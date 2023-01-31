ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 1

Related
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz authorizes disaster assistance for eight Minnesota counties

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess...
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Gov. Walz approves disaster assistance for St. Louis County

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz approved a request from seven counties, including St. Louis County for disaster assistance. According to the news release, the request is to provide state public disaster assistance with response, clean up, and repair costs related to a winter storm that struck the region Dec. 12 through Dec. 16, 2022.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota agreed to boost PCA wages - but who's going to actually pay for it?

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Minnesota has agreed to give its home health care workers a raise, but people in the industry say the state hasn't committed the funding to cover those costs.All sides agree that Minnesota's personal care assistant shortage is at crisis level with thousands of open jobs.It was a win for health care workers this month when the state agreed to a nearly $5-an-hour raise. But now that Gov. Tim Walz has revealed his budget, PCA providers say there's a problem."If you raise wages by a dollar, you would think you'd have to put a dollar towards that,"...
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Finding your unclaimed property

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roughly 1 in 10 people nationwide has unclaimed property, just waiting to be found. “So unclaimed property is what happens when people lose track of their money,” says Mo Schriner from the MN Department of Commerce. “It may be financial property they didn’t keep because of an address change or there was a death and they didn’t know they were inheriting something. So our mission is to help reunite Minnesotans with money that has gone missing.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Traffic warning issued for downtown St. Paul Saturday

ST PAUL, Minn. — Nothing can screw up best-laid plans like getting caught in a major traffic jam. If you're venturing into downtown St. Paul Saturday, especially to attend an event at Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul RiverCentre, Roy Wilkins Auditorium or somewhere nearby, driving or parking could be a major headache.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Center Square

Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill

(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants

The state of Minnesota does not do a good job of overseeing the nonprofits to which it gives a half-billion state dollars annually in grants, a new report shows. The Office of the Legislative Auditor found “pervasive noncompliance” with grant management policies by state agencies in recent years, “signaling issues with accountability and oversight.” The post Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants   appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Winter Play: Embracing the cold across Minnesota

Setting foot outside your home in the middle of a Minnesota winter might make you want to run back indoors and hibernate until it warms up. But there’s a group of people who don’t hide from the wind — instead, they look for it. They wait for a fresh blanket of snow or hard freeze to thicken the ice on a lake so they can safely venture on to it.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

MN bill aims to create legal refuge for trans youth seeking gender-affirming care

Minnesota legislators began reviewing a bill that protects access to health care for trans youth, a move the author says is a historic first. “This is the first committee hearing in the history of our state legislature that will hear a bill designed to protect trans and gender-expansive people in Minnesota,” said author Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, during the bill’s introduction Tuesday. “This is literally the first convening of our community for a bill that will help us live.”
MINNESOTA STATE
kvsc.org

New Highway Camera Views Installed in Central Minnesota for Safer Driving

If you ever need to check out what the road conditions are in central Minnesota you can visit 511 mn.org or download the app, now with additional camera locations. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has added new Road Weather Information Systems stations in central Minnesota at seven different locations featuring highway camera views. The new locations include Highway 23 in Richmond, Highway 47 near Isle and Highway 210 near Motley.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Miller predicts chemical abortions will be available in Minnesota schools

(Prinsburg MN-) Former state representative Tim Miller of Prinsburg says it's "a dark day in Minnesota" after Governor Tim Walz signed a law making unlimited, unrestricted abortion legal in Minnesota. Miller is now Executive Director of PLAM Action, an off-shoot of Pro-Life Action Ministries and had been working to prevent passage of the so called Pro Act abortion protection law...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Train from Minneapolis to Duluth: MnDOT optimistic about securing route funding

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After years of discussion, a long-awaited passenger train route running from the Twin Cities to Duluth could finally get state funding from the Minnesota legislature. Funding for the proposed Northern Lights Express route is under consideration in committee. The train route has been discussed for years,...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota

This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy