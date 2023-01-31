ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Were you enrolled in Delaware First Health? Here's what you need to know, how to get help

By Meredith Newman, Delaware News Journal
 2 days ago

In January, tens of thousands of Delaware Medicaid recipients started a new insurance plan called Delaware First Health.

Yet some were completely unaware and have faced gaps in care as a result.

State officials said the 40,000 residents transferred to Delaware First Health are still enrolled in Medicaid and no one should face any disruptions in care. But that does not appear to be the case.

Delaware Online/The News Journal spoke with Medicaid recipients who say their providers denied them services due to their new insurance. Now some have to wait days – or weeks – to see their doctors, undergo necessary testing or resume an aide coming to their homes.

This change has left Delawareans, who are low-income and have disabilities, in an even more vulnerable position, advocates say. One woman, who described herself in a mental crisis, has been unable to see her therapist for weeks. A man suffering from a brain injury has been without his home health aide for close to a month. Necessary doctor appointments have been pushed.

READ THE FULL STORY: How Delaware's rollout of new Medicaid insurer left residents in need without care

Providers told both Delawareans that they could no longer see them because of the change in insurance.

State officials acknowledged communication issues that have ensued in recent weeks, but they maintain letters and calls were made in the months leading up to this change.

Those who talked to The News Journal said they learned about Delaware First Health in late December or early January.

“This rollout was completely and utterly disastrous,” said John McNeal, director of the State Council for Persons with Disabilities, and a Delaware resident who is among those who say they unknowingly were enrolled into Delaware First Health.

Are you now on Delaware First Health?

If you have been enrolled in Delaware First Health and would like to switch back to your previous managed care organization, you have until April 1.

You can contact the Health Benefit Manager (HBM) at 1-800-996-9969. This hotline has faced a significant call volume in recent weeks.

If you want to make sure the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services has your most up-to-date info, you can call the Medicaid Change Report Center at (302) 571-4900. Delaware Medicaid recipients can also update their contact information at assist.dhss.delaware.gov .

The Delaware Community Legal Aid Society has also been helping Delawareans who have been denied care following their enrollment into Delaware First Health. You can call them at 302-575-0660.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Were you enrolled in Delaware First Health? Here's what you need to know, how to get help

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

