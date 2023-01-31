ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit Township, MI

Summit Township plans sidewalks at busy upper Peach Street shopping centers

By Valerie Myers, Erie Times-News
 2 days ago
Summit Township plans to add sidewalks near shopping centers along upper Peach Street.

Sidewalks are also needed in some residential areas, according to a proposed update of the township transportation plan and map. Township supervisors will hold a public hearing on the proposal at the Summit Township Municipal Building, 1230 Townhall Road, on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.

The amended map details where sidewalks will be needed in the township to improve pedestrian access and safety, which is a goal of the township's Securing Summit's Success comprehensive plan adopted in August 2018.

Summit's goal:Stop the sprawl

"The areas where we're going to push for sidewalks first are commercial areas off Peach Street, where a lot of people walk up and down the roadways and where buses drop off folks from the city," said Matthew Jonas, Summit Township engineer. "It's mostly about safety but also about connectivity."

The township plans to apply this year for a state grant to install sidewalks along portions of Rotunda Drive near Chipotle's Mexican Grill, Tinseltown and Lowe's, and along portions of Commons Drive near PetSmart, Home Depot and Krispy Kreme.

"With the amended transportation plan laying out where sidewalks will be needed in the future, we're getting our ducks in a row to apply for the next round of grants," Jonas said.

State awards millions in grants:For Project Resolve, Erie Zoo, Millcreek gateway district

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation award grants for sidewalk construction.

Summit's multi-phased project also would include sidewalks in commercial areas along Peach Street between Old Hershey Road and Keystone Drive; along portions of Keystone Drive and Downs Drive; and along Route 97 south of Interstate 90.

Returning to Summit Township:Quaker Steak & Lube has a new home near Splash Lagoon

Residential areas where sidewalks are proposed include Glenmar Drive off Route 97.

In other areas, including portions of Robison and Oliver roads, sidewalks would be required as property is developed.

The updated transportation plan also lists intersections where vehicle turn lanes or additional turn lanes are needed to reduce congestion, including Oliver Road at Peach Street and Route 99 at Old Zuck Road.

Rules for short-term rentals:Summit, Millcreek townships have new regulations

"The turn lanes are priorities in the township comprehensive plan," Jonas said. "We're in discussions with PennDOT about getting them done when they come in to do other work in those areas."

Summit Township supervisors will vote on the updated transportation plan and map once comments from the Feb. 6 public hearing are considered and any necessary revisions are made, Jonas said.

Contact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com.

