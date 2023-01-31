ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy hour with the Orioles? Yes, get in on fun Friday with players, manager in Salisbury

By Alec Branch, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Orioles are set to visit Salisbury this Friday as part of their Birdland Caravan tour this week.

On Feb. 3 at Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House, three Baltimore Orioles players, the manager and the general manager are set to attend Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m. They will guest bartend at EVO, and fans will have the opportunity to bid on autographed items and exclusive experiences at the silent auction in the brewery's tasting room.

The members of the Orioles that are set to guest bartend at EVO are general manager Mike Elias, manager Brandon Hyde, Kyle Stowers and former Delmarva Shorebirds Ryan McKenna and Ryan Mountcastle.

Proceeds will benefit the Fly Together Fund, a Shorebirds charity that helps fund local community projects, with an emphasis on youth centers and youth sports.

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

