Beekman, NY

Sparrow's Nest to expand its presence and mission in battling cancer

By Saba Ali, Poughkeepsie Journal
 2 days ago
A charitable organization that supports parents battling cancer by providing them with meals is about to expand operations into Beekman.

Sparrow's Nest wants approval to build a 7,000-square-foot facility in Beekman, enabling it to double the number of people it serves. The organization started in the kitchen of founder Krista Jones' home and is headquartered in the Town of Wappinger, where it prepares meals before delivering them to clients' homes.

"We've been saving for this since I opened the doors in 2013," Jones said. Throughout the pandemic the organization was able to keep its operation afloat through help from its strong donor base allowing Jones to follow through on her goal.

The organization is also expanding its mission to include all cancer patients, including senior citizens, and not just patients with children at home. Sparrow's Nest is currently helping feed about 90 families in five counties, or roughly 350 individuals a week. With the new facility, Jones said her organization could serve about 700 people weekly.

Sparrow's Nest chose Beekman because its open space allowed it to find a sizable property and it's close to its original location.

Town of Beekman Supervisor Mary Covucci said the town "embraces" the organization and its mission to "provide families with with much-needed nutritional support as well as emotional support during a challenging time."

Next step

The project requires site approval and a zoning variance. The planning board would also need to issue a special use permit for a charitable foundation facility, since it's within town center zoning district. The charitable foundation facility use requires a project to have five acres. The project has 3.3 acres so would require a variance, which Jones hope to seek in February.

The supervisor said that as a result of this project, the town plans to review the section of the town code that requires 5 acres for charitable use to better understand if the acreage requirement is necessary for future projects.

The facility is planend to have a 2,000-square-foot kitchen, and remaining space would be used for administrative purposes and possibly to host events such as support groups. The reason behind acquiring the large property was so Sparrow's Nest can utilize the open space for various activities.

The property is located on the corner of Clove Valley Road and Town Center Boulevard, across from the town's library.

Ten years ago, Jones quit her job and used all of her 401(k) savings to start an organization that would help put food on the table for families with members suffering from cancer.

At the time, her friend was battling stage four colon cancer and had three children to feed. While she had friends and family bringing over food, Jones thought there should be a more consistent and dependable way of providing food service. She started by cooking meals to feed 16 people every week out of her kitchen.

"(The new facility is) not just going to open it up to people who do not have kids or have older kids, but it's going to open up to senior citizens, which is a big, big deal," Jones said. She hopes to have a shovel in the ground in March.

Saba Ali: Sali1@poughkeepsiejournal.com: 845-451-4518: @MsSabaAli

