Saint Augustine, FL

GIRLS WEIGHTLIFTING DISTRICTS: Area teams, lifters win titles

By Myer Lee, St. Augustine Record
 2 days ago
ST. AUGUSTINE — The first round of the postseason for girls weightlifting is done and regionals begin Thursday.

Top lifters within each weight class automatically earn a spot at regionals. The FHSAA will determine by Wednesday which other lifters will advance based on lift totals.

Here's a look at individual and team winners across the Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns area;

'CUDAS WATCHGrowth top priority for Beachside girls weightlifting

STANDOUTNo sweat: Top Spruce Creek lifter Ava Jowdy navigates pressure of headlining elite program

Ponte Vedra shines, Tocoi Creek repeats

The Lady Sharks finished second in the Olympic and third in the Traditional. Tocoi Creek won the 2A District 4 Traditional — claiming a title a second consecutive season — and finished fourth in the Olympic.

Menendez finished third in the Olympic and fourth in the Traditional. St. Augustine was fifth in Traditional.

Ponte Vedra's Brianna Lentell (119-pounds) won her weight class in both the Traditional and Olympic with Emily Glod (129) and Morgan Pratt (139) also winning their weight classes in both styles.

Tocoi Creek's Marielisa Ordonez (183) notched titles in both divisions. Amelia Gonzalez (101) and Autumn West (110) won their weight classes in the Traditional. In the Olympic division, Ruby Harris (110) emerged victorious.

Cara Zuaro (UNL) won the Traditional, and Sierra Alva (101) won in the Olympic for Menendez. St. Augustine's Miracle Guerrero (199) won in the Traditional.

Atlantic wins again

The Lady Sharks took home their second consecutive district title in the Olympic Division. Taylor was the 1A District 8 runner-up in the Traditional.

Atlantic's Kindsay Ingram (110), Kendal Carson (183) and Ah’sharia Hill (UNL) each won their weight classes in the Olympic. Chloe Lambert (110) and Rashonda Shaw (183) won in the Traditional division.

The Wildcats' Ava Ramos (129) and Amya Ramos (139) won in both divisions. Darian Romano won the 119-pound division in the Traditional and Jackelynne Bastidas (119), took the title in Olympic.

Bergyn Baliton (101) of Father Lopez won in the Traditional and Olympic.

New Smyrna Beach, Matanzas dominate

The Lady 'Cudas took home the 2A District 6 title in the Olympic Division and the Lady Pirates won the Traditional. New Smyrna Beach finished second in the Traditional and Matanzas was the Olympic runner-up.

Pine Ridge, Seabreeze and Deltona finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Olympic and Traditional.

Emily Gomez (101), Franchesca Gonzalez (110), Olivia Wilson (169), Olivia Bond-West (183) and Asha Manzueta Mahri (199) from New Smyrna Beach, Jamila Santana (119) of Pine Ridge and Matanzas' Sarah Sanchez (154) and Samantha Simon (UNL) won their weight classes in both Traditional and Olympic divisions.

The Lady Pirates' Jordyn Crews (129) and Maria Kelly (139) won individual titles in the Traditional. New Smyrna Beach's Jaclyn Betti won the 139-pound class in the Olympic and Seabreeze's Camilla Arellano, the 129.

Beachside finished eighth in the Traditional and sixth in the Olympic of 1A District 5. Junior Raven Lovencin (183) won her weight class in both divisions, and Phoebe Chapman (169) won in the Olympic.

Creekside, Bartram Trail claim crowns

In 3A District 3, Creekside won the Traditional and Bartram Trail, the Olympic. Nease placed third in the Olympic and fourth in the Traditional.

Winners in both divisions were Bartram Trail's Madisyn Moody (169), Creekside's Kailey Papas (139) and McKay England (154) and Nease's Mikayla Bowman (110).

Other Creekside champions were Courtney Bedford (119) and Alley Arias (129) in the Traditional and Lily Alvarez (119) in the Olympic. Bartram Trail's Haley Earnest (101), Jerica Ferraro (129) and Audrey Hallobough (199) won in the Olympic.

Nease's Isabella Knight won at 101 pounds in the Olympic.

Flagler Palm Coast dominates

The Lady Bulldogs won district titles in the Olympic and Traditional divisions. Spruce Creek was the runner-up in the Traditional, and University finished second in the Olympic. DeLand finished fourth in both divisions.

Flagler Palm Coast's Aryannah Rosa (119), Brianna Tucker (129) Chloe Long (169) and Midlyne Thomas (183) were champs in the Traditional and Olympic. Leila Turner (139) and Zoey Gotera (UNL) won in the Olympic.

Spruce Creek's Ava Jowdy (199) won both divisions and Alexis Jowdy (199) won in the Traditional. DeLand's Mia Rhodes (154) won her class in the Olympic.

The Lady Titans' Madison Sanchez won the 110 in the Traditional and Olivia Hall won the same class in the Olympic.

