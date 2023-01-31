New superintendent, principal enjoy family atmosphere at Vanderbilt School

VANDERBILT — The new year brought changes to the Vanderbilt Area School as Keith Smith took over as superintendent of the district and Dave Harwood became the school principal.

Smith succeeded Lee Sandy, who retired, and Harwood took over the duties that were temporarily filled by teacher Amie Kamyszek. She replaced longtime principal Matt Saunders, who left the school last August.

Smith served as the superintendent of the Kingsley Area Schools until he resigned last September.

"Vanderbilt has had a one day a week superintendent for awhile. I was at a wonderful spot in my life where I was able to sign a six-month contract and help the district out," he said.

Smith visited Vanderbilt several years ago and he is intrigued by the challenges and opportunities of guiding the 101 students from kindergarten through the 12th grade who learn on one campus.

"Vanderbilt really does have a family atmosphere and it is different from a bigger district where one school is considered family," said Smith. "The challenge is being able to deliver the educational opportunities these students deserve and to make sure the kids in Vanderbilt are getting the same opportunities that their peers in larger districts are getting."

Smith noted that there is a high level of community involvement in the school.

"It's clear to me that community is proud of its school and very supportive," he added.

Last November, voters in the area served by the school turned down a proposal to levy 18 mills on non-homestead property from 2023 through 2028 by a margin of 14 votes — 431 yes to 445 no votes. The millage would have raised nearly $25,000 for the district if it had passed.

Sandy, the former superintendent, said almost all of the people voting on the measure probably wouldn't have had to pay the tax because it would have only been levied on non-homestead property. Second homes, rentals, vacant homes and commercial are considered “non-homestead” in Michigan and eligible to pay up to 18 mills for schools, which equals $18 per $1,000 of taxable value.

Smith said the district is filing the paperwork to get the measure on the upcoming May ballot.

"Being on a November ballot with a high turnout is challenging. The district didn't do a lot to promote the millage and I think it surprised a lot of people," he said. "I feel confident in going back to the voters and doing an actual campaign to get them the information they need."

Voters were also asked to elect candidates to the school board last November. Unfortunately there were two candidates and three openings. Recently, the school board appointed Margaret Schweitzer, a retired teacher, to fill the remaining vacancy.

Harwood is joining Vanderbilt as principal from a charter school in Charlevoix.

"I am excited to get back into the public schools. At charter schools you are worried about the daily headcount. You don't have that problem here," he said.

Harwood has also noticed the family atmosphere at Vanderbilt.

"It's very important here. I like how I can see a child in kindergarten who may have a brother or sister in the middle or high school. The family connection is obvious here," Harwood said. "I can see that the parents want to be a part of the kids' lives. They want to know what is going on and are eager to get involved."

Harwood is also impressed the school's teaching staff.

"Everyone is coachable and open to suggestions. I have been welcomed into the classrooms," he added.

Teachers are also willing to devote their time to the students, as Harwood said as he noticed several cars in the staff parking lot after 3:30 p.m.

