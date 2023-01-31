ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

abc27.com

Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County doesn't need Phil, they have their own oracle

KIRKWOOD, Pa. — Move over, Punxsutawney Phil. Lancaster County has their own weather prognosticator, and it lives at the The Slumbering Lodge of Hibernating Governors. Octoraro Orphie, called "the One True Groundhog" for his allegedly undefeated streak of correct predictions since 1908, gives the Hibernating Governors the future forecast every Feb. 2.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

'20s with a modern twist:' Yorktowne Hotel opens doors to guests

YORK, Pa. — After several years of renovations, the Yorktowne Hotel will open its doors to guests today, Jan. 31, with a grand opening ceremony at 4 p.m. New designs include downtown York's first rooftop lounge, a WellSpan ballroom that fits 300 people, an artisan installation that features artists' work and more.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Yorktowne Hotel to reopen its doors after seven years

YORK, Pa. — York's historic Yorktowne Hotel has served as a landmark in downtown for nearly one hundred years, lodging guests from across the Commonwealth and beyond. However, as times changed, much of the hotel remained the same. So, with Tuesday's grand opening just a few hours away, what has changed?
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Cab Impaled By Its Own Load In Lebanon Co. (PHOTOS)

Shifting cargo literally smashed into the driver's cab of a tractor-trailer hauling poles in Lebanon County, authorities say. The Annville Cleona Fire Department was called to the "vehicle accident" at the intersection of State Route 934 and Harrison Drive, North Annville Township on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 4:49 p.m., according to a release by the department.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 222 crash cleared in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Several crashes caused problems Wednesday morning on Route 222. The northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County were shut down between Colonel Howard Boulevard and PA 272/Reading Road. That crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire reported in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A large fire has been reported in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County. Pictures from the 1800 block of Cornwall Road showed large plumes of black smoke coming up over the area from what officials say is currently a 1st alarm fire. The cause of...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: Missing teen in York County has been found safe

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Police find missing juvenile in York County. Police in York County are looking for a missing juvenile. The West York Borough Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl, who was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 1. She is described as:. 5 feet, 5...
abc27.com

Multi-vehicle crash closes Lancaster County road

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed a road in Lancaster County. According to New Holland Police, the three-vehicle crash happened in the vicinity of N. Railroad Ave. at Linden Grove Road in Earl Township. New Holland Police and emergency services are at the scene and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Commonwealth buys Susquehanna River islands to conserve, keep public

This summer, two unique pieces of real estate splashed onto the sales market in Harrisburg—they now have a new owner. In January, the commonwealth purchased Independence and Bailey’s islands, both located in the middle of the Susquehanna River near the Harvey Taylor Bridge, with the intention of conserving the land.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Who knew? Cornwall Borough’s “Cold Springs” water supply system

Cornwall Borough resident Bruce Chadbourne offers another of his “Who Knew?” installments of Cornwall history. This article was made possible through photos and information supplied by Barbara Henry, executive director of Cornwall Borough’s Water & Sewer Department. Admit it, these days when you need water you reach...
CORNWALL, PA
bestattractions.org

Practical Things to Do in Lititz, Pennsylvania

Places to visit in Lititz, PA. Located in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Lititz is home to 9,370 people (2020). The town is located 9 miles north of Lancaster. The borough is excellent for taking a day trip from the city. Lititz offers a variety of activities and attractions, including parks and springs.
LITITZ, PA
