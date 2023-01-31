ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanuet, NY

Nanuet's Phil Carbone steps down as baseball coach after 35 years, 410 wins

By Eugene Rapay, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nONmC_0kX7lcXV00

Nanuet athletic director Phil Carbone is well entrenched in making sure the Golden Knights' winter sports teams have everything they need in order to compete and be successful.

While the winter season has kept him busy, the upcoming spring season has also been on his mind. Upon giving it greater thought this offseason, while he will continue his role as athletic director, he's ready to step away from the diamond.

After 36 seasons as the Nanuet varsity baseball coach and 410 career wins later, Carbone figured it's time.

"My family and I certainly have a plan in place as I get to the later stages in my career, but I think it's just a matter of fact that it's just time to start planning for other things to be honest," Carbone said. "There wasn't one singular thing. I wanted to make sure that the program was in a good place prior to leaving. We're in a strong spot, a lot of good baseball players returning, it's a great quality team. I have a great coaching staff, they've been with me for a long time. It's just time.

"I appreciate the fact that I've been able to coach here at Nanuet. It's where I graduated from. It's an outstanding community, I love this place. I treat all of the players and coaches like a second family. I'm appreciative of my family for having been able to make the sacrifices they've made over the 36 years I've been doing this. I appreciate the fact that when the (school) board was appointing me as athletic director, they gave me an opportunity to be able to coach as well."

High school sports: Is high school basketball returning to the Westchester County Center for sectionals?

The news came as a surprise to his players and assistants, who have been used to seeing Carbone as a fixture in the dugout.

"Amongst our staff, we're just committed to our program and Phil was the leader of our program, and we just worked our tails off for that," said Carlos Fidalgo, who coached alongside Carbone for more than two decades. "None of us, myself included, had any clue that he would step away, nor would we have wanted that in any way."

The Golden Knights qualified for the postseason in 33 of 36 years under Carbone. They won one section championship and one district title. Carbone was named league coach of the year eight times, and was a six-time Journal News/lohud Rockland County baseball coach of the year.

His 410 wins rank second all-time in Rockland, behind Suffern's Ron Gamma, who retired in 2018 with 522 career wins. Carbone gives the credit to his assistant coaches, many of whom have been by his side for many years —Fidalgo, Mike DelliPizzi, Chris MacRobbie and Jeff Gartner. Scott Fiorentino is a newer addition to the coaching staff.

"It's been very rewarding to see what the players go on do in their lives, the doctors, the lawyers, the business owners, the community members, and the fact that they become integral parts of their communities wherever that may be, some of them right back here at Nanuet," Carbone said. "It's been a tremendously rewarding experience. It's why I got into education, it's why I got into coaching. It's why I still love what I do. I'm very fortunate to not only be able to get up every day and do something that I love to do, but to do it in a community that I care deeply about."

Fidalgo has been named Carbone's successor and will take over the varsity baseball program.

"It definitely helps us a lot, knowing that he knows a lot about the program and he's really helped us over the years grow already," Nanuet junior Andrew Hastings said. "So, we just have so much trust in him that he'll help the program further. ... We're confident in him, because he's confident in us. He's so knowledgeable about the game of baseball, and he always gives us tips and always tries to help make us better."

Fidalgo is a 1988 graduate of Nanuet High School, and he also teaches history at his alma mater. While he's still processing the news of Carbone's departure, he's also excited to keep his predecessor's strong foundation going.

"Phil and I share conceptually, philosophically a whole lot about how to teach the game, the instruction, skills and so forth," Fidalgo said. "There's bound to be differences in how maybe we arrange practice or some of the things we do, but those are minor differences. The main thing is that this program is grounded. My goals are, No. 1, maintain that foundation of our program and that elite status of our program. In the short term though, I need to develop players, which is any head coach's job, so my mind is concentrated on player development from seventh to 12th grade."

With offseason workouts on the horizon and spring slowly approaching, the new-look Golden Knights are eager to make themselves proud, their new coaches, and Carbone, who will remain athletic director. Carbone, who is also the varsity football coach, notes that he's taking things one season at a time, but no changes have been made regarding his fall season plans.

"I'm happy for Fidalgo, because he's been there for a while and he's been coaching for a while," Nanuet junior Aidan Kempf said. "I'll miss Carbone, but I think this is really good for Fidalgo, he really deserves it. I think for how long they've been coaching with each other, they started to coach the same way as each other. They've built that chemistry over the years, so I haven't really seen a difference in their coaching."

