Mansfield News Journal

A Stroll Through the Garden: Want to start an orchard? Here are some tips

By Eric Larson
 2 days ago

Last week my friend from the radio station asked me a question from one of the listeners about how to start an orchard. I was not sure, but I suppose I have not really started an orchard.

Over the years I have taken on many challenges. One I had along the idea of caring for an orchard was when I was married to my first wife. We had three cherry trees, two different apple trees, a pear tree, a plum tree, peach tree, mulberry tree and four grape vines. I found out there was a number of things I had to do to get them to produce fruit.

What I did was not complex − just some basic things that needed to be done. I do remember eating some fruit off of all of the trees that could produce fruit. One thing I did note is that when I cared for the fruit tree, the taste and the production improved.

Maybe we should start with a definition of what an orchard is? From what I have read and from my arborist friend Tom Hunt, who owns the arboretum around the corner, "you could have as few as three to five trees and go to as many as 100 or more. The big thing is to have some goals before you get started.”

Hunt gave me a lot of practical ideas since he has been caring for his unusual orchard for many years. If you have room for only a few trees, then base plans on that as a goal. A production orchard will be much more involved, as you may expect, which means the amount of work you will have and the goals you have will change.

Some of the questions you might want to ask yourself:

  • Are you wanting only to provide food for your own family?
  • Are you looking to put a little booth at the end of your drive and start your own farmers market?
  • Do you want to take your produce to a farmer’s market auction and go to a large scale?

After these specific questions on what you want to do, then we get more specific on where to put your orchard.

Each plant you come across has certain requirements on the cold side as to what the tree will tolerate to survive. In other words, you should know the growth or garden zone you have on your property to even know whether the particular fruit will survive or not. The United States Department of Agriculture places our communities in zones 5 or 6. The next question is do you have enough cold days, also called chill hours, for the fruit you want to grow? Chill hours will allow you to have a chance to get fruit that will set fruit as compared to buying a tree that won’t set fruit.

Know your soil type before you plant

Before you do anything you should test the soil for nutrient levels and soil structure. The tests should compare well with the trees you have selected. Poor soil structure means you should try to add good soil 4 feet deep to each hole you dig. Soil improvement can take time, which means you may have to add new soil amendments regularly.

Your orchard will need good soil, good air movement and good soil drainage. If you have mostly clay, you need to install some form of drainage like river-washed gravel in the bottom of each hole you dig with drainage tile leading away from the hole.

Try not to plant your orchard in a low-lying site where there might be a tendency to be too wet, which would mean greater chances for disease and tree toppling. If you can plant on a hill with a mild slope, you should favor a southern or southeastern exposure dew removal will reduce all kinds of plant diseases. As you may expect a southern exposure will speed up the growth process and provide some protection against the northern winds.

Orchards on top of hills will be subject to more wind damage. Just as in regular agriculture you will want to follow the contour of the hill. Make sure you don’t plant any standard tree next to your house; it will cause problems. Cover crop planting on the ground should be considered soon after you plant your orchard.

Don't forget about pollination

Some of the fruit you can grow needs to be cross-pollinated and others are self-pollinating. When I was caring for the trees at the home where my ex-wife and I were living, we had two apple trees. That was so the apples could have the bees cross-pollinate. Cross-pollination means two species of apples. If you have a tree that needs pollination, you will need pollinators.

Sometimes you can rely on the native bees or other pollinators, but most of the time you will need help and raise a beehive yourself. You would do well with a native bee nest, and you can buy them on the internet. I looked and you can find ideas on how to make native bee nests that will encourage native bees to be near your orchard.

There is a white crab apple that will cross-pollinate most of the other apple trees. One way of getting around the challenge of needing a second species of tree for cross-pollinating to happen is to have a tree with other cultivars grafted on the same root stock. There are three recognized blossoming seasons in the U;S. The importance is to match the early season with the early mid with mid and late with late for the cross-pollinating to happen.

Starting an orchard is more involved than can be done in a short column. This is the first part; more to come. Hope you have a great stroll through your indoor and outdoor gardens. If you have a challenge, please drop me an email at ericlarson546@yahoo.com and I shall do the best I can to help. Soon I shall be placing my columns on my website, ohiohealthyfoodcooperative.org.

Eric Larson of Jeromesville is a veteran landscaper and gardening enthusiast and a founding board member of the Ohio Chapter of Association of Professional Landscape Designers.

