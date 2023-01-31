Cost of ongoing demolition of downtown Massillon buildings to top $450K

MASSILLON – The estimated price tag for the teardown of two collapsing buildings downtown has come in at little more than $450,000.

Overall, the cost to bring down the vacant structures, 14 and 20 Lincoln Way E, is about $457,000, Economic Development Director David Maley told City Council on Monday night.

Going, going, almost gone:Condemned downtown Massillon buildings with historic value coming down

Massillon historian:'Heartbreaking' two historic buildings coming down

Louisville-based Eslich Wrecking Co. began the work Sunday morning and continued throughout the day. On Monday, a crew was cleaning up debris from the properties.

The Stark County Land Bank has committed to fund up to $200,000 of the total demo amount, Maley said. City Council will consider whether to dedicate 2022 carryover dollars from the general fund to cover the remainder of the total, or about $257,000.

If council approves the funding, Maley said, the plan is to asses the owner's property taxes to recoup $257,000. Grant "Fuzzy" Kowell is the owner of both structures.

Massillon Lincoln Way building demo work to continue this week

Work to demolish the two Lincoln Way buildings is to continue through the week.

"It will probably take a few more days to get everything down and cleaned up," said Maley, nothing that the overall job appears to be about 75% completed.

Eslich workers last week installed steel support components to help preserve of neighboring buildings, such as CJ Duncan Jewelers, 24 Lincoln Way E, and 10 Lincoln Way E, the most recent home to Bonnie's Engravers Gallery.

On Jan. 18, the city closed a section of Lincoln Way and posted a detour — between Third Street SE and First Street SW — after a partial building collapse prompted inspectors to deem the Lincoln Way structures in need of emergency demolition.

There is no immediate use for the property once the buildings are completely down, said Maley, adding that the city has had no discussion with Kowell on the issue.

"Ultimately, we'd like to have the site redeveloped. But we're focused now on getting the safety issue figured out," Maley said.

Massillon council vote denies former Howard's Tiger Rags demo plan

During a special meeting Monday night, City Council voted 5-4 against a plan to demolish the former Howard's Tiger Rags and adjacent building.

Following the vote, the meeting became somewhat testy between Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry and members of council who voted against the plan, mainly because there's no immediate "plan B" to tear down the unsafe buildings.

The A. Altman Co. of Canton was in line to purchase the buildings and property at 125 Lincoln Way W and 129 Lincoln Way W from current owner James Rubin. A. Altman had agreed to buy the properties for $120,000, pending the demolition using a state grant.

Councilman Ted Herncane, D-at large, said prior to the vote he would be against the proposal unless the city put a lien on the property.

"I think it's unfair to others who had been up for similar votes," Herncane said.

Councilman Mike Gregg, R-Ward 3, reaffirmed his position to tear down the buildings using the state grant money.

"These are not city of Massillon taxpayer dollars. This is grant money from the state of Ohio," he said.

For weeks, City Council had been considering proposed legislation that would use state grant funding to demolish the two structures. The estimated cost to tear down the buildings was $175,000. The grant amount the city has been awarded is for $225,000.

Catazaro-Perry told council that Massillon was one of few Ohio cities to receive the grant money.

"We worked hard to get our application in (with the state) and get approved," she said. "And that's a big deal."

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com. On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE