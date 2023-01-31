ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Two Democrats enter race for New Rochelle mayor to succeed Bramson after 17-year tenure

By Chris McKenna, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1CrR_0kX7lZqC00

NEW ROCHELLE — The race to become this city's first new mayor in nearly two decades is taking shape with a City Council member and a Westchester County legislator declaring bids for the Democratic nomination.

Councilwoman Yadira Ramos-Herbert and Legislator Damon Maher are vying to succeed Noah Bramson, who has been mayor since 2006 and announced in November that he wouldn't seek reelection. They'll court their party's endorsement at a convention on Feb. 16 and then square off in a Democratic primary on June 27, if they both stay in the race.

Maher has held office for five years and Ramos-Herbert for three; both will forgo reelection to run for mayor. No Republican has entered the race yet. Democratic voters outnumber Republicans by more than 3 to 1 in the city of 80,000.

Ethics probe: New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson's bid for commissioner job violated city charter

Bramson, 53, passed up a fifth run after facing claims last year that he pressured the city manager to appoint him to a $210,000-a-year job as economic development commissioner. He also was accused of cajoling council members to stop the manager from appointing the city's top lawyer to be deputy city manager.

A city ethics panel investigated the claims and concluded in June that Bramson violated the city charter by seeking the commissioner job. City Manager Chuck Strome, who has since retired, referred the matter to Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah, who announced in December that her office found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34PYEN_0kX7lZqC00

Departure: Chuck Strome to retire as New Rochelle city manager after decades with city

Ramos-Herbert, 42, a New Rochelle resident for 16 years, was elected to represent Council District 3 in 2019 and is serving the last year of a four-term term. She is associate dean of student and registration services at Columbia University Law School, and worked as a lawyer for eight years before starting at Columbia in 2016.

Maher, 67, a city resident for 29 years, has won three two-year terms since 2017 in a legislative district that takes in half of New Rochelle and neighboring Eastchester and Tuckahoe. He is a partner in the law firm Levy Davis & Maher in lower Manhattan.

The mayor's salary is $103,000. Maher told the Journal News he would treat the position as a full-time job if elected by further reducing his legal workload, now about 10 hours a week. Ramos-Herbert said she would decide how to split her time after discussions with her Columbia supervisor and city administrators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jc6tT_0kX7lZqC00

Growing community: 'A taste of home': New Rochelle's Union Ave. has welcomed generations of immigrant families

Ramos-Herbert, who touted her council involvement in COVID-19 vaccine distributions, police accountability and summer jobs for youth, said she entered local politics after realizing her "predominantly and historically African American neighborhood ... did not look like parks in other neighborhoods."

"Ensuring that all parts of the community feel seen, heard and represented are my driving force," she told the Journal News by email. "I am proud of what using this lens as a city Councilmember has allowed me to accomplish and think I will be even more impactful as Mayor."

Maher highlighted his 30 years of civic involvement and said his legislator experience has given him "the knowledge and tools to get more done for the City."

"And, as all who know me will attest," he said, "I have the time and boundless energy to campaign hard for myself and fellow Democrats, and to do the work of Mayor of New Rochelle."

Correction: The original version of this story incorrectly stated the number of years Ramos-Herbert has held office and the year she was elected.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for the Journal News and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Two Democrats enter race for New Rochelle mayor to succeed Bramson after 17-year tenure

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal

Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed in a letter to a reporter by a county official. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in response to a...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

South Blooming Grove mayor breaks silence

SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE – South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj has been criticized of late for missing a number of village board meetings and he explained his reasons in a wide ranging exclusive interview with Mid-Hudson News. Critics have blasted the mayor for missing those sessions, but he assured...
BLOOMING GROVE, NY
CBS New York

Westchester County, Boy Scouts at odds over who owns cabin

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Westchester County is battling the Boy Scouts over control of a historic cabin.The county says it owns the facility, while the Scouts say they own it.Scout Field is a 22-acre county park popular with dog owners and site of a cabin that is now a bone of contention."None of this had to be in court, and none of this had to be contentious. We did not intend for it to be that way," County Executive George Latimer said.It is so contentious, the county has issued a notice telling the Bronxville Scouting Committee to vacate the premises. It has...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Pleasantville Enacts Moratorium for Central Business District

The Pleasantville Village Board voted unanimously last week to enact a six-month moratorium on new building in Pleasantville’s Central Business A1 district retroactive to Nov. 16. Last Monday, the board held a public hearing prior to the vote. About 15 people converged at Village Hall for the hearing with...
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh city councilman bows out

NEWBURGH – Anthony Grice has served as a Newburgh city councilman for almost five years, but he is not going to seek reelection this fall. The Democrat who holds one of two councilman-at-large positions, said he wants to devote more time to his family. For decades Newburgh has had...
NEWBURGH, NY
Gothamist

Adams pushes back on Hochul’s plan for city taxpayers to pay an extra $500 million for MTA

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks, joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, at a press conference about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City. In a rare criticism of the governor, Adams issued a statement that said such a proposal would “further strain our already-limited resources." [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned. The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

KIPP NYC Scores $209M for Bronx Charter School

KIPP NYC has landed $209.3 million in bond financing to build its planned seven-story charter school at 75 Canal Street in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, according to property records made public Tuesday. Build NYC Resource Corporation, part of the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

A White Plains Hospital Program Exceeds National Quality

White Plains Hospital. Photo Courtesy of White Plains Hospital. The Hospital’s Cardiac Surgery Program, led by renowned New York City surgeon Robert E. Michler, MD, is hitting all of the performance metrics. White Plains Hospital is on a mission to bring advanced care to residents of Westchester and the...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
96.9 WOUR

UPDATE: New York’s Weather-Predicting Chicken Says Early Spring!

***OFFICIAL GROUNDHOG DAY UPDATE: Cluxatawney Henrietta laid an egg, which means we will enjoy an early Spring!***. Forget Punxsutawney Phil! He's been unreliable for years!. On the morning of February 2nd, all eyes will be on Cluxatawney Henrietta, New York's weather-predicting chicken!. Muscoot Farms in Katonah, Westchester County, is inviting...
KATONAH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall

Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy