Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Commencal Les Orres Team Welcome Erice Van Leuven & Leo Abella
Looks like a dream but the 2023 Commencal Les Orres Team is real. We are super excited to add 2 family members this year: Erice Van Leuven, a first-year Junior, from New Zealand and Leo Abella, from La Reunion Island, current DH JR national champion, second year in the Junior category.
Pinkbike.com
Josh Lewis Signs with SCOR
SCOR has announced that it has signed Josh Lewis after he left Santa Cruz at the end of last year following many years with the brand. Josh Lewis will now be riding for SCOR and it looks like Josh will also be on Marzocchi suspension and Deity components. We’re really...
Pinkbike.com
Podcast: Jesse Melamed Talks Joining the Canyon CLLCTV, Bike Setup, His 2022 Season and More
Last week, Jesse Melamed announced that he’d be joining the Canyon CLLCTV team for 2023, so we sat down to find out a bit more about it. Before we get stuck into the team change, we find out about what Jesse has learned about bike setup and how that’s enabled him to get a setup that suits his riding style and enables him to push harder, without taking more risk. Hear how that setup panned out throughout the season and how he ultimately took the 2022 overall title. With his engineering background and analytical approach, Jesse always delivers on the detail. So sit back, hit play and check out this episode with Jesse Melamed.
Pinkbike.com
Iago Garay Signs with Cannondale & 7mesh
Spanish enduro racer and all-around style master Iago Garay has signed with Cannondale for the coming two years, according to a post on their Instagram page. Garay will likely be contesting the newly named Enduro World Cup series aboard the 165mm-travel Jekyll while wearing clothing from Canadian brand 7mesh. I...
Michael Schumacher Drove This Race Car in His Formula 1 Debut. Now It’s Up for Grabs.
The Bonhams Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris auction on February 2 will be filled with all manner of motorsport exotica for sale, but one emerald-green open-wheel racer will be taking center stage—the 1991 Jordan-Ford 191-6 Formula 1 car used by a very young Michael Schumacher. During the initial practice session of his first Formula 1 appearance, Schumacher surprised all in attendance by clocking the eighth-fastest time. The car he did it in, chassis No. 191/6, will fall under the hammer barely 18 months after it was last sold by Speedmaster Cars for £1.25 million (approximately $1.53 million). Bonhams has since...
Saudi Tour 2023: Jonathan Milan snatches stage two victory in a tight final sprint
Milan was able to hold off a rampaging Dylan Groenewegen to grab the win for Bahrain Victorious
Fred Wright ‘excited’ to rekindle long-held dream with velodrome return
Fred Wright will rekindle a long-held Olympic dream when he returns to the velodrome in a Great Britain jersey next week.The 23-year-old has built his reputation on the road in the last 12 months with a string of valiant near misses seeking stage wins at the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana, but has been named in a Great Britain track squad for the first time since 2019 for next week’s European Championships.As a youngster, Wright watched Britain dominate the team pursuit at consecutive Olympics and dreamt of taking his own place on the podium, and although he admitted...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Watch Olivier Cuvet Chased By A Drone On Home Turf
Few years back, nothing of this existed and there were not much to ride around Bellegarde. Easy option would have been to fly away and settled down in an already existing strong bike community. But Olivier Cuvet doesn’t like easy options. Few years later and a lot of hours...
Motor racing-Renault's first F1 winner Jabouille dead at 80
PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - French racing driver and engineer Jean-Pierre Jabouille, who in 1979 gave Renault their first Formula One victory, has died at the age of 80. The Renault-owned Alpine team mourned his passing on Thursday and paid tribute to the two-times race winner as a pioneer whose victory at Dijon-Prenois was also the first in Formula One for a car with a turbocharged engine.
Motor racing-Mick Schumacher to double up as McLaren F1 reserve
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Michael Schumacher's son Mick could be driving a McLaren this season should the Formula One team need a stand-in for race regulars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
CW Live: Olympic medallist wins court case; Dubai plots 93km climate controlled bike path and Milan-San Remo start moved
We scour the internet for all the best bits from the world of cycling
RideApart
Jonathan Rea Takes Us Behind The Scenes At A WSBK Pre-Season Test
Six-time WSBK champion Jonathan Rea has been around the block. Over his 15-year Superbike World Championship career, the Kawasaki rider has participated in his fair share of pre-season tests. Entering the 2023 season, Rea is hungrier than ever, aiming to reclaim the crown that’s eluded him during the previous two seasons.
Pinkbike.com
Throwback Thursday: 4 Bikes Turning 30 in 2023
As we make our way through 2022 and await all of the exciting new product developments let's take a look back through the archives at some of the bikes turning 30 this year. 30 years later and the Amp Research B2 remains unique, as every aspect of its frame, fork and suspension was designed and manufactured by AMP Research in Laguna Beach, California.
‘If the course suits him, then why not!’ - Mitch Docker backs Richard Carapaz for strong Tour de France
Australian former professional believes strong culture at former team will help Carapaz shine in July
Sporting News
Bathurst 12 Hour: When is it, how to watch, categories, driver list for 2023 endurance race
Skill, concentration, stamina ... and a bit of luck. That's what it takes to win the Bathurst 12 Hour. Known as Australia's international endurance race, the event sees GT and production cars pushed to the max on the Mount Panorama Circuit. The Sporting News takes a look at the key...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Registration Opens for the 2023 North American Enduro Cup
PRESS RELEASE: 2023 Schwalbe North American Enduro Cup. Registration opens for the 2023 Schwalbe North American Enduro Cup on February 1, 2023 at 12:00 noon PST! Head over to www.naenduro.com and get yourself registered!. The 2023 Schwalbe NAEC is back for its seventh running at Silver Mountain Bike Park in...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Chasing Light & Effortless Style in '1.2'
The 1.2 Project represents a year-long challenge that filmer Satchel Cronk and rider Leah Lind-White set out to achieve in 2022. Each month they'd create a unique perspective on mountain biking. Whether it was night riding, the joy of bike maintenance, riding through reforestation, or a great ride turned into a crash, each month brought a new topic. Leah's effortless style on her bike and Satchel's unique filming and editing style made this project one of the most unique we've come across in a long time. 12 months. 12 perspectives. This is 1.2.
WVNews
Ski standout Braathen has surgery on appendix before worlds
ZELL-AM-SEE, Austria (AP) — World Cup slalom standings leader Lucas Braathen said he left hospital on Thursday after surgery for appendicitis ahead of the world championships. The 22-year-old Norwegian will miss a World Cup slalom on Saturday in France but is targeting races in two weeks' time at the...
skimag.com
American Rookie Wins First Freeride World Tour Event of the Season
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. Earlier this season, SKI guessed that rookies would continue pushing the envelope on the Freeride World...
Pinkbike.com
HQ Tour: BrakeAce - The World's First Brake Power Sensor & App Combo
The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts. Alex from TEBP constantly updates his feed with everything from interesting curios from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing to analyses of the environmental impact of our sport. He's currently travelling in New Zealand, where he started The Oceanian Bike Project.
Comments / 0