative impact of foreign currency translation.
Reuters

Telenor's shares spike on profit, growth outlook

OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Telenor's (TEL.OL) fourth-quarter earnings slightly beat expectations on Thursday as the Norwegian telecoms operator forecast continued growth in 2023 in service revenue and core profit in its Nordic business.
igbnorthamerica.com

Higher costs offset revenue growth at Penn in FY22

Land-based and mobile gaming operator Penn Entertainment reported a year-on-year drop in net profit for its 2022 financial year after higher costs offset revenue growth across all core business segments. The past year proved to be a transformational 12 months for the business, which rebranded from Penn National Gaming in...
investing.com

Starbucks' grande-sized sales drop in China squeezes profits

(Reuters) -Starbucks' quarterly sales decline in China was four times worse than the coffee chain expected and it has no "line of sight" into when business there will fully recover, the company said on Tuesday, sending its shares down 2.2% in extended trading. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX)'s comparable sales in China...

Comments / 0

Community Policy