Today is: Scotch Tape Day

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 2 days ago
In the early 1920s, Richard Gurley Drew worked at the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, now known as 3M, which at the time made sandpaper. Drew delivered sandpaper samples to auto body shops, and saw the frustration that car painters with adhesives. Sticking residues often remained, that ripped off some of the paint when they were peeled off.

Drew invented masking tape and it was marketed as Scotch Masking Tape in 1925. In 1929, Drew came up with the idea of using DuPont's recently invented cellophane to make tape. Cellophane was moisture proof and was used to wrap baked goods and grocery items. He wanted to invent a tape made of cellophane that would seal cellophane packaging while blending in, so as to not be seen.

Source: Checkiday.com

