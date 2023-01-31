Lightner Museum invites public to view new exhibitions at Feb. 2 open house

The Lightner Museum, 75 King St., invites Museum Members and residents to an open house.

Lightner Museum members are invited to a sneak preview of these exhibitions at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 2 and all non-members may view the exhibitions beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 2.

This event will include a first look at new 75th anniversary exhibitions, "75 for 75: Lightner Museum Diamond Anniversary Exhibition," "Ride On! Historic Bicycles from the Keith Pariani Collection," and "St. Augustine Through the Lens of William Henry Jackson."

The museum opened Jan. 1, 1948, by Hobbies magazine publisher Otto C. Lightner. He deeded the former hotel to the City of St. Augustine. The building had been closed for 16 years.

Some of the items on display in 1948 included sterling silver match boxes, replicas of crowns of kings and a wide range of chandeliers.

A museum membership is $50 for an individual, $75 for two adults or $150 for a household. For information, go to https://lightnermuseum.org.

Exhibits

"St. Augustine Through the Lens of William Henry Jackson:" In the 1890s, William Henry Jackson (1843–1942) was commissioned by Henry Flagler’s Florida East Coast Railroad to produce a set of images to promote St. Augustine as a tourist destination.

"75 for 75: Lightner Museum Diamond Anniversary Exhibition:" The Hotel Alcazar opened as the Lightner Museum in January 1948. In celebration of the 75th Diamond Anniversary year, "75 for 75" presents a compelling selection of artwork and objects from the museum’s permanent collection. Opens Feb. 2.

"Ride On! Historic Bicycles from the Collection of Keith Pariani:" Drawn from the collection of St. Augustine bicycle aficionado Keith Pariani, this exhibition will feature bicycles chosen by Pariani as examples of pivotal moments in late nineteenth and early twentieth century bicycle design. Opens Feb. 2.