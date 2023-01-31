ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Cost of ongoing demolition of downtown Massillon buildings to top $450K

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLmXC_0kX7lBu000

MASSILLON – The estimated price tag for the teardown of two collapsing buildings downtown has come in at little more than $450,000.

Overall, the cost to bring down the vacant structures, 14 and 20 Lincoln Way E, is about $457,000, Economic Development Director David Maley told City Council on Monday night.

Going, going, almost gone:Condemned downtown Massillon buildings with historic value coming down

Massillon historian:'Heartbreaking' two historic buildings coming down

Louisville-based Eslich Wrecking Co. began the work Sunday morning and continued throughout the day. On Monday, a crew was cleaning up debris from the properties.

The Stark County Land Bank has committed to fund up to $200,000 of the total demo amount, Maley said. City Council will consider whether to dedicate 2022 carryover dollars from the general fund to cover the remainder of the total, or about $257,000.

If council approves the funding, Maley said, the plan is to asses the owner's property taxes to recoup $257,000. Grant "Fuzzy" Kowell is the owner of both structures.

Massillon Lincoln Way building demo work to continue this week

Work to demolish the two Lincoln Way buildings is to continue through the week.

"It will probably take a few more days to get everything down and cleaned up," said Maley, nothing that the overall job appears to be about 75% completed.

Eslich workers last week installed steel support components to help preserve of neighboring buildings, such as CJ Duncan Jewelers, 24 Lincoln Way E, and 10 Lincoln Way E, the most recent home to Bonnie's Engravers Gallery.

On Jan. 18, the city closed a section of Lincoln Way and posted a detour — between Third Street SE and First Street SW — after a partial building collapse prompted inspectors to deem the Lincoln Way structures in need of emergency demolition.

There is no immediate use for the property once the buildings are completely down, said Maley, adding that the city has had no discussion with Kowell on the issue.

"Ultimately, we'd like to have the site redeveloped. But we're focused now on getting the safety issue figured out," Maley said.

Massillon council vote denies former Howard's Tiger Rags demo plan

During a special meeting Monday night, City Council voted 5-4 against a plan to demolish the former Howard's Tiger Rags and adjacent building.

Following the vote, the meeting became somewhat testy between Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry and members of council who voted against the plan, mainly because there's no immediate "plan B" to tear down the unsafe buildings.

The A. Altman Co. of Canton was in line to purchase the buildings and property at 125 Lincoln Way W and 129 Lincoln Way W from current owner James Rubin. A. Altman had agreed to buy the properties for $120,000, pending the demolition using a state grant.

Councilman Ted Herncane, D-at large, said prior to the vote he would be against the proposal unless the city put a lien on the property.

"I think it's unfair to others who had been up for similar votes," Herncane said.

Councilman Mike Gregg, R-Ward 3, reaffirmed his position to tear down the buildings using the state grant money.

"These are not city of Massillon taxpayer dollars. This is grant money from the state of Ohio," he said.

For weeks, City Council had been considering proposed legislation that would use state grant funding to demolish the two structures. The estimated cost to tear down the buildings was $175,000. The grant amount the city has been awarded is for $225,000.

Catazaro-Perry told council that Massillon was one of few Ohio cities to receive the grant money.

"We worked hard to get our application in (with the state) and get approved," she said. "And that's a big deal."

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com. On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Stark Primary Election Ballot Shaping Up

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The May primary ballot is firmed up with the passing of a filing deadline on Wednesday. And it’s two different mayor’s races in Canton and Alliance, according to the Stark County Board of Elections and its candidates list. Both of...
CANTON, OH
newsymom.com

February Stark County Events

Be sure to click on events you're interested in to unlock more details from the event host!. 6:00 PM – Massillon Public Library – The Underground Railroad in Ohio Meet the Author (All Ages)
STARK COUNTY, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Council learns Animal Control plans

DOWNTOWN AKRON — Summit County Council approved on first reading a one-year contract with Good Life Veterinary Preventative Care for veterinarian services at the Animal Control Facility for a cost of $104,000. Animal Control Office Manager Carrie Goffee told Council Jan. 30 this contract will provide on-site spay and...
AKRON, OH
scriptype.com

Historic Stagecoach Building houses many businesses

Featured Photo: Several small businesses now operate from the 1830 Stagecoach building. Photos by W. Turrell. The Stagecoach Building, on the corner of Brecksville and Streetsboro roads, has seen many incarnations since 1830 when James Weld built the Center Hotel and stagecoach mail stop. A large room upstairs was used as a dance hall well into the 20th century, and late in the century, the building was a popular lawn and garden store.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Akron overwhelmed by thousands of illegally dumped tires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - They call it the rubber city and Akron is now becoming known for its problem with illegal tire dumping. 19 News first told you about this issue last week, but we discovered the problem is even more pervasive than we thought. The city of Akron has...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon. Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m. Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies, 2 dogs injured in Canton house fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters pulled an unresponsive man from a burning home late Wednesday evening. The fire began around 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 7th St. NW. A neighbor called 911 after seeing the flames. When firefighters arrived on the scene, fire was coming from...
CANTON, OH
cleveland.com

How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
hourdetroit.com

This is Winemaking by Design: Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa is Soon to Open The Cave in Canton, Ohio

Gervasi Vineyard Resort and Spa is where Tuscany, Italy meets Canton, Ohio. Lush vineyards span 5 acres of the 55-acre property. A destination winery resort, Gervasi features award-winning wines and spirits, three distinct restaurants, lavish overnight accommodations, a boutique marketplace, and soon, a luxurious spa and intimate wine-tasting room, The Cave.
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Crews Respond to Strasburg Area Fire

Strasburg fire crews and surrounding departments were dispatched to 7003 Winfield Strasburg Road late Tuesday night. The initial call came in at around 9:53 p.m. for a confirmed structure fire at a single-story dwelling with firefighters making an initial attack upon arrival. Strasburg Fire Chief Steven Laskey explains the fire...
STRASBURG, OH
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Canton, Ohio

Places to visit in Canton, OH. The city of Canton is located in northeast Ohio. There are several things to do while in the area, such as visiting the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. This museum chronicles the life of the 25th president, William McKinley. Canton is a city that...
CANTON, OH
ideastream.org

In Akron, this hospice center tends to those without housing, caregivers

A new nonprofit organization in Akron is providing people without stable housing or caregivers with end-of-life care. Grace House, in Akron's North Hill neighborhood, opened to residents in August. Hospice nurse Holly Klein opened Grace House after seeing the need for this service in Akron for many years. She visited...
AKRON, OH
The Independent

The Independent

2K+
Followers
630
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Massillon, OH from Massillon Independent.

 http://indeonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy