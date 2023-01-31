ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel's contract, Rick Barnes salary draw reader response | Adams

By John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVALV_0kX7lUQZ00

SEC coaching salaries are skyrocketing. So, as you would expect, some of my astute literary contributors have noticed.

And they haven't been shy about sharing their opinions.

Mark writes: 9 million happy smiles

The toughest thing I’ve had to do, budget-wise, for the last umpteen years, is trying to justify spending season ticket dollars for UT football. One year my wife jokingly suggested I seek counseling. (I wasn't sure she meant budget or emotional...I didn't ask)

But I’ve reached down deep and spent the money hoping the next season would be different. (a fool's errand?)

I felt committed and invested.

Now finally, we have leadership (AD Dann White) who's committed and investing in the right areas.

It sends a clear message to the sports world:

Tennessee is BACK!

ADAMS: Kind-hearted readers come to defense of Alabama football, Jeremy Pruitt

ADAMS: Columnist's endorsement hits transfer portal as Tennessee soccer's Claire Rain moves on

My response: Glad you are happy about Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel's new $9 million salary but you still might need counseling (based on some of your emails). I’m available for $50 an hour video counseling sessions. Professionals probably will charge you more than twice that.

Think about it.

Mike writes: I just saw a listing of the highest paid college football coaches in America.  In my opinion, you could cut Kentucky coach Mark Stoops’ salary in half and he would still be paid at least five times what he is worth.

My response: Stoops and his family would vehemently disagree with you. But anyone else has to be mystified that a “basketball school” would pay its football coach more than $8 million a year. For that kind of money, he also should help Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari recruit.

Stoops has done a nice job at a program known for mediocre or worse football. He has made the Wildcats a bowl regular and produced two 10-win seasons.

But an $8 million salary is championship money. And does anyone believe Kentucky is on the verge of winning anything more than a state championship?

Shemp writes: My friends have been in a discussion of why it would be better for UT to be a number 2 seed (instead of No. 1) in the NCAA Tournament so that when we lose in the first or second round as “one and done” normally does it would be less embarrassing.

Rick Barnes is a great coach and maybe a greater human being but based on results he is by far the most overpaid college basketball coach.

My response: I can appreciate the frustration of UT fans who are accustomed to seeing the Vols play like world beaters during the regular season only to falter early in the NCAA Tournament.

Perhaps, this is the season when Barnes’ Vols rise above their history of postseason failure and reach the Final Four. Of course, I also predicted Tennessee would make the Final Four last season.

Counterpoint: If Stoops is worth more than $8 million to coach Kentucky football, then Barnes’ $5 million-plus salary is a bargain for Tennessee basketball.

Nicholas writes: If Coach Heupel’s offense is unstoppable—-I don’t think the Georgia game was all about the Georgia defense—-why don’t other SEC teams use it?

My response: Given Tennessee’s success  (the Vols led the nation in points per game and total offense this past season), more coaches are apt to give Heupel’s up-tempo, spread offense a try. But it’s still too extreme for most coaches.

It doesn’t just put a strain on opposing defenses. The fast pace can put a strain on your own defense.

It also requires an offensive staff that can call plays and manage an offense at a breakneck pace. Heupel and his staff can do that. It’s not for everybody, though.

And it’s not just the system that makes this offense so productive. Heupel is an elite play caller who is adept at spotting and capitalizing on opponents’ defensive shortcomings.

Glenn writes: With the players who have left via the transfer portal and the experienced ones who are coming in, it appears the Vols have immediately helped themselves in some positions of need.  But evaluating the talent that has left compared to what is coming in, has the overall team talent level improved or remained about the same?

My response: Tennessee hasn’t made the same splash in the transfer portal as some SEC teams, most notably LSU and Ole Miss. But the Vols have gained more in quality than what they lost.

Tayven Jackson, a former four-star recruit, might prove to be a good college quarterback at Indiana. But he was No. 3 on Tennessee’s depth chart.

Moreover, UT has helped a defense by adding two transfers from BYU. Linebacker Keenan Pili and cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally both should start.

Tennessee likely added another starter in offensive lineman John Campbell, a Miami transfer.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel's contract, Rick Barnes salary draw reader response | Adams

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols just solved one big offseason issue

Earlier this offseason, the Tennessee Vols found themselves dealing with an issue that’s becoming increasingly common in college football thanks to the NCAA transfer portal. Tennessee quarterback Taven Jackson, a four-star recruit in the 2022 signing class, recently transferred to Indiana. With Joe Milton entering the 2023 season as...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nathan Roberts commits to Tennessee

2023 wide receiver prospect Nathan Roberts committed to Tennessee on Wednesday. “Very blessed and proud to announce my commitment to UT,” Roberts announced. “Very thankful to God and the way he has blessed me, also very thankful to my family, supporters, and coaches that helped me along this journey! Let’s work.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Report: Top 2023 Uncommitted Recruit Down To 2 Schools

A top defensive recruit in the 2023 class has narrowed his list of schools down to two.  According to Brad Crawford of 247Sports, five-star edge rusher Nyckoles Harbor has cut his list down to South Carolina and Oregon.  If Harbor were to commit to South Carolina, it would be the ...
COLUMBIA, SC
OnlyHomers

College Football Star Dies at 20

Just six days ago the University of Georgia Bulldogs were celebrating a second straight National Championship and were feeling on top of the world. That celebration has come to a hault Sunday morning with word that tragedy has struck the Bulldogs family.
ATHENS, GA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Sports World Calling For Legendary Head Coach To Retire

Jim Boeheim has been leading the men's basketball team for Syracuse since 1976. Although there have been plenty of great moments during his lengthy run, it seems like college basketball fans are officially over his antics.  Following Syracuse's loss to Virginia, Boeheim was asked about Benny ...
SYRACUSE, NY
On3.com

WATCH: John Calipari and players after Kentucky's win at Ole Miss

With no flight home to catch, John Calipari had no reason to rush to the airport from his postgame press conference at Ole Miss, where he spoke for over seven minutes after Kentucky defeated the Rebels. Calipari used his time with the media to build up Sahvir Wheeler and Ole Miss, to provide an update on Cason Wallace, to explain his latest rotations, and to address a handful of other matters about the game and his team.
LEXINGTON, KY
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy