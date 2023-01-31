ChristianaCare opens new primary care office in Sussex County to address lack of services

ChristianaCare has opened its first two primary care practices in Sussex County, helping to fill the growing need for accessible health care downstate as the population continues to rise.

The new practices, which are both in the same building on Coastal Highway near Tanger Outlets Surfside, are each geared toward unique demographics. One of the practices is for everyone over 18 to get services like annual checkups, vaccines and preventive screenings. The second practice, called ChristianaCare My65+, is specifically tailored toward people over the age of 65.

MORE: Women's health care is a 'dire need' in Sussex County. And pregnant women, doctors know it

The My65+ practice offers additional health services to help patients manage medication, nutrition and consultation with specialists. There is also an embedded pharmacist and behavioral health specialist, ChristianaCare said, with plans for a physical therapist in the works.

Why target Sussex County for expanding health care?

Sussex County is federally designated as a Medically Underserved Area and a Health Professional Shortage Area.

When it comes to primary care, low-income residents eligible for Medicaid have the least access to services, and the pandemic has made already scarce resources even harder to come by.

RELATED: Sussex health care options are changing. Here's what's new and what's coming

“We recognize the growing need for primary care and other health care services in southern Delaware, and we’re growing to meet that need," said ChristianaCare President and CEO Dr. Janice E. Nevin in a written statement.

ChristianaCare is not the only system attempting to address these needs.

Bayhealth, Beebe and TidalHealth have also recently expanded their services and facilities to accommodate Sussex County's growing community.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: ChristianaCare opens new primary care office in Sussex County to address lack of services