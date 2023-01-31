Last week, Jesse Melamed announced that he’d be joining the Canyon CLLCTV team for 2023, so we sat down to find out a bit more about it. Before we get stuck into the team change, we find out about what Jesse has learned about bike setup and how that’s enabled him to get a setup that suits his riding style and enables him to push harder, without taking more risk. Hear how that setup panned out throughout the season and how he ultimately took the 2022 overall title. With his engineering background and analytical approach, Jesse always delivers on the detail. So sit back, hit play and check out this episode with Jesse Melamed.

