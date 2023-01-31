ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitts: We will spotlight Fayetteville’s Future Black History Makers

By Myron B. Pitts, The Fayetteville Observer
Some people who go on to become future leaders, community servants or talented professionals show these qualities early on. In their actions, even as young people, they give us hope for the future.

It is with that in mind we will present during Black History Month our series, Future Black History Makers. Each day at fayobserver.com and in the print edition we will introduce you to an elementary school child in Cumberland County Schools who was chosen by school district staff and our History Maker committee as someone to keep an eye out for: 28 children in all.

They include:

• A fifth-grade girl at District 7 Elementary who is a leader in science class and who is constantly “thinking like a scientist.” She's also a news anchor for DNN — the Dolphin News Network.

• A boy in kindergarten at J.W. Seabrook Elementary whose teacher and other staff say is “not only intelligent and smart; but he has a heart full of love! Throughout the day he is always caught caring for others and ensuring they have all the help that they need.”

• A second-grade boy at Auman Elementary who is so excited about art he draws on the way to school each morning, and whose work appeared in a Public Works Art Show at the Arts Council.

• A girl in fifth grade at Bill Hefner Elementary who excels in public speaking in a way that is “rare for her age,” and, according to one of her teachers, has overcome challenges that have only made her stronger.

Last Thursday, our Future Black History Maker students got a first look at “Soul & Spirit,” an art exhibition that explores Black joy and features nationally recognized artists. It is sponsored by Ellington-White Contemporary gallery, and the Arts Council of Fayetteville-Cumberland County; it runs through March 4 at the Arts Council building downtown.

I reflected on the timeliness of the exhibition. It arrives as the nation’s attention is turned to another death of an unarmed Black man at the hands of police — this time by people who looked like him.

What the exhibition and what our Future Black History Makers series shows is that there is another, broader narrative in the Black community: Resilience. Excellence. Spirituality. Joy.

I overheard one of the moms say on Thursday: “This is such representation.”

Dwight Smith, curator of the show, owner of Ellington-White and an art professor at Fayetteville State University, spoke.

“It’s possible,” he told the students, when it came to their dreams — in his case, becoming an artist. “I’m not saying it’s not a bumpy road. Because I’ve been there. But I still made it.”

He said people would question their dreams.

“Stay the course,” he said. “Stay on the path. Stay focused. Keep making the dream possible.”

Videos, too

Each daily student profile will include a link to videos of the students talking about leaders they admire and what they want to be when they grow up.

We hope you share in our excitement as we highlight our Future Black History Makers.

Myron B. Pitts can be reached at mpitts@fayoberver.com or 910-486-3559.

