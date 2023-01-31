Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
GSK beats expectations, shingles vaccine bolsters outlook
(Reuters) - GSK on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter profit and sales forecasts helped by sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix and unveiled an upbeat forecast for 2023. The positive outlook and strong Q4 results are the latest endorsement of chief executive Emma Walmsey's spin-off last year of consumer business Haleon.
Meta Platforms Q4 profit nosedives 55%, hurt by cost-cutting moves
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms on Wednesday reported a 55% fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a hefty charge related to cost-cutting moves like layoffs, office closures and an overhaul of its data center strategy. Net income for the fourth quarter ending Dec. 31 fell to $4.65 billion, or $1.76 per share, compared with $10.29 billion, or $3.67 per share, a year earlier, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook reported. The digital ad giant faced a brutal 2022 as companies cut back on marketing spend due to economic worries, while rivals like TikTok captured younger users and Apple’s privacy updates continued to challenge the business of placing targeted ads. However, Meta forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, signaling a rebound in demand for digital ads after months of weak sales. Zuckerberg’s firm forecast revenue between $26 billion and $28.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimates of $27.14 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Meta’s forecast is an indication that the ad market may be recovering as companies increase their marketing budgets, after a long pause due to macroeconomic uncertainties. Meta shares, which lost almost two-thirds of their value in 2022, were up about 10% in extended trading.
Gilead profit beats Street expectations on COVID and HIV sales
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit driven by strong demand for its HIV and cancer drugs, while COVID-19 antiviral Veklury had sales that were double Wall Street estimates.
NASDAQ
A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
investing.com
Marathon Petroleum tops profit estimates on high demand, tight supplies
(Reuters) -Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit as its margins soared amid tight supplies and high demand for refined products. The top U.S. refiner also approved an additional $5 billion in stock repurchases, while rival Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) returned $1.2 billion to shareholders through...
GM quarterly profit jumps 16% as sales rebound late in 2022
DETROIT (AP) — Rising factory output led to strong U.S. sales at the end of last year, pushing General Motors' fourth-quarter net income up 16% over the same period a year ago.The Detroit automaker made $1.99 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $2.12 per share, easily beating Wall Street per-share projections for $1.69, according to a poll of industry analysts by FactSet.Quarterly revenue rose 28% to $43.1 billion, the company said, also beating estimates for $39.96 billion.Shares of General Motors Co. jumped 4.6% before the opening bell Tuesday.GM made record pretax income of $14.47 billion, the high end...
investing.com
McDonald's sales, profit top estimates as inflation persists
(Reuters) -Higher menu prices and customer visits boosted McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) quarterly profit and sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, but shares fell when the burger chain warned inflation will weigh on margins in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.6% to $263.84 in U.S. trading, after...
freightwaves.com
Ocean Network Express’ quarterly profit plunges
Ocean Network Express said it saw a “significant deterioration” in profit — a 50% drop quarter over quarter. ONE reported that its fiscal year 2022 third-quarter profit was $2.76 billion, a $2.75 billion plunge from the $5.52 billion reported in the second quarter and a $2.12 billion drop from $4.88 billion in the year-ago period.
investing.com
Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
investing.com
Alphabet A earnings missed by $0.13, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - Alphabet A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported fourth quarter EPS of $1.05, $0.13 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.05B versus the consensus estimate of $76.07B. Alphabet A's stock price closed at $107.74. It is up 24.44% in the last 3 months...
Motley Fool
1 Dividend Stock to Buy With Incredible Long-Term Potential
Tractor Supply’s net sales and earnings rocketed higher during the fourth quarter. The company pairs a market-matching dividend with high growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
medtechdive.com
Edwards posts Q4 profit, reaffirms 2023 outlook as patients return
Edwards Lifesciences reiterated its sales growth forecast for the year ahead, helped by accelerating patient volumes in its transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) business as macroeconomic pressures eased. "As the global population ages and cardiovascular disease remains the largest health burden,” the company will have a steady stream of new...
AmerisourceBergen Q1 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Boosts Annual Guidance
AmerisourceBergen Corp's ABC Q1 FY23 adjusted EPS reached $2.71, up 5% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.63. Revenue of $62.85 billion increased by 5.4% Y/Y, beating the analyst consensus of $62.67 billion, reflecting a 6.1% increase in U.S. Healthcare Solutions revenue and a 0.6% decrease in revenue within International Healthcare Solutions due to the negative impact of foreign currency translation.
Santander books record 9.6 billion euro profit for 2022 on lending income
MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A solid rise in revenues and lending income allowed Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) to post an 18% jump in profit to a record 9.6 billion euros in 2022, offsetting higher provisions set aside against uncertain economic conditions.
Bond strategists take axe to U.S. Treasury yield forecasts: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields a year from now are forecast to trade sharply lower than the level expected by bond strategists polled by Reuters just one month ago, underscoring how much financial markets have diverged this year from the central bank's view.
Telenor's shares spike on profit, growth outlook
OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Telenor's (TEL.OL) fourth-quarter earnings slightly beat expectations on Thursday as the Norwegian telecoms operator forecast continued growth in 2023 in service revenue and core profit in its Nordic business.
igbnorthamerica.com
Higher costs offset revenue growth at Penn in FY22
Land-based and mobile gaming operator Penn Entertainment reported a year-on-year drop in net profit for its 2022 financial year after higher costs offset revenue growth across all core business segments. The past year proved to be a transformational 12 months for the business, which rebranded from Penn National Gaming in...
investing.com
Starbucks' grande-sized sales drop in China squeezes profits
(Reuters) -Starbucks' quarterly sales decline in China was four times worse than the coffee chain expected and it has no "line of sight" into when business there will fully recover, the company said on Tuesday, sending its shares down 2.2% in extended trading. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX)'s comparable sales in China...
Comments / 0