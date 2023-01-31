Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Banks and Non-Profits Accepting Donations This WinterMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
abc27.com
Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
Lancaster County doesn't need Phil, they have their own oracle
KIRKWOOD, Pa. — Move over, Punxsutawney Phil. Lancaster County has their own weather prognosticator, and it lives at the The Slumbering Lodge of Hibernating Governors. Octoraro Orphie, called "the One True Groundhog" for his allegedly undefeated streak of correct predictions since 1908, gives the Hibernating Governors the future forecast every Feb. 2.
'20s with a modern twist:' Yorktowne Hotel opens doors to guests
YORK, Pa. — After several years of renovations, the Yorktowne Hotel will open its doors to guests today, Jan. 31, with a grand opening ceremony at 4 p.m. New designs include downtown York's first rooftop lounge, a WellSpan ballroom that fits 300 people, an artisan installation that features artists' work and more.
Yorktowne Hotel to reopen its doors after seven years
YORK, Pa. — York's historic Yorktowne Hotel has served as a landmark in downtown for nearly one hundred years, lodging guests from across the Commonwealth and beyond. However, as times changed, much of the hotel remained the same. So, with Tuesday's grand opening just a few hours away, what has changed?
New 39,000-square-foot, 64-bed personal care home opens its doors
A new personal care home has opened in the Mechanicsburg area. Silver Spring Personal Care Home opened this week at 125 State Road in Silver Spring Township.
Tractor-Trailer Cab Impaled By Its Own Load In Lebanon Co. (PHOTOS)
Shifting cargo literally smashed into the driver's cab of a tractor-trailer hauling poles in Lebanon County, authorities say. The Annville Cleona Fire Department was called to the "vehicle accident" at the intersection of State Route 934 and Harrison Drive, North Annville Township on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 4:49 p.m., according to a release by the department.
WGAL
Route 222 crash cleared in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Several crashes caused problems Wednesday morning on Route 222. The northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County were shut down between Colonel Howard Boulevard and PA 272/Reading Road. That crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
Adoptable Valentine’s Day cat, named ‘Cupid’, was saved after being pierced by arrow: report
Pennsylvania State Police are trying to catch the person who shot a neighborhood cat with an arrow, piercing the cat on its side, according to a report from 6ABC. The cat was originally seen in a wooded area of Barto, Berks County, by a concerned resident on Jan. 24. Afterward,...
WGAL
Lancaster County candy business creates sweet treats for Super Bowl
LANCASTER, Pa. — A candy business in Lancaster County is getting into the spirit of the Super Bowl. Evans Candy has some items just right for the big game – like chocolate footballs, including green ones for the Philadelphia Eagles. Marcia Coho bought a couple of the lollipops...
Business still spotty for Harrisburg’s lunch scene as Shapiro says he’ll bring state workers back to offices
With Gov. Josh Shapiro expected to push more state workers back into the office, downtown Harrisburg’s lunch spots may be seeing a return to the old normal, at least in part. Since the COVID-19 pandemic moved thousands of state office staff to remote work in the spring of 2020,...
abc27.com
Fire reported in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A large fire has been reported in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County. Pictures from the 1800 block of Cornwall Road showed large plumes of black smoke coming up over the area from what officials say is currently a 1st alarm fire. The cause of...
WGAL
UPDATE: Missing teen in York County has been found safe
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Police find missing juvenile in York County. Police in York County are looking for a missing juvenile. The West York Borough Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl, who was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 1. She is described as:. 5 feet, 5...
Penn
Cities with the most expensive homes in York metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in York metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
abc27.com
Multi-vehicle crash closes Lancaster County road
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A multi-vehicle crash has closed a road in Lancaster County. According to New Holland Police, the three-vehicle crash happened in the vicinity of N. Railroad Ave. at Linden Grove Road in Earl Township. New Holland Police and emergency services are at the scene and...
theburgnews.com
Commonwealth buys Susquehanna River islands to conserve, keep public
This summer, two unique pieces of real estate splashed onto the sales market in Harrisburg—they now have a new owner. In January, the commonwealth purchased Independence and Bailey’s islands, both located in the middle of the Susquehanna River near the Harvey Taylor Bridge, with the intention of conserving the land.
You can get your Bunny Burger fix at Red Rabbit Drive-In starting this week
If you have been craving a Bunny Burger - good news. The Red Rabbit Drive-In along Route 322 in Reed Twp., Dauphin County, will re-open on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The restaurant with the famous Bunny Burger and bunny dust for your french fries is closed every year in December and January.
lebtown.com
Who knew? Cornwall Borough’s “Cold Springs” water supply system
Cornwall Borough resident Bruce Chadbourne offers another of his “Who Knew?” installments of Cornwall history. This article was made possible through photos and information supplied by Barbara Henry, executive director of Cornwall Borough’s Water & Sewer Department. Admit it, these days when you need water you reach...
theburgnews.com
Expanding their Footprints: Two area running shoe stores open new locations. What’s afoot?
Economic forecasts predicted that half of all running stores would close amid the pandemic. Good thing the owners of Fleet Feet Mechanicsburg and Appalachian Running Company didn’t believe the hype. Both stores not only weathered the pandemic, but are now expanding by opening brand new locations. Locally owned and...
Harrisburg considers fence under Mulberry Street bridge at former tent city as rat trapping begins
The city of Harrisburg plans to begin exterminating rats under the Mulberry Street bridge as early as Wednesday, even though a handful of holdout residents still remain in the homeless persons’ encampment. City officials continue to work with groups that assist the homeless population to convince the remaining residents...
bestattractions.org
Practical Things to Do in Lititz, Pennsylvania
Places to visit in Lititz, PA. Located in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Lititz is home to 9,370 people (2020). The town is located 9 miles north of Lancaster. The borough is excellent for taking a day trip from the city. Lititz offers a variety of activities and attractions, including parks and springs.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0