Follow Eugene Rapay on Twitter at @erapay5 and on Instagram at @byeugenerapay

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nanuetknighttimes.org

From Coach to Teacher: Mr. Hilario Launches his Teaching Career at Nanuet

Mr. Cristian Hilario may be new to many of the students here at Nanuet Senior High school. But many of the staff and students already know him. Before officially working at Nanuet, he did his student teaching with Mrs. Melissa Barnes and Mrs. Lacey Ross from 2021 through 2022, then went on to teach for some time at Pearl River High School for an English teacher leave replacement.
NANUET, NY
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield High Football and Basketball Great Charles Woods Headed to the School's Athletic Hall of Fame

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--Forty five years after starring for multiple varsity sports teams at Bloomfield High School, Charles 'Ace' Woods has received 'The Call'. Woods, a 1977 BHS graduate, will be inducted into the school's Hall of Fame, on April 27. He will join Anna Maria Martino, Steve Vahalla, Jr., Sarah Prezioso, Mike Carter Sr. and Michael Nazzaretto, in the Class of 2023.  The ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, in West Orange. For more information, on tickets, please log onto  https://www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/event/bef-2023-gala-tickets-and-save-the-date/ Woods was a marvelous football and basketball player for the Bengals. He started on the varsity football team from 1974-1976, and...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
yonkerstimes.com

High School Basketball Championships Return to Westchester County Center

The Executive Committee of Section One, Inc., of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) met Monday, Jan. 30, and approved the highly anticipated return to the Westchester County Center for the 2022-23 Basketball Championships. Championship week is scheduled to begin with the semifinal match-ups on Monday, Feb. 27.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fights break out after basketball game

MONTGOMERY – Several fights broke out as the Valley Central v. Newburgh Free Academy basketball game ended at Valley Central High School Tuesday night prompting a large police presence. Montgomery Town Police requested additional support as some callers to Orange County 911 reported someone had a weapon. Montgomery Police...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Times Herald-Record

Huge brawl after Valley Central-Newburgh basketball game triggers mass police response

MONTGOMERY – A brawl following the conclusion of a high school basketball game resulted in a massive police response on Tuesday night. Host Valley Central beat Newburgh Free Academy, 58-37, in a Section 9 varsity boys game. After the players from both teams shook hands in customary fashion, there was confrontational chatter between fans of both schools and multiple fights ensued around 8:10 p.m. ...
NEWBURGH, NY
CBS New York

Westchester County, Boy Scouts at odds over who owns cabin

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Westchester County is battling the Boy Scouts over control of a historic cabin.The county says it owns the facility, while the Scouts say they own it.Scout Field is a 22-acre county park popular with dog owners and site of a cabin that is now a bone of contention."None of this had to be in court, and none of this had to be contentious. We did not intend for it to be that way," County Executive George Latimer said.It is so contentious, the county has issued a notice telling the Bronxville Scouting Committee to vacate the premises. It has...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
POUND RIDGE, NY
themontclairgirl.com

Your Guide to Sopranos Landmarks in North Jersey

Considered one of the most essential television dramas of all time, The Sopranos is a New-Jersey based TV show that aired from 1999 – 2007. Many from the Garden State take great pride in being home to the series – and rightfully so. The Sopranos is filled with award-winning drama, and strong personalities, and it completely impacted our cultural landscape – while changing television forever. With a majority of the scenes taking place in North Jersey, we’ve put together an ultimate Sopranos tour around NJ, so that you can relive the hit drama 20+ years later.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsonvalleypress.com

Chris Rolison Following in Father’s Footsteps

BEEKMAN – Chris Rolison announced he is running to represent the 23rd District in the County Legislature. The district includes parts of the towns of Pawling, Beekman, and East Fishkill. Rolison currently serves as a Sergeant with the New Castle Police Department. He previously served with the Town of...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Eastdale Village welcomes fine dining Asian restaurant

POUGHKEEPSIE – As construction continues at Poughkeepsie’s first mixed-use development of its kind, Eastdale Village is excited to announce the addition of Tomo Asian Fusion, a spinoff concept by Chef Tomo Lin from Mr. Sushi & Grill in Middletown, NY. Since opening its doors in Middletown, NY in...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal pedestrian-train accident in Dutchess County

DOVER – A pedestrian was struck and killed by Metro-North commuter train 910 around 6:36 a.m. on Wednesday, an MTA spokesman said. The incident involving the southbound train occurred on the Harlem Line near Dover Furnace Road between the Wassaic and Harlem Valley stations. MTA Police were investigating. and...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Fan Favorite Hudson Valley Coffee Shop Closes Their Doors

As the famous saying goes, "When one door closes, another one opens". What if you don't want the door to close on your favorite coffee shop? Hudson Valley residents were asking themselves the same question. We have watched some of our favorite mom-and-pop shops, restaurants, and local businesses close down....
MONROE, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy