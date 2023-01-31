Read full article on original website
classichits106.com
Grand Ridge reminds residents to pick up dog tags
GRAND RIDGE – The village of Grand Ridge is reminding residents that dog tags will be available beginning on Monday evening. The current price is $5, but that will increase to $30 if you purchase after March 1st. Proof of vaccination is required at time of purchase at the Village Office between 4 PM and 6 PM. For details and to print out a dog tag application, you can go to the website VillageOfGrandRidge.org.
Funds not available to replace ambulance in Mendota, but department gains new equipment
MENDOTA – The LaSalle County Board voted to approve more American Rescue Plan Applications on Tuesday, but one agency didn’t get awarded the funds to replace an aging ambulance. According to a report last year commissioned by the City of Mendota, the Mendota Fire Department is still operating with three ambulances, but they are due for replacement. An application to get funds to purchase a new ambulance was pared-down to some new equipment to make loading and unloading patients easier. The approved $110,000 will be used to purchase three Stryker Power Load Systems and one Stryker Power Cot. The oldest ambulance in the fleet is 22 years old, 14 years past the recommended replacement for the chassis by the National Fire Protection Association.
Wear Red Day for American Heart Month
OTTAWA – National Wear Red Day is tomorrow, and the LaSalle County Health Department wants to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and help save lives. February is American Heart Month, a month to spread awareness about the number one killer of women in Illinois, heart disease. While heart disease has traditionally been seen as a “man’s disease”’ one in three women dies of heart disease each year. Women are also more likely than men to exhibit signs of heart attack such as shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting or back and jaw pain.
Wanted Streator pair turns themselves in
STREATOR – A Streator man and woman have turned themselves in following a shooting investigation in September. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department says 28-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton were issued arrest warrants after allegedly fleeing the scene of a September 17th shooting in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue in Streator. Both are charged with aggravated battery and Wheaton, reckless discharge of a firearm. They turned themselves in on Monday.
