Wrestling: Mann gets 100th win as Conwell-Egan tops La Salle for PCL title

By Drew Markol, Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago
FAIRLESS HILLS — He would like the total to be higher, quite a bit higher, but considering the circumstances, he'll take it.

On Monday night, in his home gym, Conwell-Egan senior standout Hayden Mann, a two-time PIAA qualifier, notched his 100th career victory in a hurry by pinning La Salle's Jake Zadroga in 16 seconds.

Mann's milestone victory was one of five pins for the Eagles as they took down the Explorers 40-30 to claim their second straight Philadelphia Catholic League title in a match that wasn't as close as the final score indicates.

"It feels great, just amazing, to get this (100th) win at home in the Catholic League championship match," Mann said.

"I've had a lot of injuries over the years, and am very tough on myself, and I know I wish I'd won 150 matches. But, it all worked out great by being able to do it tonight. I couldn't ask for more."

Things started well, and got better, for the Eagles as they rattled off six straight wins to start the match (which began at 107 pounds) and built a 29-0 cushion before La Salle's Matt Wiley picked up a fall at 145 to get the visitors on the board.

For subscribers:High School Wrestling: Who's at the top of our "pound for pound" list? See here.

"I was very happy with the way the team wrestled and pleased that we got off to a great start," Conwell-Egan head coach Chuckie Connor said. "We got a big win right away at 107 from Jeff Spofford over a really tough kid (La Salle's Jackson Hersh). We lost that match when those two wrestled each other last year (also in the PCL title match) and to turn it around helped get us going."

The win not only gave the Eagles the PCL title, but they're also the PIAA District 12 champs since Public League champion Belmont Charter forfeited the district-title match to them.

"This puts us in the first round of the (PIAA) state duals next Monday," Connor said. "And after that it's the Catholic League tournament (on Feb. 18)."

Conwell-Egan, which received pins from Kevin Bagnell (114), Steven Harris (127), Charlie Robson (133), Mann (160) and Dante Burns (215), will face the winner of the PIAA District One Class 2A dual-meet title match between Faith Christian and Bristol (which will be held on Saturday at Upper Dublin) in the first round of states.

And shortly after that, as Connor mentioned, it will be time for the individual tournaments culminating with the PIAA championships in Hershey in March.

"My goal is to win a state title," Mann said. "Why not shoot for the top? I like to push myself. I feel really good at 152 and I'll be ready to go."

Conwell-Egan 40, La Salle 30

107 pounds: Jeff Spofford (C-E) dec. Jackson Hersh, 12-7

114: Kevin Bagnell (C-E) pinned Dom Parenti, 3:17

121: Lukas Grodzki (C-E) dec. James Chiodo, 6-3

127: Steven Harris (C-E) pinned Aidan Buchanan, 1:22

133: Charlie Robson (C-E) pinned Gavin Mote, 1:24

139: Ricky Horger (C-E) tech. fall Noah Ruibal, 17-1 (4:52)

145: Matt Wiley (L) pinned Jaiden Goffman, 4:59

152: Cormac Morrissey (L) won by forfeit

160: Hayden Mann (C-E) pinned Jake Zadroga, :16

172: Nick Colucci (L) pinned Jake McGuigan, 2:25

189: Dylan Clair (L) pinned Aiden Habas, :36

215: Dante Burns (C-E) pinned George Higgins, 1:15

285: Andrew Brennan (L) won by forfeit

  • - Conwell-Egan was penalized one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.

For subscribers:Here's where the latest rankings stand for Courier Times/Intell high school wrestling

Drew Markol:dmarkol@theintell.com; @dmarkol

