Shelby, NC

Job fair offers opportunities in local government

By Special to The Star
The Star
 2 days ago
A local government job fair involving all the local municipalities will offer employment opportunities in a variety of government sectors.

The government job fair will be held at the LeGrand Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at 1800 E. Marion St., Shelby.

The city of Shelby, town of Boiling Springs, city of Kings Mountain and Cleveland County government will have representatives on hand from departments with immediate hiring needs.

There are around 50 positions that will need to be filled.

Prospective job seekers are encouraged to come prepared to speak with department representatives.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking for a new career or for those looking to make a change. There are many opportunities available across a wide variety of departments. The four local municipalities are looking to hire the right individual and that could be you," said Deborah Jolly, city of Shelby human resources director.

Departments hiring include 911 Communications, administration, animal services, building inspections, Department of Social Services, Energy Services, EMS, Fire Department, Health Department, Human Resources, maintenance, parks and Recreation, Law Enforcement, Public Works, Solid Waste and Water Resources.

"Working in local government provides a stable, secure environment with great pay and benefits,” said Boiling Springs Town Manager Justin Longino. “If you would like a career that positively impacts the lives of Cleveland County residents you need to explore the opportunities available at the job fair.”

The job fair is open to anyone interested in applying for a position with the local municipalities. No appointment is necessary and job seekers can drop in anytime starting at 10 a.m.

The Star

