Buncombe County, NC

1st-degree murder trial begins in Buncombe County for Candler woman charged in 2020

By Ryan Oehrli, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 2 days ago
ASHEVILLE - Jury selection began Jan. 30 in the first-degree murder trial of a Candler woman who was charged in 2020.

In December of that year, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office charged Shannon Nicole Daves, now 49, with murdering a man she was living with, 47-year-old Roger Michael Evans.

Deputies and Emergency Medical Services responded to a call for medical assistance at her residence on Copper Mill Court in Candler at about 9:36 p.m. Dec. 23, 2020, and found Evans with multiple gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Detectives from multiple divisions executed two search warrants as part of the investigation, seizing a firearm, according to the Sheriff's Office.

During court Jan. 30, Daves’ defense attorney, Joel Schechet, told Buncombe County Superior Court Judge Jacqueline Grant that Daves’ would be a self-defense case.

The trial was set to continue Jan. 31.

Last November a Buncombe County jury found Asheville’s Deveron Angelo Roberts guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Ryan Oehrli covers public safety, breaking news, courts and other beats for the Citizen Times. Comments? Questions? Tips? Send them to coehrli@citizentimes.com.

