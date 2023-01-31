ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal limits proposed for lead levels in infant food

By Julia Maruca
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
Newly released draft guidance from the federal Food and Drug Administration calls for manufacturers to limit lead levels in infant food, but it also cautions parents that they don’t need to panic or make major changes to their little ones’ diets.

The draft, released last week, would set FDA “action level” limits for the amount of lead allowed in processed foods intended for babies and children younger than 2. The limits are similar to those proposed last year for juice.

In the draft, the FDA warns there is no safe level of lead exposure for children but sets the proposed limits at 10 parts per billion (ppb) for fruits, vegetables, mixtures, yogurts, custards/puddings and single-ingredient meats; 20 ppb for single-ingredient root vegetables; and 20 ppb for dry infant cereals.

The nonbinding guidance, which is part of the FDA’s “Closer to Zero” action plan that works to decrease toxic elements in foods, would be considered in addition to other factors when the FDA looks at taking action on producers whose products fall outside the limits.

Foods outside the limits would count as “adulterated” to the FDA. In a statement, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said the proposed guidelines “will result in long-term, meaningful and sustainable reductions in the exposure to (lead) from foods.”

“For babies and young children who eat the foods covered in today’s draft guidance, the FDA estimates that these action levels could result in as much as a 24% to 27% reduction in exposure to lead from these foods,” Califf said.

Advice for parents

In the announcement, the FDA notes the new limits are not meant to direct consumers in making food choices.

“The FDA advises that parents and caregivers feed their children a variety of age-appropriate nutrient-dense foods across and within the main food groups of vegetables, fruits, grains, dairy and protein foods, including foods addressed in this draft guidance,” the announcement reads, adding that caregivers do not need to throw out processed or packaged baby foods, or stop feeding certain foods to babies and children.

Eliminating entire food groups from a child’s diet may result in nutrient deficiencies and poor health outcomes, the announcement said.

According to Allegheny Health Network pediatrician Dr. Michael Petrosky, the new guidelines are meant to mostly standardize lead reduction. Lead levels already are measured in young children at regular pediatrician visits, he said.

“We know lead is out there, and we know super-high levels of lead can cause developmental delays and a lot of issues,” he said, adding that lead often travels into food through environmental settings, such as water, gasoline and paint. “In Allegheny County, and a lot of counties around us, we screen for lead at 9 months and 2 years, just because we know you don’t show any signs of anything until the levels are really, really high.”

Petrosky said he has not heard much from parents yet about lead content in infant food but expects “phone calls at some point, I’m sure, from families calling in.”

In his case, he “wouldn’t necessarily make any changes” in what infants are eating, but he recommends parents read labels and keep an eye out for reports around what foods or companies might have contamination issues.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends varying diets of young children and feeding them a mix of fruits, vegetables, grains and lean protein to lower potential exposure to toxic metals.

If parents have concerns about their child’s diet, or if they are seeing developmental or behavioral issues with their child that could be related to lead exposure, they can always talk to their pediatrician, Petrosky said.

“We don’t have a direct way to test how much lead is in the (food), but those are things to talk about,” he said. “We can talk about if they are eating too much of a certain food. What’s best is a variety of things in there, too.”

