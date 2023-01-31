ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee basketball vs Florida: Score prediction, scouting report

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Tennessee basketball roared through January and is headed into February on a four-game winning streak.

No. 2 Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) plays at Florida (12-9, 5-3) on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2). Here is what to know about the matchup:

Zakai Zeigler is rocking and rolling

Zakai Zeigler tore through the month of January three three double-doubles, including a 22-point, 10-assist outing in the win against Texas on Saturday. The sophomore point guard averaged 12.0 points, 8.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 steals in eight games.

"I’m not sure there’s a guard in the country that has impacted the game as much as he has, especially in the month of January," coach Rick Barnes said. "I mean, he has been terrific, every area that you could ask him to be."

Zeigler ended the month especially well with 69 points and 31 assists in the final four games. He leads the SEC in total assists with 108 and is second in steals with 48 and was named the SEC player of the week Monday.

BARNES:Texas didn't appreciate Rick Barnes. Don't make the same mistake, Tennessee basketball fans.

RANKING:Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in Associated Press Poll

Rick Barnes on Florida, Todd Golden and Colin Castleton

Florida is another SEC team rolling with a first-year coach. The Gators hired Todd Golden from San Francisco following last season. Barnes praised the Gators for being extremely well-coached.

Gators forward Colin Castleton is leading the way again, averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds.

"I don’t care where you are, what level you’re at, it’s hard to win basketball games and we know that it’s going to be hard to go to Gainesville, Florida and get a win," Barnes said. "It’s hard but we have to be locked in and go one day at a time and get better today, tomorrow and go play.”

Tennessee in the Associated Press Poll

Tennessee rose to No. 2 in the Associated Press Poll and the USA TODAY Sports coaches poll Monday. The Vols have been ranked in the top three of the AP Poll 11 times under Barnes. They were ranked in the top three a total of 10 times in the 2018-19 season, which included the longest stretch at No. 1 in program history.

UT was ranked three times in the top three previously, all of which were in the 2007-08 season.

Tennessee has been ranked the entire season after being voted No. 11 in the preseason.

Score prediction

Tennessee 71, Florida 58: The Vols get February started well after a great stretch to end January.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

