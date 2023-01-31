Read full article on original website
Related
Man rushed to hospital with insect bite given devastating diagnosis
A man who was rushed to hospital with an ear infection has been told he has just months to live after his illness turned out to be a terminal brain tumour.Dave Whitford, 49, first realised something was not right when he became dizzy and started vomiting while sitting in his garden.The next day he was rushed to hospital where doctors told him he was suffering from an inner ear infection that had been caused by an insect bite.Because Dave was still feeling sick and struggling to balance, doctors performed a scan on his head, which revealed a small growth on...
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
BBC
Walthamstow: Baby died after being carried in a sling - inquest
An east London mum whose newborn died after being carried in a sling has told an inquest he "would still be here" if she had been warned of the risks. Two-month-old Toby Barwick died at Whipps Cross Hospital on 12 February 2021 after he suddenly stopped breathing earlier that day.
Lonely disabled 80-year-old fined £100 at Morrisons because she took too long to do her shopping
Ann Tawe-Jones parked up at the store to do her shop - while also taking time to chat and enjoy the company of other shoppers.
BBC
Body found in hunt for teenager missing from Somerset
A body has been found in the hunt for a Somerset teenager missing for over four months. Freddy, 17, went missing from his family home in Stolford on 20 September. A member of the public found human remains on Steart Marshes near Bridgwater on Monday. Avon and Somerset Police said...
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
BBC
Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
BBC
Bailey Atkinson killed in 'targeted' Walsall street attack
The family of a man killed in a town centre attack have paid tribute to their "beloved boy". Bailey Atkinson, 20, was set upon by a group on High Street, Walsall in the early hours of Saturday and died in hospital a short time later. "Bailey was so loved by...
BBC
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
BBC
Mentally ill woman who decapitated brother hospitalised indefinitely
A woman who decapitated her brother while suffering a severe mental illness has been hospitalised indefinitely. Heaven Belal, 41, attacked her brother Omar Bilal with a knife on 27 July 2021 after she moved to London from Plymouth to be near her older sibling. The Old Bailey heard there was...
Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex
A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
Cancer patient left in tears ‘after being fined for parking’ while having treatment
A cancer patient says she was left in “floods of tears” after being slapped with a parking fine while receiving treatment.Mandy Williams, 45, had travelled 33 miles for a round of chemotherapy at Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital on Friday.The mother-of-two, who has breast cancer, arrived at the hospital at around 9am for her treatment after dropping her daughter off at school. Speaking on Miss Williams’ behalf, her step-father Philip Edwards told North Wales Live that the car parks were full and she had struggled to find somewhere else to park.Having eventually found a space she made her way inside. When she...
Shocking photos show Bentley worth £200,000 completely destroyed after smashing into a pub
SHOCKING photos show a Bentley worth £200,000 destroyed after smashing into the side of a pub. The Kings Arms pub in Bexleyheath, South East London, suffered some structural damage to the front of the building but the Bentley took the brunt of the impact. The car's bonnet was smashed...
BBC
King Charles III: Warm space opens at Highgrove House
A warm space for those worried about heating their homes is opening at one of King Charles III's properties. The Orchard Tearooms at Highgrove House in Tetbury, will open every Tuesday until the middle of March. Organised by the Prince's Foundation, the Gloucestershire Winter Warmers initiative aims to help combat...
BBC
Hit-and-run driver left cyclist dying by road in Crewe
A motorist who struck a cyclist and then sped away, leaving her to die by the roadside, has been convicted of causing her death by dangerous driving. Nathan Schultz did not stop after hitting Agniszka Pocztowska as she rode in Crewe, Cheshire, in September 2020. Minutes later, Schultz hit another...
BBC
Liam Taylor: Knife-crime murder that ripped a family apart
"They wake up every morning and they breathe. They breathe but they're not surviving - they're not really living." This is how Julie Taylor describes the devastating effect of her grandson's murder. Three years on from the senseless killing, Mrs Taylor talks because the rest of the family is still...
BBC
Newton Aycliffe quarry fall: Boy's mum says he told her he might die
The mother of a teenager who fell into a quarry on a bike ride with his friend has described how he called, telling her he thought he would die. Travis Dixon, 15, fell about 39ft (12m) to the bottom of Middridge Quarry, near Newton Aycliffe in August. The keen footballer...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Inquiry launched after closure
An inquiry into how to better protect infrastructure projects in South Yorkshire is to be launched, the county's elected mayor has said. It follows the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA), against mayor Oliver Coppard's wishes, in 2022. Mr Coppard said the body would be independent and look at whether...
BBC
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
Comments / 0