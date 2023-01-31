Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
Huh...Guess YOU Better Start Requiring Spanish As THE Main Language In The U.S.!! 😏 . My ancestors Learned English.BECAUSE THEY WERE GRATEFUL BEING IN AMERICA!!
Reply
3
Related
NOLA.com
St. Bernard Parish seeks to intervene in suit to block Port Nola's proposed container facility
St. Bernard Parish is seeking to intervene in a lawsuit that aims to block the Port of New Orleans’ planned $1.5 billion container ship terminal in Violet. The parish’s motion to join the 2021 suit will be heard Thursday in state court in Chalmette. It was filed last week by St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia’s office, which represents the parish government.
NOLA.com
Student at LaPlace Elementary arrested after bringing gun to school
A student at LaPlace Elementary School was arrested Wednesday after he was found with a gun in the waistband of his pants, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office. No one was injured. The school, which includes kindergarten through eighth grade, was briefly on lockdown, according to...
NOLA.com
Letters: Protecting Grand Isle means protecting Louisiana
Immediately after Hurricane Katrina, House Speaker Dennis Hastert publicly questioned whether New Orleans should be rebuilt. But it was. Multi-billion dollar projects now protect the city with new and reinforced levees and the Lake Borgne Storm Surge Barrier. Farther south, the city and southeastern Louisiana are protected by Grand Isle.
Child ID Kits to be distributed soon
Child ID Kits were developed for children from Kindergarten through Fifth Grade to record identifying information about children.
Billy Gaston Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient
Every week, we mention on Kiss Country just how important it is to tell us about those people you know who are real blessings to our community. Thank the Lord that Brandy Hill was paying attention or we might have never known about Billy Gaston. Billy is one of those...
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
Sheriff Greg Champagne sworn in for second term as head of National Sheriff’s Association — a first in organization history
A Louisiana sheriff has been named as president of the National Sheriff's Association.
Louisiana veteran cannot receive heart transplant unless he finds a caregiver
Suffering from a massive heart attack in 2020, Brian Harper said he needs a heart transplant and has been denied assistance from programs created to help people like him.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Jan. 10-17, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
ABITA RIDGE SUBDIVISION, PHASE 3B, LOTS 62, 63, 72: $255,000, Abita River Park LLC to Florida Exteriors LLC. CRESTWOOD ESTATES, PHASE 1, LOT 20: $299,000, Susan Leeper Fink to Ronald Lee Cook and Eileen Slack Cook. FUCHSIA ST. 70290: $339,000, Marcel J. Champagne and Karen T. Champagne to William H....
Goodwill of N. Louisiana Forbids Donations of These 12 Items
Though right now, most of us are focused on the rains and possible flooding of North Louisiana, it won't be long before our attention is turned towards a couple other directions. Taxes and spring cleaning. Both of these will soon be front and center and commanding a lot of our...
NOLA.com
State senator: True to reputation, Louisiana is a judicial hellhole
The American Tort Reform Foundation has published an annual “Judicial Hellholes” report since 2002. The most recent report has Louisiana landing at No. 7 among the worst legal climates in the entire country. This report compares Louisiana’s civil justice climate with the rest of the nation, and shows clearly that Louisiana’s current legal system allows trial lawyers to file more lawsuits for more money over more issues, promising big payouts from generous Louisiana juries.
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
klax-tv.com
Woman’s Hospital Raises Awareness of HPV Findings Unique to Louisiana Women this Cervical Health Awareness Month
BATON ROUGE, La. — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month. More than 13,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in the U.S. each year, and while it is one of the most preventable cancers today due in part to the HPV vaccine Gardasil 9, women in Louisiana may not be as protected as they think.
iheart.com
Louisiana State Police: 16 Charged With Medical Insurance Fraud & Theft
Sixteen suspects are in custody or are wanted on charges of medical insurance fraud and theft. The Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office started investigating the suspects in 2021. The group reportedly scammed AFLAC out of $85,000 through phony medical documents in 2019 and 2020 claiming...
NOLA.com
Jim Donelon, with 5 decades in politics, is under rare spotlight as insurance commissioner
In 1972, Richard Nixon was president, Elvis Presley remained the king – and Jim Donelon narrowly lost a race to be district attorney in Jefferson Parish. Despite several other defeats, he went on to chair the Jefferson Parish Council and to serve four full terms in the state House. He’s in his fourth full term as Louisiana’s insurance commissioner.
NOLA.com
Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
‘Nazi homeschool’ sparks call for review of Ohio homeschooling
One Ohio couple is said to be supplying “Nazi-approved material” for homeschooling, according to online reports.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), on January 27 in St. Charles Parish, a Hahnville, Louisiana resident was convicted of vehicular homicide and four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and sentenced to eight years in prison.
NOLA.com
Baton Rouge prison contractor Michael LeBlanc sentenced in Mississippi corruption probe
A Baton Rouge man who built a big business catering to prisons systems in Louisiana and Mississippi was finally sentenced to prison this week, more than three years after he admitted that he and several business partners tried to bribe their way into new contracts in Mississippi. Michael LeBlanc Sr.,...
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Comments / 5