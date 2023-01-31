ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meme stock darling Bed Bath & Beyond is ready to file for bankruptcy this week, report says

By George Glover
 2 days ago
Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week, according to Reuters. Michael Santiago/Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond could file for bankruptcy protection as early as this week, Reuters said Monday.

The retailer will bring in liquidators to close its stores unless it's able to negotiate an unlikely last-minute rescue package, according to a report by the publication that cited four people familiar with the matter.

Bed Bath said Thursday that it lacked the cash required to pay its debts and had received a default notice from JPMorgan, taking it one step closer to a potential bankruptcy.

The company then said the following day that it is preparing to shut down 87 more of its stores – following the 150 closures it announced last year.

Shares fluctuated wildly last week, plunging as much as 35% after the default announcement but staging a 17% rally Friday with investor sentiment buoyed by the expectation that the store closures would help the firm to save up some cash.

Bed Bath shares climbed 1.7% to $2.92 in early-morning trading Tuesday.

The retail chain is seen by some analysts as a "meme stock" alongside companies such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment, enjoying a high level of popularity with retail investors despite poor underlying financial data.

It has climbed 14% year-to-date, benefiting from the store closures it has announced as well as the market's expectation that the Federal Reserve will start slashing interest rates at some point later this year.

Ty D.

Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry Struggles

JCPenney, a 121-year-old department store, is closing more locations due to ongoing issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company filed for bankruptcy and closed 200 stores in 2020 and is now struggling to compete with other retailers in the digital age. In this article, we will provide information on which JCPenney locations will be closing and when the liquidation process will begin.
ELKHART, IN
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Expected to Discontinue 10 Products

Company shorthand known by employees and regular patrons as an asterisk on price tags has historically represented the discontinuance of an item presently for sale. 10 items are presently marked with said symbol.
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Ty D.

Customers Lose Thousands In Bank Of America And Zelle Technical Glitch

Bank of America has been hit with a wave of complaints from customers who claim that money had suddenly disappeared from their accounts. The issue was related to Zelle transactions that went missing. Many customers were left with minimal funds and others were overdrawn, the New York Daily News reported. The technical issue may be fixed, but there are still unresolved questions.
