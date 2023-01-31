ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, OH

Prep Roundup: Hiland wins 28th straight league title

By Staff report
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 2 days ago

Monday, Jan. 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hiland 45, Tusky Valley 41

Mallory Stutzman got hot from 3 during a super-efficient 18-point night as Hiland continued its strong late-season play and avenged a midseason loss to Tusky Valley and clinched a share of its 28th straight IVC title.

Stutzman went 5-for-7 from 3 and 6-for-8 from the field overall to lead all scorers as the Hawks won their sixth in a row. Ashley Mullet also had 11 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds for the Hawks.

Northwestern 54, Madison 50

Caydence Scale was dynamite and that proved to be key for Northwestern as it went outside the league to pick up this win over Mansfield Madison. Even when the Rams rallied in the fourth quarter to take a 43-42 lead midway through, Scale simply had the answers.

She scored a game-high 23 points, including two 3-pointers, to go with five rebounds and three assists.

She wasn't alone as Jailynn Woodruff added nine points, Alexis Shepler had eight and Alysa Troyan had seven points and seven rebounds. Pacing the Huskies on the glass was Lillian Wakefield with a team-high 11 rebounds and added four points in the win.

Chippewa 64, Massillon Perry 41

Chippewa: Abby Henegar 21 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals; Elena Moyer 12 points, 5 rebounds; Kendal Shiarla 11 points, 8 rebounds; Sky Regan 9 points; Bel Rodriguez 8 points, 4 blocks

BOYS SWIMMING

Wooster 111, Orrville 22

Wooster: Courson Kauffman (1st, 200 freestyle), David Weeman (1st, 200 individual medley), Calin Baxstrom (1st, 100 freestyle), Santiago Salazar (1st, 500 freestyle; 1st, 100 breaststroke), Owen McConnell (1st, 1m dive), Gabe Bosler-Kilmer/Vincent Neyhart/Cooper Udell/Archer Mealey (1st, 200 medley relay), Andrei Dordea/Landon Wolf/Weeman/Neyhart (1st, 200 freestyle relay), Wolf/Baxstrom/Trent Kuzma/Kellen Smith (1st, 400 freestyle relay)

Orrville: Luke Hofstetter (1st, 50 freestyle), Sawyer Zimmerman (1st, 100 butterfly; 1st, 100 backstroke)

GIRLS

Wooster 104, Orrville 53

Wooster: Gretchen Chelf (1st, 50 freestyle), Lauren Hershberger (1st, 500 freestyle), Paonia Campbell (1st, 100 backstroke), Miley Green (1st, 100 breaststroke), Colleen Frantz (1st, 1m dive), Campbell/Green/Piper Udell/Margaret McBride (1st, 200 medley relay), Green/Hershberger/Sophia Baxstrom/Campbell (1st, 200 freestyle relay), Udell/McBride/Hailey Padden/Abigail Grimwood (1st, 400 freestyle)

Orrville: Emily Batchlet (1st, 200 freestyle; 1st, 100 freestyle), Aleah Daugherty (1st, 200 individual medley), Brenna Martin (1st, 100 butterfly)

BOYS BOWLING

Wooster 2,678, Norton 2,435

Wooster: Dawson Gaynor 232-256, Sam Fleming 245-235, Isaac Ebie 221-213, Gavin Ennis 202-188

GIRLS BOWLING

Wooster 1,982, Norton 1,880

Abbie Leiendecker 192-210, Emma Thompson 137-172, Chloe Bennett 154-151, Linnea Savage 151-130

The Daily Record

The Daily Record

