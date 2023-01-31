ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Briefs: VFW to host Veterans Breakfast

VFW to host Veterans Breakfast on Feb. 18

FREMONT - Fremont VFW Post 2947, 204 Birchard Ave., will host a free Veterans Breakfast 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 18. The breakfast is for all Desert Storm and Post 9/11 veterans who served in the Mideast − Iraq, Afghanistan or South Korea − for 30 consecutive days.

The VFW will pay membership dues for any first-time members. Take a copy of the DD-214 for a free membership. Those who do not have a copy should still come and the post can assist veterans in getting a copy if needed. Make a reservation by calling the post at 419-334-2551 by Feb. 15.

Patrol looking for new cadets

MANSFIELD - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for women and men who are ready to build tomorrow and make a difference in their communities.

Those interested must go through a selective process to become cadets with the Patrol, including a physical and written test, among other requirements. If chosen, cadets will go through approximately six months of training at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Columbus, during which time they will be paid. Cadets receive college-level instruction in Ohio laws, human relations, and crash investigation among other things. They also learn arrest techniques, self-defense, firearms, defensive driving, and many other topics. “The training our cadets receive sets them up for a successful and rewarding career with the Patrol,” said Captain Jerrod A. Savidge, Bucyrus District commander.

Those interested must be 21 years of age at the time of graduation from the Academy and must enter the Academy prior to their 40th birthday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol employs highly-motivated and well-trained professionals who are committed to providing quality service to those who live, visit and do business in the great state of Ohio.

For more information, contact the Bucyrus District recruitment team at 419-562-6970 or visit www.statepatrol.ohio.gov

Genoa academy to host Chocolate Lovers' Fest

GENOA - The Apostolic Restoration Center and Community Christian Academy invite the public to its 12th annual Chocolate Lovers' Fest 1-5 p.m. Feb. 11 at 303 W. Fourth St. A homemade buffet of chocolate will be served.

Presale tickets are $12 through Feb. 4. Tickets will be on sale at the door for $15. Carryout, raffle and door prizes will be available. For tickets call 419-855-8258 or see the group on Facebook@chocolateloversfest.

