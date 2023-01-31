1st-degree murder trial begins in Buncombe County for Candler woman charged in 2020

ASHEVILLE - Jury selection began Jan. 30 in the first-degree murder trial of a Candler woman who was charged in 2020.

In December of that year, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office charged Shannon Nicole Daves, now 49, with murdering a man she was living with, 47-year-old Roger Michael Evans.

Deputies and Emergency Medical Services responded to a call for medical assistance at her residence on Copper Mill Court in Candler at about 9:36 p.m. Dec. 23, 2020, and found Evans with multiple gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Detectives from multiple divisions executed two search warrants as part of the investigation, seizing a firearm, according to the Sheriff's Office.

During court Jan. 30, Daves’ defense attorney, Joel Schechet, told Buncombe County Superior Court Judge Jacqueline Grant that Daves’ would be a self-defense case.

The trial was set to continue Jan. 31.

Last November a Buncombe County jury found Asheville’s Deveron Angelo Roberts guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

