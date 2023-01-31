Nanuet's Phil Carbone steps down as baseball coach after 35 years, 410 wins

Nanuet athletic director Phil Carbone is well entrenched in making sure the Golden Knights' winter sports teams have everything they need in order to compete and be successful.

While the winter season has kept him busy, the upcoming spring season has also been on his mind. Upon giving it greater thought this offseason, while he will continue his role as athletic director, he's ready to step away from the diamond.

After 36 seasons as the Nanuet varsity baseball coach and 410 career wins later, Carbone figured it's time.

"My family and I certainly have a plan in place as I get to the later stages in my career, but I think it's just a matter of fact that it's just time to start planning for other things to be honest," Carbone said. "There wasn't one singular thing. I wanted to make sure that the program was in a good place prior to leaving. We're in a strong spot, a lot of good baseball players returning, it's a great quality team. I have a great coaching staff, they've been with me for a long time. It's just time.

"I appreciate the fact that I've been able to coach here at Nanuet. It's where I graduated from. It's an outstanding community, I love this place. I treat all of the players and coaches like a second family. I'm appreciative of my family for having been able to make the sacrifices they've made over the 36 years I've been doing this. I appreciate the fact that when the (school) board was appointing me as athletic director, they gave me an opportunity to be able to coach as well."

The news came as a surprise to his players and assistants, who have been used to seeing Carbone as a fixture in the dugout.

"Amongst our staff, we're just committed to our program and Phil was the leader of our program, and we just worked our tails off for that," said Carlos Fidalgo, who coached alongside Carbone for more than two decades. "None of us, myself included, had any clue that he would step away, nor would we have wanted that in any way."

The Golden Knights qualified for the postseason in 33 of 36 years under Carbone. They won one section championship and one district title. Carbone was named league coach of the year eight times, and was a six-time Journal News/lohud Rockland County baseball coach of the year.

His 410 wins rank second all-time in Rockland, behind Suffern's Ron Gamma, who retired in 2018 with 522 career wins. Carbone gives the credit to his assistant coaches, many of whom have been by his side for many years —Fidalgo, Mike DelliPizzi, Chris MacRobbie and Jeff Gartner. Scott Fiorentino is a newer addition to the coaching staff.

"It's been very rewarding to see what the players go on do in their lives, the doctors, the lawyers, the business owners, the community members, and the fact that they become integral parts of their communities wherever that may be, some of them right back here at Nanuet," Carbone said. "It's been a tremendously rewarding experience. It's why I got into education, it's why I got into coaching. It's why I still love what I do. I'm very fortunate to not only be able to get up every day and do something that I love to do, but to do it in a community that I care deeply about."

Fidalgo has been named Carbone's successor and will take over the varsity baseball program.

"It definitely helps us a lot, knowing that he knows a lot about the program and he's really helped us over the years grow already," Nanuet junior Andrew Hastings said. "So, we just have so much trust in him that he'll help the program further. ... We're confident in him, because he's confident in us. He's so knowledgeable about the game of baseball, and he always gives us tips and always tries to help make us better."

Fidalgo is a 1988 graduate of Nanuet High School, and he also teaches history at his alma mater. While he's still processing the news of Carbone's departure, he's also excited to keep his predecessor's strong foundation going.

"Phil and I share conceptually, philosophically a whole lot about how to teach the game, the instruction, skills and so forth," Fidalgo said. "There's bound to be differences in how maybe we arrange practice or some of the things we do, but those are minor differences. The main thing is that this program is grounded. My goals are, No. 1, maintain that foundation of our program and that elite status of our program. In the short term though, I need to develop players, which is any head coach's job, so my mind is concentrated on player development from seventh to 12th grade."

With offseason workouts on the horizon and spring slowly approaching, the new-look Golden Knights are eager to make themselves proud, their new coaches, and Carbone, who will remain athletic director. Carbone, who is also the varsity football coach, notes that he's taking things one season at a time, but no changes have been made regarding his fall season plans.

"I'm happy for Fidalgo, because he's been there for a while and he's been coaching for a while," Nanuet junior Aidan Kempf said. "I'll miss Carbone, but I think this is really good for Fidalgo, he really deserves it. I think for how long they've been coaching with each other, they started to coach the same way as each other. They've built that chemistry over the years, so I haven't really seen a difference in their coaching."

