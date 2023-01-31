ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

5 Top Stocks to Buy Now

By Lee Samaha
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

For different reasons, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) , industrial technology company Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) , infrastructure software company Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY) , oil equipment and services company Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) , and industrial giant Siemens (OTC: SIEGY) are all attractive stocks to look at in 2023. Let's briefly examine why they all have something to offer investors.

1. Delta Air Lines

Anyone advocating buying airline stocks in the face of a cyclical slowdown, particularly one led by a slowdown in consumer discretionary spending, usually deserves some questioning. However, the repercussions of the policy decisions made due to the pandemic are still with this economic cycle, which isn't a normal one.

The travel industry is still recovering from the ravages wrought upon it in 2020, and according to Delta's latest earnings presentations, its industry backdrop has never been more constructive. Its advance bookings for the March quarter are ahead of the same period of 2019, and higher-margin corporate travel is coming back.

Delta plans to restore its network to levels comparable with 2019 by the summer and generate $2 billion in free cash flow in 2023, followed by $4 billion in 2024. Put another way, if Delta hits management targets, it will generate a quarter of its $24 billion market cap in free cash flow over the next two years. Of course, Delta is not without risk, and a severe economic slowdown will hurt the indebted airline. Still, if the economy avoids that, Delta will have significant upside potential in 2023.

2. Trimble

This industrial technology company is best known for its positioning hardware used in precise mapping, and for things like fixing precise points on construction and infrastructure projects. However, thanks to the ongoing revolution in digital technology and advanced analytics, it's increasingly moving toward becoming what management describes as an "integrated work process."

This means Trimble is embedding more and more application software in its hardware to link data from customers' operations (a crop farmer in the field, a trucking fleet, or machinery on an infrastructure project) with analytics capability to produce actionable insights. So, for example, the crop farmer can apply insecticide and fertilizer more precisely, the trucking fleet can have routes optimized, and waste and inefficiency can be reduced on an infrastructure project.

The shift to higher-margin software implies margin and cash flow improvement over the long term, and the sell-off in the stock over the last year is creating a buying opportunity in a long-term growth story.

3. Bentley Systems

Sticking with the theme of infrastructure technology stocks, Bentley is a pure-play infrastructure software stock. Its solutions help customers develop digital models, or so-called "digital twins," which are used to design and plan the construction of an infrastructure project. However, the work doesn't stop there. Infrastructure projects (roads, bridges, water and wastewater, etc.) have multi-decade lifespans and require constant maintenance -- something the digital twin can model and simulate to improve servicing.

Considering the vast amounts of information traditionally held separately with myriad contractors and consultants on a major infrastructure project, the ability to collate and fully utilize that data via a digital twin can bring about significant cost savings for infrastructure owners in the planning, construction, and lifecycle of the asset.

4. Baker Hughes

The oil services and equipment company continues to enjoy favorable end-market conditions. After all, with all the talk of recession, the price of oil is still above $80 a barrel at the time of this writing. That's a level conducive to investment in oil equipment and services.

There's a reason to favor Baker Hughes over its peers. Specifically, it has a self-help initiative that could trim $150 million off annual costs. The company is moving from four reporting segments to two and streamlining its operations as it does so.

As an equipment provider, Baker Hughes suffered alongside many other companies in 2022 with component shortages and supply chain inefficiencies. Hopefully, those issues will resolve through 2023, leading to margin expansion. It all points to an opportunity to grow profits significantly in 2023.

5. Siemens

Investors often overlook this German industrial giant, due to concerns over the prospects for the European economy in light of the effect of sanctions imposed on Russia. However, it's worth noting that Siemens generates 29% of its revenue in the Americas and 25% in Asia. It also owns a clutch of businesses positioned in industries containing stocks with significantly higher valuations than Siemens.

The company has a history of generating weak return on invested capital (ROIC) over the last decade, but this is largely a consequence of previous investments in oil & gas and wind energy businesses (now spun-off and part of Siemens Energy ). Meanwhile, it's pivoting towards growth industries such as industrial automation, industrial software, and smart infrastructure (see below). Consequently, analysts are forecasting its net income will almost double in the next couple of years (so ROIC should improve notably), and Siemens tends to convert earnings into cash flow at a good rate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31FJ0v_0kX7jlGm00

Data by YCharts

In the digital industries segment (3.9 billion euros in profit in 2022), it owns the world's leading automation and industrial software companies, competing with the likes of ABB , Emerson Electric , Rockwell , and PTC . In smart infrastructure (2.2 billion euros), it competes with Honeywell , ABB, and Johnson Controls in providing building management controls and systems and electrification products. Its mobility segment (800 million euros) offers rail infrastructure and competes with Alstom . It also owns 75% of Siemens Healthineers (3.4 billion euros), competing with GE HealthCare (in imaging) and Abbott (diagnostics).

Sporting a 3% dividend yield in the U.S. listing, Siemens represents a value option for income-seeking investors.

Lee Samaha has positions in Honeywell International and Siemens Aktiengesellschaft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ABB, Abbott Laboratories, Alstom, and Emerson Electric. The Motley Fool recommends Bentley Systems, Delta Air Lines, PTC, and Trimble. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
Motley Fool

How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Ty D.

Customers Lose Thousands In Bank Of America And Zelle Technical Glitch

Bank of America has been hit with a wave of complaints from customers who claim that money had suddenly disappeared from their accounts. The issue was related to Zelle transactions that went missing. Many customers were left with minimal funds and others were overdrawn, the New York Daily News reported. The technical issue may be fixed, but there are still unresolved questions.
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
266K+
Followers
123K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy